Summoners War: Chronicles tier list - The best monsters to use, ranked
| Summoners War: Chronicles
Updated on September 8th, 2026 - Version: 4.18.522345
Looking for the best monsters to summon and use? Well, you’ve come to the right place as our Summoners War: Chronicles tier list will rank all the monsters currently available in the game according to various factors. This tier list will answer all your questions regarding the best monsters to summon and use for a new account.
For those of you who love evaluating and ranking characters, we also have a Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list and Neural Cloud tier list - where we have included every character in the game. Both of them are up to date with the latest patches and balance changes.
Providing a thorough tier list for Summoners War: Chronicles is our main motive. As many of you might be coming to the game for the first time or may be new to the gacha genre, understanding how it works is extremely important.
SUMMONERS WAR: CHRONICLES TIER LIST – FACTORS TO TAKE INTO ACCOUNT
- Rarity – The base rarity of these monsters will be the primary factor to take into account while building our tier list for Summoners War Chronicles. This is due to the nature of the game where the lower rarity monsters have lower base stats and the higher rarity monsters have higher base stats. Naturally, these stats play a major role in how these monsters perform in battles.
- Skills – The skills of monsters are the primary reason for building this list. If all skills were the same, then there would be no need to make a tier list of any sort. Naturally, some monsters have bad skills that do not synergise with their other abilities.
- Versatility – Monsters who are limited to performing in only one type of team will eventually be pushed down, while monsters that can fit into any will be pushed up in our Summoners War Chronicles tier list.
- Usability in different game modes – Summoners War: Chronicles is an MMORPG that supports both PvE and PvP content. If a monster is good for only PvE/PvP content, that monster will be pushed down the tier list compared to a monster that excels in both types of content.
Keep revisiting this Summoners War: Chronicles tier list for future updated versions when new monsters are added or existing monsters are re-balanced.
1
S-Tier Monsters
Before you check out the monsters below, it's important to know that it's difficult to select just one or two 'best monsters' since they can all have an equally great impact if properly upgraded and used against the right enemy. The S-tier in our Summoners War: Chronicles tier list is probably this packed exactly because it's difficult to select a handful of monsters and call them the best.
We have divided the monsters in the S tier into two categories. For those who want to choose some of the absolute best (monsters that have slightly better stats when min-maxing and in certain dungeons), we placed those above the line, but essentially, they are all equally good. So don't fret if you acquired one of the monsters below the line from the free 30 rerolls since, rest assured, they will do their job as intended.
- Beast Rider (all)
- Beast Monk (all)
- Onimusha (all)
- Zeratu
- Mermaid (all)
- Sword Spirit (Light)
- String Master
- Paladin (all)
- Valkyrja (Fire, Dark)
- Fairy Queen
- Light Hell Lady
- Vampire (Fire, Wind, Light, Dark)
- Shadowcaster (Dark)
- Sylph (Fire, Light)
- Dark Desert Queen
- Archangel (Dark)
- Phoenix (all)
- Occult Girl (all)
- Feenkonig (all)
- Undine (all)
- Panda Warrior (Fire)
- Ifrit (all)
- Art Master(all)
- Jack-o'-lantern (all)
- Chimera (all)
- Sky Dancer (all)
- Dark Dragon White Night
- Pirate Captain (all)
- Pioneer (all)
- Hyeonu Kim (Fire)
- Helena Einhorn (Fire)
- Diana Einhorn
- Eleanor
- Vampire Hunter (all)
- Saitama (all)
- Silverfang (all)
- Garou (all)
- Alexandra Einhorn
- Terrible Tornado (all)
- Harpy (Water, Dark)
- Epikion Priest (all)
- Lich (all)
- Polar Queen (all)
- Magic Knight (all)
- Valkyrja (Water, Wind, Light)
- Vampire (Water)
- Dragon (all)
- Desert Queen (all)
- Monkey King (all)
- Sylph (Water, Wind, Dark)
- Archangel (Light, Wind, Water, Fire)
- Panda Warrior (Water, Wind, Light, Dark)
- Joker (all)
- Theodora
- Raven (all)
- Kobold Bomber (all)
- Martial Cat (all)
- Skuld (Water, Light)
- Urd (Fire, Dark)
Valkyrja is one of the absolute best monsters for several reasons - not only does she have high base stats, but every element she comes in has a set of benefactor skills for any team or setup. The Fire Valkyrja is outstanding for PvP, so we placed her slightly above the rest.
