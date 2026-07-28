Merge a Black Hole codes (July 2026) - Spin Tickets, Stars, and Cash galore

Stars and Cash can help you merge stars and buy upgrades, which is what these Merge a Black Hole codes are for!

Even though the title is pretty self-explanatory, Merge a Black Hole has a lot more meat on the bones than first meets the eye. You'll start off slowly by merging just a few stars that make you profits over time.

You will then start using that income to upgrade your passives, which ultimately lead to insane earnings. The cash will help you upgrade the number of stars you can spawn, as well as the tier of the stars spawned. I strongly recommend saving up your Stars to buy some good upgrades, since they are not that common in the store (like the ones that prevent your best black holes from being destroyed for 24h), and they are usually the ones that give you the best returns.

And wouldn't you know it? We have some useful Merge a Black Hole codes that will give you some free stars, cash, and some Spin Tickets!

Now then, shall we dive in?

Active Merge a Black Hole codes

3spins - 3 Spin Tickets

- 3 Spin Tickets update3 - 5 Stars

- 5 Stars merge - 1k Cash

- 1k Cash freestars - 2 Stars

Expired

We have no expired ones yet

How to redeem codes in Merge a Black Hole

Step 1 : Open the Codes button located on the top right corner of the screen.

: Open the button located on the top right corner of the screen. Step 2 : Type in your code .

: Type in your . Step 3: Hit the Redeem button.

Follow the steps below to redeem your rewards if you're not sure about the process:

How to get more freebies?

Rewards not working?

The developers might release new ones after an update or whenever the experience reaches new milestones (likes or player count) - usually, these are released on the Discord server, but if you're not on Discord, you can bookmark this page because we'll keep you in the loop.Typically, these have an expiration date, and you want to redeem them ASAP. However, they are not case-sensitive, so you can type them in however you want. As long as you redeem them in time, they should work.

Merge games or mechanics are common, but not that many of them have been created (and seen success) on Roblox - until Merge a Black Hole, that is. We also have some more codes for RNG-based games, though - one of them being Sol's RNG codes, which is one of my all-time favourite Roblox experiences!