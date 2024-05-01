World of Warships: Legends codes (May 2024)

Free ships, flags, containers, and more! You don’t want to miss these World of Warships: Legends codes.

Getting your hands on new warships in World of Warships: Legends isn’t that hard. However, making them the best on the seven seas is a different ball game. Appearance, guns and ammo, speed, and manoeuvrability are just a few factors to consider. You must upgrade your warships regularly so they perform well in every battle. To do that, you need all the help you can get. And what could be better than some free goodies?

Ever since its initial release in April 2019, Wargaming has been releasing gift codes that players can redeem for free rewards. The rewards go from whole ships to premium ammo and warship gear. So, we’ve gathered all World of Warships: Legends codes and listed them in one place for your ease.

Most WoWS: Legends codes expire after a certain period. All expired codes are listed in a separate section. Some of those might still be working in some regions so they’re worth a go. But, rake in the active codes rewards first.

Active World of Warships: Legends codes

CCOFLEGENDS - For new players. Must be redeemed within a week of joining World of Warships: Legends.

- For new players. Must be redeemed within a week of joining World of Warships: Legends. JBA5SA3PF2

W2D4M2RGJT

UGX1QN8B2D

Below are all World of Warships: Legends codes that are still working. There’s no telling when these will expire so redeem them ASAP!

Expired codes

MMOBMB24

44N3S3I7TD

5B1OB6JI8B

5TJA5OXM50

9A7LMMN8NB

Y9BHT8DUPT

CR4E5JI1HW

U7TI7NDNVJ

JK8MRW4YMI

7JMZBL7TA8

H7C41A1CN1

UPK06D19RS

G92N0J42WL

T4068MH924

3ME6EJ9F3G

5XHMMKRY36

QME4HPBK73

JG1IXGOOGLYEYESPINATA

JP2024VALETINESDAY

Y6G6XMAYCONTAINLOOT

Q7DBR2UDJ0

CT3WML9P4W

EWR2EIGW61

TEODORESCU

WGWOMEN2024

C28BH8SMD

There are hundreds of expired codes. There’s no way we can list all of them here. So, here are the ones that have expired recently. Some of these might still work on the North American or Asian servers.

If you don’t know already, read on to learn how to redeem these codes and how to get your hands on the latest codes.

How to redeem World of Warships: Legends codes?

Step 1: Head over to the dedicated WoWS: Legends webpage.

Head over to the dedicated WoWS: Legends webpage.

Step 2: Select your platform and sign in with your account.

Step 3: Enter the code you want to redeem in the “Your Code Here” tab.

Step 4: Click on "Submit The Code."

WoWS: Legends does not have an in-game feature for redeeming these codes. However, Wargaming has set up a webpage for this purpose.

After submitting the code, if you see “Code Redeemed”, you will have received the rewards in the game. If you haven’t, try re-launching the game just to give it a nudge. But, if the code has expired, you’ll see a “this code has expired” prompt on the webpage.

Keep an eye on the official World of Warships: Legends X account and join their official Discord to get your hands on the latest codes before anyone else. Alternatively, you can also bookmark this page and check back daily for new codes as we regularly update all of the redeem code articles.

