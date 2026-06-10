Sail Your Boat codes (June 2026) - Speedy sails and extra cash await

Patience is a virtue when you're out at sea, but why wait when our list of Sail Your Boat codes can speed things up for you?

You might have thought for a moment there that Sail Your Boat is inspired by One Piece, or you have to actually do some sailing. Weeeeell, that's not exactly how it is. In Sail Your Boat, you have to upgrade your boat, get various upgrades (pump, auto pump, towers) and send it away to make you money.

This experience is pretty similar to another one many players love: Grow a Garden. Instead of plants, here, you have a boat and a few buildings to upgrade and power up that boat. All that is meant to help you make more cash, which in turn gives you access to better towers and upgrades.

It's all about patience, so I suggest you use all the boosts during the time you actively play, so they won't go to waste.

And if that seems like a whole ordeal, it's actually quite fun! You have a plethora of activities to help with the upgrades, and these Sail Your Boat codes will give you some much-needed sail speed for your boat, as well as some double cash and Fuel XP!

These are some very welcome and useful boosts that will help you make some upgrades fast.

Active Sail Your Boat codes

likes1k - 2x Sail Speed

- 2x Sail Speed members100k - 2x Cash

- 2x Cash update1 - 2x Fuel XP

Expired

There are no expired codes right now. We'll move any that are no longer valid to this list.

How to redeem codes in Sail Your Boat

Step 1 : Go to the center of the area , the common area that has the leaderboards and chests.

: Go to the , the common area that has the leaderboards and chests. Step 2 : Step onto the blue shiny ring that reads Codes .

: Step onto the that reads . Step 3 : Type in your code .

: Type in your . Step 4: Hit Redeem.

You can follow the steps below if you're not sure how to redeem your rewards:

How to get more freebies?

Rewards not working?

New ones are released along with updates or whenever Sail Your Boat reaches new milestones (likes, for instance). The devs release them on their socials or might tease them on the group, but we'll add them all to our list.The Sail Your Boat codes are not case-sensitive, but I suggest you type them in exactly as we share them. You never know when one might require special input, so it's best to just copy and paste them onto the redeem interface.

Once you're done living life on the high seas, you might want a change of pace on Roblox. Our Survive Zombie Arena codes and Re:Aura codes are a fantastic place to start!