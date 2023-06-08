Kaiju Universe tier list - pick the best Kaiju
Roblox Kaiju Universe is not only about destroying buildings and battling other players but also about unlocking new characters. The game can boast over 60 unique creatures called Kaiju, and you can be sure that unlocking all of them takes time.
That’s why we have made the Kaiju Universe tier list. Here you can quickly find out who the best Kaiju in the game are. Moreover, our tier list is regularly updated, so you'll always find the latest information here.
Without further ado, let's head into the Kaiju Universe tier list.
Tier SS
At the top of the Kaiju Universe tier list, we have the SS tier. It includes overpowered characters that got some nice stats during balance changes or even right on the release. But the developers regularly rebalance Tier SS, and that’s why most Kaiju here are likely to be fixed.
- Kamakura-San (Shin Gojira)
- Minilla Ex (High Level)
- Monster Zero
- Cherno Alpha
- Destoroyah
DestoroyahA good max-level Destoroyah can rip through everything in a proper PvP fight. This Kaiju has been nerfed a few times since the release, but it still is considered one of the most potent Kaijus in the game.
Moreover, Destoroyah has the highest HP compared to any other Kaiju. But if you want to get it, be ready to push your limits. This Kaiju requires 750,000 G-cells and Level 100 of Heisei Gojira and Godzilla Jr.
Monster ZeroMonster Zero, also known as MZ, is one of the characters who have been in the game even since its very first versions. This triple-headed dragon not only looks creepy but also boasts impressive stats and skills that make it the main competitor to Destoroyah.
Even though Monster Zero shares many similarities with Godzilla Ultima, it is way more powerful than Godzilla. And if you want to get Monster Zero, get Godzilla 2019 Level 100 and be ready to spend 500,000 G-Cells.
Tier S
Tier S includes powerful Kaijus that will offer good results and are good both for beginners and experienced players. Even though Tier S creatures are hard to obtain, they are considered one of the best in the Kaiju Universe. Moreover, most Kaijus from Tier S will likely appear in Tier SS in the following updates.
- Final Wars Manda
- Godzilla Ultima
- Burning Gojira
- Mechagodzilla 2021
Mechagodzilla 2021If you want to have a mighty Godzilla in Kaiju Universe, you can be sure that Mechagodzilla 2021 is the perfect fit for you. Mechagodzilla's main feature is its attack speed. It is much faster compared to other Kaijus in the game. Moreover, Mechagodzilla 2021 has the powerful Dash ability, allowing it to use jet boosters and move even faster.
It requires you to have Level 50 Titanus Kong and Godzilla 2021. Moreover, Mechagodzilla 2021 costs 350,000 G-Cells.
Tier A
These Kaijus are especially good for beginners, who can get powerful Tier A Kaiju even in the first days of playing Kaiju Universe.
- Cleric Muto
- Titanus Behemoth
- Turkey Rodan
- Titanus Scylla
- U.S.S Argo
- Voodon And Juju
- Type-2 Kiryu
- Frostbite Gojira
- Heisei Mothra
- Titanus Rodan
- Millennium Gojira
- Battra
- Titanus Kong
- Godzilla 2021
- Thermonuclear Godzilla
- Frozen Behemoth
- EVA-01
- Muto Prime
BattraBattra is the only Kaiju from Tier A that's also picked by experienced players with tens of millions of G-Cells. The main reason is that Battra can boast significant attacking potential. And if you are a skilled player, this attacking potential can be used to dominate your enemies even at a low HP.
And if you want to try Battra, there is good news for you. This Kaiju costs only 6,000 G-Cells. It's relatively easy to unlock it even on the very first days of playing Kaiju Universe.
Tier B
Tier B is the most extensive tier in Kaiju Universe. It includes balanced heroes who cannot boast outstanding effectiveness and powerful stats to dominate others. Still, if you are an average player, you can be sure that Tier B heroes are the best fit for you.
- Minilla Ex
- Titanosaurus
- Female Muto
- Male Muto
- Godzilla 2014
- Moguera
- Wendigo Crawler
- Titanus Mosura
- Megalon
- Showa Gigan
- Godzilla 2019
- Millennian Kaiju
- Volcanic Biollante
- Final Wars Gojira
- Ready Player One Mechagodzilla
- Zombie Gigan
- Showa King Ghidorah
- Showa Gojira
- Heisei King Ghidorah
- Jet Jaguar Beta
- Biollante
- Heisei Godzilla
Showa GiganShowa Gigan used to be one of the most overpowered Kaijus in the Kaiju Universe. Even though it got fixed, nowadays, Showa Gigan is still a pretty powerful Kaiju who is a nice fit for beginners.
It has a wide arsenal of attacks for a melee fight and a teleporting ability. And if you want to get Showa Gigan, you need level 30 Showa Gojira and 10,000 G-Cells.
Tier C
Even though most of them are available for any player, even from the first days of playing the game, Tier C creatures are too weak in the long run.
- Showa Kumonga
- Godzilla Jr.
- Skull Crawler
- Kong 2017
- Kamadolph-Kun
- Jet Jaguar
- Gojira
- Kamacuras
- Megaguirus
- Heisei/Fire Rodan
Godzilla Jr.Godzilla Jr. is the only low-tier Kaiju who is not as bad as others. It can boast pretty good melee battle stats, but even this is not the main feature of Godzilla Jr. Godzilla Junior is used to unlock Destoroyah, one of the most potent Kaijus in the game. To get Godzilla Jr., you need 5,000 G-Cells and Level 15 Gojira.
Tier D
Tier D includes the worst Kaijus in Kaiju Universe. Even though all these Kaijus are still playable, they underperform in every category, which makes them too weak. Some Tier D creatures might even look great, but their battle effectiveness is poor. The only hope is for the developers to improve Tier D characters in the upcoming updates.
- Gezora
- Kamata-Kun
- Kamoebas
- Anguirus
- Mother Longlegs
- Mothra Larva
- Shinagawa-Kun
- Showa Minilla
- Singular Point Anguirus
- Showa Mechagodzilla II
Generally, it is pretty challenging to highlight some heroes from Tier D. They all are significantly underperforming and are not recommended to use even for beginners. The only reason why you might need Tier D Kaijus is to unlock new, more powerful creatures.
That’s it with the Kaiju Universe tier list. As you can see, the game has a comprehensive character system, including more than 60 unique Kaijus used to destroy the world and fight against enemies.
