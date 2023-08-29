Roblox: Ultimate Tower Defense tier list
Ultimate Tower Defense is one of the most popular tower defense games on Roblox. In this article, we rank the best characters/towers in the game based on their overall effectiveness and place in the metagame. Whether you are a new or a returning player, our tier list will help you figure out which are the best towers that you should invest your resources in.
Obviously, no tier list is absolute. Everyone has their own personal preferences and playstyle. That said, we tried our best to remain objective when ranking the towers. We took a number of factors into consideration such as characters' damage output, range, and overall abilities. The best characters have been placed in the S-Tier, while the weakest ones are in the C-Tier.
With all that out of the way, let's get into our Ultimate Tower Defense tier list!
1
S Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Thanos
|Godly
|Blue Drago
|Godly
|Anyah
|Godly
|Jotaro Kujoa
|Godly
|Gaara
|Godly
|Crimson Doflamingo
|Godly
|Greybeard
|Divine
|Todoroki
|Divine
|Blackbeard
|Divine
S-Tier towers are the crème de la crème, offering immense power and versatility. They excel in both offense and defense, making them a staple in any strategy. These towers often have unique abilities that can clear waves of enemies effortlessly. Their placement can result in a significant impact on the game, making them essential for achieving high scores or reaching end-game challenges.
2
A Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Bulma
|Godly
|Tanjiro
|Godly
|Colosal
|Godly
|Madika
|Godly
|Berserk Gus
|Godly
|Dr.Joterio
|Divine
|Whis
|Divine
|Tanjiro
|Godly
|Luffy Gear 4
|Godly
|Kid Naruto
|Godly
|Dio
|Divine
|Rage Draco
|Godly
A-Tier towers are no slouch either. They possess considerable power and can significantly contribute to the success of your defense. While not as game-changing as S-Tier towers, they still provide a robust foundation for your strategy. A-Tier towers are reliable in taking down enemies, and their abilities can turn the tide of a battle. When combined with other towers strategically, they can form a formidable defense that is difficult to breach.
3
B Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Muzan
|Godly
|Eato
|Divine
|Raruto Six Paths
|Divine
|Rieza
|Godly
|Madika
|Godly
|Renjae
|Godly
|Lite
|Divine
|Diavolo
|Godly
|Monkey
|Godly
B-Tier towers are solid additions to any tower defense lineup. While they may not possess the same raw power as the previous tiers, they often offer unique abilities or have synergistic effects with other towers. B-Tier towers work well in specific situations or with specific strategies, making them valuable assets for experienced players who understand when and how to best utilize them
4
C Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Lite
|Divine
|Super Drago
|Divine
|Rengo
|Divine
|Armored Titan
|Godly
|Bomb Guy
|Godly
|Nagato
|Godly
|Goku Black Rose
|Divine
|Sasuke
|Godly
|Car-4
|Godly
|Gojo
|Godly
C-Tier towers are average in terms of power and utility. They can still contribute effectively in the earlier waves or against weaker enemies, but their effectiveness tends to wane as the game progresses. C-tier towers often lack the unique abilities or scalability of higher-tier towers, making them less desirable for advanced players. However, they are crucial in the early stages of the game for establishing a baseline defense.
Keep in mind, that the Ultimate Tower Defense tier list is not set in stone, and personal preference and playstyle can influence tower selection. Experimenting with different combinations of towers and finding synergies among them can often lead to success. Also, new game updates and character releases might very well affect the balance of power. Make sure to check back on this page to get the latest Ultimate Tower Defense tier list!
