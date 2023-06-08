Roblox: GPO fruits tier list
We have ranked all of the Devil's Fruits on this GPO tier list from the best ones to the worst ones. Bon Appetit!
Today we will talk about Devil Fruits in Grand Piece Online. Devil Fruits are a must-have in the game, as they give you different skills and moves. You can find them every 1-4 hours on any island with trees. Also, they disappear in an hour and you can get points for their reset.
There are a lot of Devil Fruits in the game and many people don't know which one to choose. In this article, we'll help you figure it out, look at the tier list with all the fruits in the game, and describe a few of them. This GPO tier list is universal and is suitable for both PVP and PVE modes.
We are always adding new codes for Grand Piece Online - feel free to check them out since there's nothing to lose! Plus, there are a lot of free gifts available.
For now, click the big blue button to look at the GPO tier list of Devil Fruits and a description of some of them.
1
S-Tier fruit
- Gura Gura no Mi (Tremor-Tremor Fruit)
- Mochi Mochi no Mi (Dough-Dough Fruit)
- Goro Goro no Mi (Rumble-Rumble Fruit)
- Magu Magu No Mi (Magma-Magma Fruit)
Gura Gura no Mi (Tremor-Tremor Fruit)The Gura-Gura no Mi is a legendary Paramecia fruit that allows you to create shockwaves and earthquakes. The fruit's passive abilities make all moves guard break and change the Bisento move set.
- The E move, Shock Punch, creates a sphere that pierces the air and moves in a given direction, dealing a lot of damage.
- The R move, Come AT Me, can be used when your opponent attacks you. This move immediately counterattacks your opponent.
- The Z move, Head Crusher - with this move you can throw the player to the ground and then smash his head with an energy sphere.
- The X move, Blast Clutcher - this move allows you to spin the air and cause a big quake.
- The C move, Sea Quake - summons a double tsunami by hitting both hands in the air.
Mochi Mochi no Mi (Dough-Dough Fruit)Mochi Mochi no Mi/Mochi-Mochi Fruit is a mythical Paramecia fruit that grants you the ability to manipulate mochi. The fruit's passive ability allows you to use Logia-like dodges.
- The G move, Future Sight, grants immunity to non-blocking attacks and resets blocking dodges.
- The E move, Mochi Barrage, summons several doughnuts that attack the opponent.
- The R move, Power Mochi, summons a large mochi doughnut that hits enemies with a huge fist.
- The Y move, Mochi Drops, summons many drops that fall on the opponent and cause damage.
- The T move, Mochi Donut Roll, increases your movement speed.
- The Z move, Chestnut Mochi, releases a spiky doughnut that stabs and deals heavy damage to enemies.
- The C move, Mochi Buzzcut, turns your hand into a large mace that you quickly wield and deals heavy damage to all enemies around you.
2
A-Tier fruit
- Pika Pika no Mi (Light-Light Fruit)
- Tori Tori No Mi (Bird-Bird Fruit: Model, Phoenix)
- Mera Mera no Mi (Flame-Flame Fruit)
- Suna Suna no Mi (Sand-Sand Fruit)
- Ito Ito no Mi (String-String Fruit)
- Nikyu Nikyu no Mi (Paw-Paw Fruit)
- Yomi Yomi no Mi (Revive-Revive Fruit)
- Hie Hie no Mi (Ice-Ice Fruit)
- Horo Horo no Mi (Hollow-Hollow Fruit)
Pika Pika no Mi (Light-Light Fruit)Pika Pika no Mi/Light-Light Fruit is a legendary Logia fruit that grants you the ability to transform into light. The fruit's passive abilities include a custom dash to replace Soru and Logia dodges.
- The E move, Light Lunge - this move will allow you to make a lunge with your lightsaber.
- The R move, Light Kick, generates a lightning bolt that flies where you point with the cursor and deals heavy damage in that area.
- The Z move, Light Ray, creates a destructive beam that follows your cursor and burns everything in its path.
- The T move, Light Flight, turns you into a lightning sphere that flies in one direction and bounces off all surfaces. This is currently the fastest method of transportation.
- The X move, Mirror Kick, creates a beam that zigzags and zags at the end of the path, dealing heavy damage.
- The C move, Jewels of Light, lifts you into the air and you start shooting light charges.
Tori Tori No Mi (Bird-Bird Fruit: Model, Phoenix)Tori Tori no Mi: Model, Phoenix/Bird-Bird Fruit: Model, Phoenix is a mythical Zoan fruit that grants you the ability to transform into a phoenix. The fruit's passive ability allows you to heal from burn damage caused by its moves.
