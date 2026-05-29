Race Your Lucky Block codes (May 2026) - Because brainrots can race, too

Make sure that your brainrots are OP with our Race Your Lucky Block codes for free stuff!

In this fun Roblox experience, all you have to do is collect new brainrots and use the best ones you have in races. As you expand your collection, you'll learn more about them (including which ones are the strongest - or meta) and, in turn, you'll know exactly which ones to aim for.

The goal is to build an OP brainrot that can outperform all of them, which is usually achieved by rebirthing them. It's quite a fun experience if you're looking for something lighthearted and exciting at the same time.

Have you ever wanted to see which brainrot is the brainrottiest of them all? Well, you can do that by racing them, of course!

In Race Your Lucky Block, you can collect all sorts of rare brainrots and race them to see which one is the fastest - and the best, therefore. You can also redeem some Race Your Lucky Block codes (which I've shared below) for free brainrots, which are definitely going to come in handy if you're just starting out!

Active Race Your Lucky Block codes

Release - 1 Brainrot

Expired

There aren't any expired codes yet. We'll move them here as soon as they are no longer valid.

How to redeem Race Your Lucky Block codes

Step 1 : Open the Shop located on the right side of the screen.

: Open the Shop located on the right side of the screen. Step 2 : Go to the Codes tab.

: Go to the Codes tab. Step 3: Type in one of the codes, then hit Verify.

You can follow the steps below to redeem all the freebies:

Rewards not working?

How to get more free stuff?

These are not case-sensitive, so if they're not working, they might be invalid or expired. Don't worry, though; we will only add valid ones to our list, and you can always have the latest additions if you bookmark this page.New Race Your Lucky Block codes are often released on the developers' socials, but we're also adding them to this article. The new additions are usually released whenever the game reaches new milestones, so the more players like it and play it, the more codes we'll get.

We also have the latest Plants vs Brainrots codes and Brainrot Evolution codes in case you can't get enough of brainrot games!