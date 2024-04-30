Assassin's Creed Mirage App Store launch date revealed

You may be exploring medieval Baghdad on your phone sooner than you think

Assassin's Creed Mirage for the iPhone and iPad now has an official release date. The mobile and tablet adaptation developed by Ubisoft Sofia will release on June 6th for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad Air and iPad Pro with an M1 chip or later. The game will offer a 90-minute demo, and a full unlock for only $49.99 to play on both iPhone and iPad.

Assassin's Creed Mirage takes you to a new exotic locale in the series' history, exploring 9th-century Baghdad at the height of the historical Golden Age of Islam. Aside from the obvious appeal of exploring a new location in the series' history, Assassin's Creed Mirage making the jump to handheld also marks a whole new epoch in what mobile games may be capable of.

Yes, one of the big showcases Apple has made in recent years was when it announced it would be bringing recently-released console and PC games directly to its handheld mobile and tablet devices. This was a major change as even though the hardware capabilities of these devices have come leaps and bounds over the years, many still thought they were far behind the curve from most mainstream gaming hardware.

The actual quality of Assassin's Creed Mirage, and debates over minutiae of historical accuracy, aside we'll be watching closely to see how the game itself performs when it hits storefronts in early June this year.

