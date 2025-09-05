Anime Royale tier list - Legendary and Epic units ranked
When you play a good Roblox tower defense game, you know right away. Such is the case with Anime Royale. In it, you create a lineup using some of your favourite anime characters, and adventure into the unknown, with only seconds to spare against each enemy.
Today, we rank all the characters into the ultimate Anime Royale tier list, so you can easily spot the best ones to use. This tier list focuses on the end-game, since in the early stages, you can use virtually anything (anything you can afford, that is) and still win.
Mind the unit costsAs someone who likes a good tower defense, I found Anime Royale a really enjoyable experience. It's worth remembering that if you happen to get a good Mythic or a powerful Legendary, you can't exactly afford to deploy it - that's why I mentioned that you can use anything at the start, and you'll still win.
The problem arises in the late game, when you have to deploy good characters right off the bat, ideally some reliable Mythics. That's where our tier list comes in handy.
Anime Royale tier list - best charactersI have ranked all the units available right now, so you can decide who to keep and who to sell. Your inventory doesn't have unlimited slots, so you need to decide when it's time to empty it out.
In all honesty, there is no point holding on to the Rare characters, since they won't be useful at any stage of the game, other than the very start. Try to keep at least one copy of each Legendary (or one copy of the best ones), as for the Epics, try to get some to help you with your mid-game.
Right, let's check out the best characters in each tier!
S tier | A tier | B tier | C tier | D tier
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
S tier
|Aura Farmer (Purple)
|Ant General
|Yado
|Eyezen
|Friend
|Aura King Monarch
|Nero
|Tochi
|Urwu (Kwency)
|Mahoka
|Gen Z
|Kaillou (Serious)
|Orihamis
|Lawlight
|Nemo
|Reaper Child
|Shen (Secret Sakamoto Raid)
|Kailus (One Punch)
Overall, these are the best units in the meta right now, more than earning their spot at the top of our Anime Royale tier list. There is a pretty good reason why some of these names are top-tier. If you played the game before, you probably know why.
Starting off with the One Punch Man characters, Saitama and Genos, both have to be together in a team to be considered S-Tier. On their own, they are still good but not S-Tier. That's something to keep in mind if you are planning to use them. They are a combo that can turn any round in your favour.
Then, we have money units such as Lawlight, Nemo and Orihamis that are almost automatically S-Tier.
Ant General is arguably one of the best characters in the game currently, and that's because he is essentially a better version of Yabo, who has been meta for a really long time. Ever since Yabo's release, he has been one of the most powerful units in Anime Royale.
Now, if you want to get the best out of Ant General, you should use a bleed-based team comp.
Aura Former Purple is a beast. As for Monarch, he has amazing summons and whatnot, but it takes a lot of grinding to get him and to then evolve him (that's something that you probably want to do), so don't expect him to be a beast from the start.
A tier
|Almighty
|Motomoto (Thin)
|Uzi
|Broccoli
|Merem
|Demon Lord
|Yoru (Raging Raijin)
|Bean
|Tochito
|Kuzo
|Eslife
|Emily
|Tatsu
|Jamba
|Ichiko (Gumetsu)
|Kilua (Angered)
|Jotero
|Mira (Demon)
|Dracula
|Xeke
|Gomu
|Beast Hunter
|Virtual Sniper
|Valentine Delight
|Song
|S Rank Domber
These A-tier units are pretty good, but not exceptional. When compared to S-tier, they can excel in certain scenarios and with specific team comps, but overall, their numbers are simply not that high. But don't get me wrong, they're still good to use if you don't have any of the S-tier units.
As I mentioned before in the S-tier, bleed-based units are really good. That's mainly because of Ant General's Passive, so you can find many of them sitting here.
Then, we have the Freeze units, which are considered good (since their CC is crucial in some stages), so even if they are not really top-tier, they are second-best.
B tier
|Nagumo
|Shadow
|Guitar
|Fubuu
|Akatu
|Gotho (Honoured)
|Gui
|Captain Yama
|Neko
|Toka
|Origiri
|Rumika
|Boru (100% Released)
If you played this game long enough to remember the days when Shadow was meta, you can call yourself a veteran. These days are long gone, though, and that's why Shadow is only placed in the middle of our Anime Royale tier list nowadays.
The other units sitting here are also decent, but not that good for the late game. If you are a new player and you get some of them, that's great. They can be very useful at the start. However, you don't want to invest too much in them, since the smart move is to replace them once you get some stronger alternatives.
C tier
|Sony
|Boru (Released)
|Ulquiorio (Second)
|Ichiko (Awakened)
|Tsukuna (King)
|Sun Tojiro
|Flame Master (Ablaze)
|Zonitsu (Awakened)
|Gogetable (Angel)
|Vegitu
|Kid Boog
|Super Boogtenks
|Super Booghan
|Gobanks
|Sunny (Release)
|Nightmare X
Some of these units are good if you are a new player and your options are limited.
But, all in all, you shouldn't really bother investing in any of them. They are not worth the rerolls, and you can simply get better results upgrading other (better) units.
D tier
I believe all the other units that have not been listed on the tiers above are just good at the start. I mean, you will have to use something until you can afford to deploy an expensive Aura Farmer or Ant General, and even if you happen to get them at the beginning, you won't have any way to use them.
That's where the D-tier units come into play. Just use them until you pass the first few stages and you get a grasp of how the Anime Royale works, then ditch them. There are a lot of units available, and sadly, not many of them are even worth mentioning.
