99 Nights in the Forest codes (November 2025)

These 99 Nights in the Forest codes will give you Diamonds you can use to buy the best classes, so they'll definitely come in handy one way or another.

99 Nights in the Forest is a little terrifying and a little bit exciting at the same time, as you are tasked to save missing children, all while building a shelter and trying to stay alive. We all know this experience took inspiration from a real-life story, and it's also similar (in a way) to Seven Days to Die (which is also one of my favourite games). If you're someone who loves survival experiences, you should definitely try this one.

We've talked a bit about how to unlock all the endings in 99 Nights in the Forest, too, so make sure you take a look if you're curious.

That said, surviving is no easy feat, so if you want to grab some free Diamonds to help you out without spending Robux, I've got your back. I've shared the latest 99 Nights in the Forest codes (that actually work!) below, so you and your friends can redeem them all. Of course, assuming you are playing with some friends. You can always just make new ones and try to survive the nights together.

Active 99 Nights in the Forest codes

afterparty - 15 Diamonds

Expired

happyhalloween

How to redeem your rewards

Step 1 : Tap on the Diamonds with a plus symbol on the bottom left.

: Tap on the with a plus symbol on the bottom left. Step 2 : Select the Codes button.

: Select the button. Step 3: Type in your code, then hit Submit.

You can redeem them in the lobby at the very beginning:

How to get more Diamonds?

. While in-game, go to the fishing minigame. Equip a fishing rod, and then typein the chat. Two Diamonds will drop, completely free. You can only do this once, though.

As they say, it's not much, but it's honest work. Don't forget to claim these as well.

Goodies not working?

99 Nights in the Forest codes expire fairly quickly, as was the case with the Halloween one. Just keep an eye on this page because we'll add any new ones we find as soon as there are any!

