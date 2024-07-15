Anime Roulette codes (July 2024)

Anime Roulette is an anime adventure RNG title available via Roblox in which you roll dice to win rare titles as you strive to become the top player. While your goal is to collect as many titles as possible, you’ll need to store each title you get and said storage is pretty limited.

Luckily, Anime Roulette lets you expand your title storage using in-game cash. And, even luckier, Anime Roulette codes can be redeemed for said cash. Below, we have a big list of active codes that you can use. You'll want to act quickly, however, as these codes tend to expire quickly.

Anime Roulette codes - working

FIENDS - 500 cash

- 500 cash OVERDUE - 2.5k cash

- 2.5k cash ARDENTFIX - 2.5k cash

- 2.5k cash LATE - 500 cash

- 500 cash REINCARNATION - 500 cash

- 500 cash FIFTYK - 500 cash

- 500 cash OOPS -1.5k cash

-1.5k cash PLSCODES - 1.5k cash

- 1.5k cash SHOWTIME - 500 cash

- 500 cash VASTO - 2.5k cash

- 2.5k cash LUCKY - 2.5k cash

- 2.5k cash SUPER - 1.5k cash

- 1.5k cash WHERECODES - 5k cash

- 5k cash CHATWINS - 500

- 500 WHEREITEMS - 1.5k cash

- 1.5k cash ISEKAI - 500 cash

Expired codes

FIVETHOUSANDLIKES

ELEVENMILLION

HASHIRA

MORECODES

SORRYFORTHEWAITTWO

TENTHOUSANDLIKES

WANOHERE

How to redeem Anime Roulette codes

Redeeming Anime Roulette codes is very easy. After launching the experience through Roblox, tap the Codes button next to the settings button on the left side of the screen. A text box will then appear. Simply type or copy and paste any code into the box. When entering a valid code, a message will pop up stating that you’ve claimed the code. You can tell that you’ve entered an expired code if no message appears.

Remember to check back often for new codes, as codes tend to expire quickly. Tons of other Roblox experiences offer gift codes including fellow RNG, Horrors RNG codes. There are Project Baki 3 codes if you're a fan of fighting games, and codes for Type Soul, since you're clearly an anime fan.