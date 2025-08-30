Hell's Kitchen codes (August 2025)

Gordon Ramsay’s culinary chaos heads to Roblox! Things get easier with these codes.

Roblox lays out the red carpet and opens the doors to Hell’s Kitchen. You can now star in your very own season of the cooking show, battle it out with other chefs, and try to win it all, including an executive chef contract from Gordon Ramsay.

As usual, we’re here to give you a boost and set you up for the journey with some handy redeem codes. From coins to handy boosters, Hell’s Kitchen codes can help you fill your pantry with some valuable goods. But, these do perish quickly, so you’d do well to redeem them ASAP!

Active Hell’s Kitchen codes

GORDONRAMSAY - Get x50 Coins

Get x50 Coins
RELEASE - Get x60 Coins

Expired codes

How to redeem Hell’s Kitchen codes?

Launch Hell’s Kitchen.

Tap on the Shopping Cart/Trolley icon.

icon. Type in the code in the ‘Enter a code…’ bar.

bar. Hit Submit.

Follow the steps below to redeem the Hell's Kitchen codes:

How to get more codes?

Hell’s Kitchen is getting a lot of love and attention on Roblox and is sure to reach a few milestones. When that happens, the devs might share new codes in the official Discord server . But, keeping track of codes on those crowded servers is nearly impossible.

That’s why you should bookmark our page and check back for new codes for Hell’s Kitchen every once in a while.

