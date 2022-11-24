Summoners War: Chronicles tier list - The best monsters to use, ranked

Looking for the best monsters to summon and use in Summoners War: Chronicles? Well, you’ve come to the right place as our Summoners War: Chronicles tier list will rank all the monsters currently available in the game according to various factors. As the game is still fresh and new, players might still be re-rolling their accounts in hopes of the best start! Do not worry; this tier list will answer all your questions regarding the best monsters to summon and use for a new account.

To provide a thorough tier list for Summoners War: Chronicles is our main motive. As many players might be coming to the game for the first time or may be new to the gacha genre, understanding how it works is extremely important.

SUMMONERS WAR: CHRONICLES TIER LIST – FACTORS TO TAKE INTO ACCOUNT

Rarity – The base rarity of these monsters will be the primary factor to take into account while building this tier list. This is due to the nature of the game where the lower rarity monsters have lower base stats and the higher rarity monsters have higher base stats. Naturally, these base stats play a major role in how these monsters perform in battles.

– The base rarity of these monsters will be the primary factor to take into account while building this tier list. This is due to the nature of the game where the lower rarity monsters have lower base stats and the higher rarity monsters have higher base stats. Naturally, these base stats play a major role in how these monsters perform in battles. Skills – The skills of monsters are the primary reason for building this tier list. If all skills were the same, then there would be no need to make a tier list of any sort. Naturally, some monsters have bad skills that do not synergize with their other abilities.

– The skills of monsters are the primary reason for building this tier list. If all skills were the same, then there would be no need to make a tier list of any sort. Naturally, some monsters have bad skills that do not synergize with their other abilities. Versatility – Monsters who are limited to performing in only 1 type of team will eventually be pushed down the tier list while monsters that can fit into any team will be pushed up in the tier list.

– Monsters who are limited to performing in only 1 type of team will eventually be pushed down the tier list while monsters that can fit into any team will be pushed up in the tier list. Usability in different game modes – Summoners War: Chronicles is an MMORPG that supports both PvE and PvP content. If a monster is good for only PvE/PvP content, that monster will be pushed down the tier list compared to a monster that excels in both types of content.

Keep revisiting this Summoners War: Chronicles tier list for future updated versions as new monsters are added or existing monsters are re-balanced.

