Endless Grades: Pixel Saga codes (August 2025)

Get Recruit Scrolls, gems and gold in this pixelated game by redeeming active codes for Endless Grades that we have collected.

- new code added

If you really want to get some additional free Gems and other great resources to help you quickly upgrade your heroes, then you'd better redeem all of these Endless Grades Pixel Saga codes because they're exactly what you need.

I was thrilled to learn that this one has codes because, as someone who loves gachas (especially with pixel graphics), I always do whatever I can to get my hands on all freebies possible while striving to get stronger.

Let's check out these Endless Grades codes!

Active Endless Grades codes

August2025 - Monthly Gifts (new!)

Monthly Gifts (new!) July2025 - Monthly Gifts

Monthly Gifts June2025 - Monthly Gifts

Monthly Gifts May2025 - Monthly Gifts

Monthly Gifts April2025 - Monthly gifts

Monthly gifts March2025 - Monthly gifts

Monthly gifts february2025 - 300 Gems, 5 Challenge Tickets, 2 Inspiration III, 3 Recruit Scrolls

- 300 Gems, 5 Challenge Tickets, 2 Inspiration III, 3 Recruit Scrolls opentoday - 150 Gems, 20k Gold Coins, 150 Dragonglass, 1 Inspiration II

- 150 Gems, 20k Gold Coins, 150 Dragonglass, 1 Inspiration II happyjanuary2025 - 300 Gems, 15 Pickaxes, 60k Valkyrie EXP, 3 Bread

- 300 Gems, 15 Pickaxes, 60k Valkyrie EXP, 3 Bread happyplay - 150 Gems, 1 Money Bag II, 1 Inspiration I, 1 Inspiration II, 15 Pickaxes

- 150 Gems, 1 Money Bag II, 1 Inspiration I, 1 Inspiration II, 15 Pickaxes discordclub - 500 Gems, 500 Dragonglass, 3 Inspiration II

Expired

happydecember

happynovember

happyoct

happysept

happyaugust

happyhalfyear

happyjuly

happy74

happyjune

happychildren

happymay

happycraft

happy100days

happyapril

How to claim Endless Grades codes?

Step 1 : Tap on your profile picture in the top left corner of the screen.

: Tap on your in the top left corner of the screen. Step 2 : Tap on the Gift Code button (bottom right).

: Tap on the button (bottom right). Step 3: Type in your code, and then hit the Confirm button.

If you don't know how to redeem the codes yet, here is the step-by-step process:

All the rewards will be sent to your mailbox, so you can find the rewards there.

How to get more codes?

New Endless Grades codes are usually released on the game's official Discord server , but if you are already following too many servers and are having a hard time catching up with everything, simply save this page and check it regularly. We add all the new ones as soon as they're out!

