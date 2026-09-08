Summoners War: Chronicles tier list - The best monsters to use, ranked

Before you check out the monsters below, it's important to know that it's difficult to select just one or two 'best monsters' since they can all have an equally great impact if properly upgraded and used against the right enemy. The S-tier in our Summoners War: Chronicles tier list is probably this packed exactly because it's difficult to select a handful of monsters and call them the best.

We have divided the monsters in the S tier into two categories. For those who want to choose some of the absolute best (monsters that have slightly better stats when min-maxing and in certain dungeons), we placed those above the line, but essentially, they are all equally good. So don't fret if you acquired one of the monsters below the line from the free 30 rerolls since, rest assured, they will do their job as intended.

Beast Rider (all)

Beast Monk (all)

Onimusha (all)

Zeratu

Mermaid (all)

Sword Spirit (Light)

String Master

Paladin (all)

Valkyrja (Fire, Dark)

Fairy Queen

Light Hell Lady

Vampire (Fire, Wind, Light, Dark)

Shadowcaster (Dark)

Sylph (Fire, Light)

Dark Desert Queen

Archangel (Dark)

Phoenix (all)

Occult Girl (all)

Feenkonig (all)

Undine (all)

Panda Warrior (Fire)

Ifrit (all)

Art Master(all)

Jack-o'-lantern (all)

Chimera (all)

Sky Dancer (all)

Dark Dragon White Night

Pirate Captain (all)

Pioneer (all)

Hyeonu Kim (Fire)

Helena Einhorn (Fire)

Diana Einhorn

Eleanor

Vampire Hunter (all)

Saitama (all)

Silverfang (all)

Garou (all)

Alexandra Einhorn

Terrible Tornado (all)

Harpy (Water, Dark)

Epikion Priest (all)

Lich (all)

Polar Queen (all)

Magic Knight (all)

Valkyrja (Water, Wind, Light)

Vampire (Water)

Dragon (all)

Desert Queen (all)

Monkey King (all)

Sylph (Water, Wind, Dark)

Archangel (Light, Wind, Water, Fire)

Panda Warrior (Water, Wind, Light, Dark)

Joker (all)

Theodora

Raven (all)

Kobold Bomber (all)

Martial Cat (all)

Skuld (Water, Light)

Urd (Fire, Dark)

Valkyrja is one of the absolute best monsters for several reasons - not only does she have high base stats, but every element she comes in has a set of benefactor skills for any team or setup. The Fire Valkyrja is outstanding for PvP, so we placed her slightly above the rest.

Undine comes as a healer under every element, and she is probably one of the best (if not THE BEST) in the entire game. Her kit provides so many great features, from revival (as Dark and Water) to invincibility (as Light) and many more. We recommend you keep her especially if you plan on playing as Cleaf or Orbia.