+1 Speed Keyboard Escape codes (May 2026) - Time to up your ASMR game

Who says ASMR is only about the cosy vibes? It's all about the speed too, and with our +1 Speed Keyboard Escape codes, you can step up your, well, steps!

In this fun experience, you will just roam around, stepping on keyboards every step of the way (literally). Your goal is simple: reach the highest score on the board. It might sound simple, but it's actually quite a grind. There are also treadmills to help you get your steps in, since every step gives you some extra + to speed!

If you're into the ASMR sound of keyboard keys clicking, this is the game for you. +1 Speed Keyboard Escape might not sound like the most interesting name, but the actual experience is unlike any other.

And since many players are (still) looking for +1 Speed Keyboard Escape codes, I decided to share how you can actually get some extra speed!

Below you can find how to redeem the social code, so you can also get your hands on that free boost and a few more!

Active +1 Speed Keyboard Escape codes

There are no regular codes, actually. There is only the social code, which is a one-time redemption and gives you 15,000 Speed.

How to redeem +1 Speed Keyboard Escape social code

Step 1 : Open Discord and join the Official SecretVerse Studio server .

: Open and join the . Step 2 : Go to the " social-code " channel and make sure you have already linked your Discord with your Roblox account (this is an important step).

: Go to the " " channel and make sure you have already linked your Discord with your Roblox account (this is an important step). Step 3 : Hit the " Get Code " button to receive a one-time redemption code.

: Hit the " " button to receive a one-time redemption code. Step 4 : Open the game and click on the " Code " button located in the top left corner of the screen.

: Open the game and click on the " " button located in the top left corner of the screen. Step 5 : Paste the unique code you got from the Discord server.

: Paste the unique you got from the Discord server. Step 6: Hit the Redeem button.

To redeem this, you can follow the steps I shared below. That should make matters easy for you!

This will give you +15,000 Speed, which is quite a lot to give you a solid head start.

How to get more free gifts in +1 Speed Keyboard Escape

You can also get an additional +15,000 Speed for doing a couple of simple things: liking the game and joining the group.

You can like its official page in Roblox by giving it a thumbs up (or even adding it to favourites if you want to), and you can join the official Roblox group right here.

Then, all that's left is to head back and press the gift button that reads "FREE!". After completing these tasks, you can hit the "Verify & Claim" button to get your hands on the extra +15,000 Speed.

Now, if you're looking for more freebies on Roblox, why not have a look at our Bee Garden codes and Spin a Soccer Card codes too?