Get Recruit Scrolls, gems and gold in this pixelated game by redeeming active codes for Endless Grades that we have collected.

Endless Grades: Pixel Saga codes (August 2025)
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Endless Grades: Pixel Saga
Updated: August 24, 2025 - new code added

If you really want to get some additional free Gems and other great resources to help you quickly upgrade your heroes, then you'd better redeem all of these Endless Grades Pixel Saga codes because they're exactly what you need.

I was thrilled to learn that this one has codes because, as someone who loves gachas (especially with pixel graphics), I always do whatever I can to get my hands on all freebies possible while striving to get stronger.

Let's check out these Endless Grades codes!

Active Endless Grades codes

  • August2025 Monthly Gifts (new!)
  • July2025 - Monthly Gifts 
  • June2025 Monthly Gifts
  • May2025 - Monthly Gifts 
  • April2025 Monthly gifts
  • March2025 - Monthly gifts
  • february2025 - 300 Gems, 5 Challenge Tickets, 2 Inspiration III, 3 Recruit Scrolls
  • opentoday - 150 Gems, 20k Gold Coins, 150 Dragonglass, 1 Inspiration II
  • happyjanuary2025 - 300 Gems, 15 Pickaxes, 60k Valkyrie EXP, 3 Bread
  • happyplay - 150 Gems, 1 Money Bag II, 1 Inspiration I, 1 Inspiration II, 15 Pickaxes
  • discordclub - 500 Gems, 500 Dragonglass, 3 Inspiration II

Expired

  • happydecember
  • happynovember
  • happyoct
  • happysept
  • happyaugust
  • happyhalfyear
  • happyjuly
  • happy74
  • happyjune
  • happychildren
  • happymay
  • happycraft
  • happy100days
  • happyapril

endless grades pixel saga code redemption window

How to claim Endless Grades codes?

If you don't know how to redeem the codes yet, here is the step-by-step process:

  • Step 1: Tap on your profile picture in the top left corner of the screen.
  • Step 2: Tap on the Gift Code button (bottom right).
  • Step 3: Type in your code, and then hit the Confirm button.

All the rewards will be sent to your mailbox, so you can find the rewards there.

How to get more codes?

New Endless Grades codes are usually released on the game's official Discord server, but if you are already following too many servers and are having a hard time catching up with everything, simply save this page and check it regularly. We add all the new ones as soon as they're out!

Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.