Survive Zombie Arena codes (June 2026) - Because zombies never die...literally

You'll need lots of weapons if you're ever to survive a zombie apocalypse, and with our Survive Zombie Arena codes, you can get free Credits to help you do just that.

You're probably familiar with 99 Nights in the Forest, and let's be honest - who isn't?

Survive Zombie Arena is a mix of that and 7 Days to Die, if you may, which makes it so appealing. In essence, you have to pick a class and adventure into the night to deal with zombie hordes.

There are a lot of survival elements that go into SZA, but one of the key ones is the weapons. You need to get some good weapons if you want to even be remotely able to deal with the later stages. All in all, it's super fun if survival is your preferred type.

To make things even better, I have a list of Survive Zombie Arena codes to help you get some free Credits and much more. The Credits are a much-needed early resource that lets you buy a good weapon to kickstart your adventure.

Active Survive Zombie Arena codes

GALACTIC - 2x Void Shards for 24h (for the Galactic event)

- 2x Void Shards for 24h (for the Galactic event) ZOMBIES - 2500 Credits

Expired

There are no expired codes yet!

How to redeem codes in Survive Zombie Arena

Step 1 : Open the Shop located on the left side of the screen.

: Open the located on the left side of the screen. Step 2 : Scroll down until you see the Redeem Codes option window.

: until you see the option window. Step 3 : Type in your code .

: Type in your . Step 4: Hit Redeem.

You can follow the steps below if you're new to the game and don't know how to redeem your rewards yet:

How to get more freebies?

Rewards not working?

New ones for this experience are released on the devs' socials - you can also find them all in this article, because we're keeping an eye on all the socials and updating you with the latest codes as soon as we find new ones.These are only valid for a limited time, so make sure to redeem them before they expire. Since they don't appear to be case-sensitive, you don't necessarily have to type them in capitals, but if you want to be sure, you can simply type them as you see in the list.

After claiming all that, how about taking a peek at our list of Race Your Lucky Block codes and +1 Speed Keyboard Escape codes next?