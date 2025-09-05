Anime Royale tier list - Legendary and Epic units ranked

When you play a good Roblox tower defense game, you know right away. Such is the case with Anime Royale. In it, you create a lineup using some of your favourite anime characters, and adventure into the unknown, with only seconds to spare against each enemy.

Today, we rank all the characters into the ultimate Anime Royale tier list, so you can easily spot the best ones to use. This tier list focuses on the end-game, since in the early stages, you can use virtually anything (anything you can afford, that is) and still win.

Mind the unit costs

As someone who likes a good tower defense, I found Anime Royale a really enjoyable experience. It's worth remembering that if you happen to get a good Mythic or a powerful Legendary, you can't exactly afford to deploy it - that's why I mentioned that you can use anything at the start, and you'll still win.

The problem arises in the late game, when you have to deploy good characters right off the bat, ideally some reliable Mythics. That's where our tier list comes in handy.

Anime Royale tier list - best characters

Don't forget to get the latest Anime Royale codes I have ranked all the units available right now, so you can decide who to keep and who to sell. Your inventory doesn't have unlimited slots, so you need to decide when it's time to empty it out.

In all honesty, there is no point holding on to the Rare characters, since they won't be useful at any stage of the game, other than the very start. Try to keep at least one copy of each Legendary (or one copy of the best ones), as for the Epics, try to get some to help you with your mid-game.

Right, let's check out the best characters in each tier!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.