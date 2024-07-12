Project Baki 3 codes (July 2024)

It's hard to become the best fighter in the game on your own. That's why you should use Project Baki 3 codes listed here and claim free resets, Yen and other rewards.

This is a Roblox-based game inspired by the Baki anime series. In the game, you’ll battle against other players. Each time you win a battle, you'll level up, bringing you one step closer to your mission to become the strongest fighter of all time.

Of course, you can make your journey to greatness a little easier by redeeming Project Baki 3 codes. Yen is Baki 3's in-game currency, and you can net quite a few of them simply by utilizing codes. They can also grant you stat resets and even the occasional emote.

Project Baki 3 codes - working

66KLIKESOMG - 2 million Yen and 3 stat resets

- 2 million Yen and 3 stat resets ALOTOFTWITTERS - 1 million Yen

- 1 million Yen ARROWPLS - Stand Arrows

- Stand Arrows BIGGOKU - 3 million Yen

- 3 million Yen BIG60K - 2 million Yen

- 2 million Yen BIG69KWOW - 2 million Yen and 3 stat resets

- 2 million Yen and 3 stat resets SECONDAWAKENING - removes artifact

- removes artifact SOMEMOREYEN - 3 million Yen

- 3 million Yen STRONGMAN - 1 million Yen, pushups emote, and 3 stat resets

- 1 million Yen, pushups emote, and 3 stat resets YUJIFISHBOY - 1.22 million Yen and 4 stat resets

- 1.22 million Yen and 4 stat resets YUJITHEGOAT - 2 million Yen and 2 stat resets

Expired codes

SHADOWMANFIXED - 5 million Yen

- 5 million Yen TENSHADOWS - 1 million Yen

How to redeem Project Baki 3 codes?

Before you can redeem any Project Baki 3 codes, you’ll need to join the Project Baki group on Roblox by heading to the groups’ page and tapping join. Launch the game, then tap on the button with the wheel of pentagons in the lower left corner.

A circular menu will appear on the screen, beneath which you'll see a text box with the word Redeem code. Tap on the text box and type in the desired gift code, then press enter. If the code is still valid, a message will appear towards the top of the screen telling you what you've received.