Undine comes as a healer under every element, and she is probably one of the best (if not THE BEST) in the entire game. Her kit provides so many great features, from revival (as Dark and Water) to invincibility (as Light) and many more. We recommend you keep her especially if you plan on playing as Cleaf or Orbia.
2
A-Tier Monsters
- Magical Archer (Fire, Wind, Water)
- Light/Dark Beast Rider
- Belldandy (Wind, Light)
- Peorth (Wind, Dark)
- Dragon Knight (all)
- Inugami (Light)
- Brownie Magician
- Mystic Witch (Wind, Light, Dark)
- High Elemental (all)
- Desperado
- Hell Lady (all)
- Griffon (all)
- Martial Rabbit (Water/Light/Dark)
- Oracle (all)
- Odin
- Lightning Emperor (Dark)
- Soleta
- Nine-Tailed Fox (all)
- Amazon (Dark, Light, Wind, Water)
- Inferno (all)
- Cow Girl (Fire, Dark)
- Imp Champion (all)
- Harpu (all)
- Harg (all)
- Harp Magician (Light)
- Harp Magician (Wind)
- Beetle Knight (all)
- Narin Ha (Water)
- Mi Ryeong (Wind)
- AV (Light)
- Atomic Samurai (all)
- Genos (all)
- Unicorn
- King (all)
Harpu stands out as a monster that can remove beneficial effects from enemies in the Wind element, or apply various negatives on them with the Deadly Wings. The last skill, the Sharp Feather, is quite good no matter the element, as it also applies more negative effects or deals damage.
Marial Cat is an amazing monster that can counterattack, apply CC, inflict negative effects and a bunch more besides, which makes her a top-tier monster for people who need a versatile monster with relatively short cooldowns, able to inflict good damage.
3
B-Tier Monsters
- Fairy (Fire, Light, Dark)
- Vivachel (all)
- Frankenstein (Water, Light, Dark)
- Imp (all)
- Pixie (Water, Fire, Dark)
- Hellhound (all)
- Garuda (all)
- Warbear (all)
- Penguin Knight (all)
- Vagabond (all)
- Mystic Witch (Fire, Water)
- Inugami (all)
- Battle Mammoth (all)
- Amazon (Fire)
- Werewolf (all)
- Cow Girl (Water, Wind, Light)
- Howl (all)
- Hellish Blizzard (all)
- Mumen Rider (all)
The Fire Amazon is a monster that has some amazing stats, but although they are amazing, her abilities are still lacking compared to some higher-tier options.
The Mystic Witches featured here are 4-Star Fire/Water elemental monsters with a decent skill that can debuff enemies, reducing their defences and leaving them unable to receive buffs.
4
C-Tier Monsters
- Fairy (Water, Wind)
- Living Armor (all)
- Golem (all)
- Grim Reaper (all)
- Serpent (all)
- Frankenstein (Fire, Wind)
- Salamander (all)
- Harpy (Fire, Wind, Light)
- Charger Shark (all)
- Mummy (all)
- Pixie (Wind, Light)
- Elemental (all)
- Yeti (all)
- Gore (all)
- Lizardman (all)
We would not recommend building a majority of these monsters as not only do they have low base stats but their abilities are quite lacklustre and do not support the rest of their kit. One exception you might wish to build is Hathor, as she has a decent skill set. She is the only monster that can reduce the cooldown timers of skills of other monsters in the formation.
5
D-Tier Monsters
Avoid building any of these monsters as their base stats and abilities are quite bad compared to the rest of the monsters included in this Summoners War: Chronicles tier list. Your resources are extremely precious, especially during the early game. Make sure to make the right decisions while using these scarce resources and do not waste them on any of the monsters mentioned above unless absolutely needed.
Updated ABA tier list [September 2026]