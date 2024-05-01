World of Warships: Legends codes (May 2024)
Free ships, flags, containers, and more! You don’t want to miss these World of Warships: Legends codes.
Getting your hands on new warships in World of Warships: Legends isn’t that hard. However, making them the best on the seven seas is a different ball game. Appearance, guns and ammo, speed, and manoeuvrability are just a few factors to consider. You must upgrade your warships regularly so they perform well in every battle. To do that, you need all the help you can get. And what could be better than some free goodies?
Ever since its initial release in April 2019, Wargaming has been releasing gift codes that players can redeem for free rewards. The rewards go from whole ships to premium ammo and warship gear. So, we’ve gathered all World of Warships: Legends codes and listed them in one place for your ease.
Most WoWS: Legends codes expire after a certain period. All expired codes are listed in a separate section. Some of those might still be working in some regions so they’re worth a go. But, rake in the active codes rewards first.
Active World of Warships: Legends codesBelow are all World of Warships: Legends codes that are still working. There’s no telling when these will expire so redeem them ASAP!
- CCOFLEGENDS - For new players. Must be redeemed within a week of joining World of Warships: Legends.
- JBA5SA3PF2
- W2D4M2RGJT
- UGX1QN8B2D
Expired codesThere are hundreds of expired codes. There’s no way we can list all of them here. So, here are the ones that have expired recently. Some of these might still work on the North American or Asian servers.
- MMOBMB24
- 44N3S3I7TD
- 5B1OB6JI8B
- 5TJA5OXM50
- 9A7LMMN8NB
- Y9BHT8DUPT
- CR4E5JI1HW
- U7TI7NDNVJ
- JK8MRW4YMI
- 7JMZBL7TA8
- H7C41A1CN1
- UPK06D19RS
- G92N0J42WL
- T4068MH924
- 3ME6EJ9F3G
- 5XHMMKRY36
- QME4HPBK73
- JG1IXGOOGLYEYESPINATA
- JP2024VALETINESDAY
- Y6G6XMAYCONTAINLOOT
- Q7DBR2UDJ0
- CT3WML9P4W
- EWR2EIGW61
- TEODORESCU
- WGWOMEN2024
- C28BH8SMD
If you don’t know already, read on to learn how to redeem these codes and how to get your hands on the latest codes.
How to redeem World of Warships: Legends codes?WoWS: Legends does not have an in-game feature for redeeming these codes. However, Wargaming has set up a webpage for this purpose.
- Step 1: Head over to the dedicated WoWS: Legends webpage.
- Step 2: Select your platform and sign in with your account.
- Step 3: Enter the code you want to redeem in the “Your Code Here” tab.
- Step 4: Click on “Submit The Code.”
After submitting the code, if you see “Code Redeemed”, you will have received the rewards in the game. If you haven’t, try re-launching the game just to give it a nudge. But, if the code has expired, you’ll see a “this code has expired” prompt on the webpage.
Keep an eye on the official World of Warships: Legends X account and join their official Discord to get your hands on the latest codes before anyone else. Alternatively, you can also bookmark this page and check back daily for new codes as we regularly update all of the redeem code articles.
