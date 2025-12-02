Volleyball Legends codes for December 2025 (Haikyuu Legends)

Get free ability spins, lucky and normal style spins by redeeming the active codes for Volleyball Legends.

- new codes added

Suppose you aim to become the ultimate player in Roblox's Volleyball Legends. In that case, you'll want to take every opportunity and try to improve, just like Shoyo did in the manga/anime that inspired this experience, Haikyuu!

With Volleyball Legends codes that grant lucky spins, you can hopefully get some of the best styles out there to match how you like to play! And if you need help picking the best styles, there's a tier list for Volleyball Legends, so look into that when you get a chance as well.

Let's check them out.

Working codes for Volleyball Legends

PITY_FIX - 10 Lucky Style Spins (new!)

UPDATE_47 - 5 Lucky Style Spins (new!)

2_BILLION - 5 Lucky Style Spins (new!)

KAZANA_BACK - 5 Lucky Ability Spins (new!)

How to redeem codes in Volleyball Legends?

Step 1: Level your character up to level 5.

Step 2: Open the Shop from the bottom side of the screen.

Step 3: Either select the Codes option (on the left side) or scroll down until you see Codes.

: Either select the option (on the left side) or scroll down until you see . Step 4: Type in your code, and then hit the USE CODE button.

How to get more codes?

Normally, new Volleyball Legends codes (formerly known as Haikyuu Legends codes) are released by the developers on the game's Discord server whenever there is an update or there are some holidays around the corner. If you're not sure where to find them, don't worry. We add the new codes here as soon as we find them, so you're always able to redeem the latest ones!

In the meantime, if you love games based on sports anime/manga, you might want to check out these Blue Lock Rivals codes and the tier list for BLR - that one covers football! There are also Verse Piece codes and others. Be a curious soul and look around!