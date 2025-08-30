Blue Lock Rivals codes (August 2025)

You can increase your odds of getting Legendary or even Mythic Flow spins with the codes for Blue Lock Rivals collected in this guide.

If you know the anime Blue Lock, chances are you fell in love with it in the first season, and if you ever wanted to play a game that revolves around the show, Blue Lock Rivals is the best Roblox experience to turn to. Here, you have outstanding powers meant to help you score a goal, and when combined with skill, they can turn anyone into the ultimate player.

To gain more powers that will boost your character on the field, use the Blue Lock Rivals codes.

Eager to claim some? Then let's dive right in!

Active Blue Lock Rivals codes

8V8HYPE - 10 Lucky Spin, 5 Lucky Flow Spins



WEWANTSPINS - 5 Lucky Spins



2MINTERESTED! - 3 Lucky Spins

CHARLESTIME - 10 Lucky Style Spins + 10 Lucky Flow Spins



TONGUESOUT - 5 Lucky Style Spins + 5 Lucky Flow Spins



DELAYSORRY - 5 Lucky Style Spins



1.5MGOALHIT - 5 Lucky Style Spins

SAEXSHIDOU - 10 Lucky Style spins



ISAGISHOES - 5 Lucky Style spins



GOALMET - 3 Lucky Style spins + 3 Lucky Flow spins

CHEMREACTW - 10 Lucky Style Spins



WTEAMWORK - 10 Lucky Style Spins

Expired codes

OOPSDELAY I MCNAGIHYPE I LAZYLUCKYGENIUS I WEHIT2M I WMIRO I SUMMERPT1! I NELREO! I MASTEROFALLTRADES! IMASSIVEBUGFIXES! I KINGAWAKENING! I JULIANLOKI! I GODSPEED! I LUCKY7! I THEGODSPRINTER! I CAREPACKAGE! IMASTERS! I RANKED! I LOKISOON! I AIKUREWORK! I SNAKEDEFENCE! I AIKU1.15M! I NEWHIORI! I 3BILLIONVISITS! I NELSUMMER! I NEWCHEM1.1M! I 1MILLIONCCU!! I NeoEgoistRIN! I TheDestroyer! I Rin999K! I 1MILLIONCCU!! I OTOYA!! I CHEMREACTION! I BACHIRA!! I REVAMP! I EASTER25! I EGGHunt!!! I Sry4Delay I 2BVISITS! | THEMONK! | IGAGOAT1.8M! | LUCKYCODE10 | KaiserFIX | KAISERSOON | FINE1M | CHROLLOCAREPACKAGE | 100KCHRO | 10KDEVS | 1MEVENT | 40KAGAIN | THECODE | CHROLLOYT | 40KKUNIGAMI | KUNIGAMIUPD | THX40KLIKES | MONST3R | DRAGON | 20KLIKESPT2 | YUKIMIYA | THANKYOU | 60KFOLLOWERS | 300KREO | 35KCHROLLO | 25KTATLIS | 5KVID | 20KCHROLLO | 15KTATLIS | MRSPAX | 5KTATLIS | CHRISTMAS | SORRYDELAY | WINTERPART2 | 1KTATLIS | AIKU | HOORAY | 600KCRAZY | ITOSHIBROTHERS | 200CRAZY | 150KWOW | 1MLIKES | 900KLIKES | 800KLIKES | 700KLIKES | 100KLIKES | 70KLIKES | 500KLIKES | 400KLIKES | 300KLIKES | 250KLIKES | 20KLIKES | 40KLIKES | 3KLIKES | 1KLIKES | GAGAMARU | THANKSGIVING | FORGIVEME | 6KLIKES | RELEASED

How do you redeem codes in Blue Lock Rivals?

Step 1 : To be able to redeem the codes, you must first like the experience and follow the community group .

: To be able to redeem the codes, you must first and . Step 2 : Level up your character to level 10 - you cannot redeem the codes if you are level 1.

: Level up your character to - you cannot redeem the codes if you are level 1. Step 3 : Open the Codes button at the bottom of the screen.

: Open the button at the bottom of the screen. Step 4: Type in your active code, and then hit the Redeem button.

To redeem the codes, you just have to follow the steps below:

It's as simple as that! Just make sure that you level up your character and follow the instructions in Step 1. Otherwise, you will not be able to redeem any codes.

How to get more Blue Lock Rivals codes?

New Blue Lock Rivals codes are usually released when the game receives an update, and they usually appear on the official Discord channel . There are over a million players there hanging out and talking about different topics related to the game.

You don't have to worry, though - we add all the new codes here so you can easily find them all in one place!

What to do if the codes aren't working?

Are there other ways to claim rewards?

There's usually a simple reason why the codes for Blue Lock Rivals aren't working. Maybe you didn't copy them correctly, or haven't typed it in correctly, to the letter. Another valid reason is that the codes have expired in the meantime.Of course, there are other ways to claim rewards in Blue Lock Rivals without redeeming codes. One is to follow the abovementioned Discord, where developers have giveaways every now and then. Another is to be active, as you can claim daily rewards that aren't negligible. Besides, playing the game unlocks rewards through quests, and whenever you level up. And in case your wallet is itchy, the easiest way to claim various rewards is to straight up buy them.