- The E move, Phoenix Talons, turns your feet into phoenix paws and deals damage to the attacked opponent.
- The R move, Half Phoenix Form, turns you into a half-phoenix, allowing you to fly and attack.
- The T move, Flames of Rejuvenation, allows you to regain health. Depending on the form, it heals at different speeds.
- The Z move, Phoenix Burst - this move requires at least some form for you to use it. When you are half phoenix, it emits one fireball. When you are fully phoenix, it releases three.
- The X move, Phoenix, turns you into a full phoenix.
- The C move, Starburst Stream, requires any shape. You fly down and back up several times, causing damage to the players.
3
B-Tier fruit
- Kage Kage no Mi (Shadow-Shadow Fruit)
- Zushi Zushi no Mi (Gravity-Gravity Fruit)
- Gomu Gomu no Mi (Rubber-Rubber Fruit)
- Bomu Bomu no Mi (Bomb-Bomb Fruit)
Kage Kage no Mi (Shadow-Shadow Fruit)The Kage Kage no Mi is a legendary Paramecia fruit that allows you to manipulate shadows. The fruit's passive abilities give you a different move set when using Moria's Scissors.
- The E move, Bat Tornado, turns you into many bats and starts spinning around your opponent, which causes damage.
- The R move, Shadow Trap, creates a large box in which you trap your opponent, which deals a lot of damage.
- The T move, Fleeing Shadows, allows you to move around. Bats begin to fly around you, allowing you to fly in one direction.
- The Z move, Shadows Grasp - with this move, you summon a huge snake that pushes your enemy into the ground.
- The X move, Burrowing Shadows - with this move you go underground and suddenly attack your opponent. It can be used as a dash.
- The C move, Silhouette's Assault - with this move you create a clone of yourself that can fight using any Kage Kage no Mi move.
Zushi Zushi no Mi (Gravity-Gravity Fruit)The Zushi Zushi no Mi is a legendary Paramecia fruit that grants you the power to manipulate gravity. The fruit's passive abilities increase your hoverboard speed and manoeuvrability.
- The E move, Gravity Push - with this move, you can make a push that will throw your enemies away.
- The R move, Gravity Pull, pulls the target towards you, after which you deliver a series of blows and knock out your opponent.
- The T move, Gravity Fly, allows you to tear out a piece of land and fly on it. You can also select the player you want to deal a series of blows to.
- The Z move, Gravity Dominance - when you hold this move, it generates a field that pushes opponents away.
- The X move, Meteor Strike, summons a meteor to the place where you place the cursor.
- The C move, Meteor Fury, does the same thing as the previous move but summons more meteors.
4
C-Tier fruit
- Bari Bari No Mi (Barrier-Barrier Fruit)
- Mero Mero no Mi (Love-Love Fruit)
- Kilo Kilo No Mi (Pound-Pound Fruit)
- Suke Suke no Mi (Clear-Clear Fruit)
- Guru-Guru no Mi (Spin-Spin Fruit)
Bari Bari No Mi (Barrier-Barrier Fruit)The Bari Bari no Mi, or Barrier-Barrier Fruit is an uncommon Paramecia fruit that grants you the power to create barriers. The fruit's passive ability allows all skills to deflect projectiles.
- The E move, Barrier Crash, creates a wall that protects you from damage and deals damage when it appears.
- The R move, Barrier Sphere, creates a sphere around you that blocks damage.
- The Z move, Barrier Stairs, creates a long staircase that can be used to move around.
- The X move, Barrier Cage, creates a trap in the air that falls to the ground and deals damage.
- The C move, Barrier Spikes, creates spikes that appear from the ground and deal damage.
Mero Mero no Mi (Love-Love Fruit)The Mero Mero no Mi, also known as the Love-Love Fruit, is an uncommon Paramecia fruit that grants you the power to manipulate love and emotions.
- The E move, Love Pistol - with this move you can shoot little hearts that will make your opponent stand still.
- The R move, Love Charm, shoots hearts that deal damage at short range.
- The Z move, Love Wave - with this move, you can release huge waves of hearts that stop your opponents for a while.
- The X move, Love Burst - with this move you can shoot a bunch of arrows that, when they hit the target, turn it into a stone.
- Lastly, the C move, Perfume Femur, delivers a long kick combo.
That's our full Devil Fruits tier list in Grand Piece Online. It should be noted that they are all quite good, and you should choose primarily according to your style of play, and based on your own experience. And once you're done here, feel free to check out our list of the best Roblox games to play with friends.