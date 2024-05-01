The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross launches collab event The Rising of the Shield Hero once again

The epic anime returns for another round

Collab event will last until May 20th

Special event quest with five submissions

Two new heroes and an epic boss battle

Netmarble has just released an exciting new update for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, which brings a super hit collaboration back to the popular mobile RPG. The famous anime series, The Rising of the Shield Hero, is returning for another epic event, giving you the chance to get your hands on bucketloads of heroes, rewards, and other valuable resources.

The 7DS: Grand Cross x The Rising of the Shield Hero crossover event will be available over the next few weeks, finally concluding on May 20th. We kick things off with two new Collaboration Heroes that have been introduced to the RPG. Say hello to SSR [Vassal Wielder] Glass and SSR [Filolial Queen] Fitoria.

They will be joined by other characters from the series, including SSR [Shield Hero] Iwatani Naofumi, SSR [Naofumi’s Sword] Raphtalia, SSR [Queen’s Successor] Filo and SSR [Hunting Hero] Kazayama Kizuna. Once you get to 600 Mileage, you're guaranteed one of the six heroes, and the best part is that you get to choose.

As for the event questline, you can take part in five distinct missions which offer a variety of goodies like Pick Up Tickets, Upgrade Materials, Super Awakening Coins, and SSR Evolution Pendants. Once you're through all the stages, you’ll be awarded the SSR Hero [Naofumi’s Sword] Raphtalia.

Before you go on, redeem these 7DS Grand Cross codes for free diamonds and tickets!

For those looking for something more challenging, you can take on Kyo Ethnina in the event-special boss battle. Based on the number of times you clear this quest, rewards like Collab Holy Relic Material Boxes, Legendary Seals, Diamonds, and other upgrade materials will be offered.

To top it off, the next three weeks will also see a collab special underground labyrinth go live. Here, you can try out the collab heroes from the basic deck and get yourself some rewards including the Underground Labyrinth Artifact Card, Diamonds, Super Awakening Tokens and, SSR Evolution Pendants.

Download The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross now for free.