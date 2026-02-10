Dueling Grounds (Roblox) codes (February 2026) - More coins and gems, more weapons

If you're looking to add more weapons to your arsenal, our Dueling Grounds codes will snag you a few extra coins to make that new sword more attainable.

If you play on Roblox and enjoy PvP fighting games, you may want to check out Dueling Grounds. It sees you taking part in fast-paced battles where you and your opponents wield a wide variety of weapons. One victory at a time, you slowly climb up the leaderboard and try to secure your place among the top players.

Everything revolves around your fighting and dodging skills in Dueling Grounds. You improve simply by playing more matches, becoming better and better, and unlocking various weapons and moves to experiment with whenever you feel like it. It's definitely worth trying if you enjoy fighting experiences and skill-based PvP games.

It's always a nice bonus to get free rewards in a game, and fortunately, you can get some through Dueling Grounds codes. These will grant you Coins and Gems, which you can then spend in the in-game shop to purchase more weapons. Below, you'll find a complete list of active codes, as well as instructions on how to redeem them.

ALL ACTIVE CODES FROM DUELING GROUNDS (ROBLOX)

WarhammerBuff2026 - Coins x500, Gems x75

FlamingKatana - Coins x600, Gems x100

EXPIRED CODES

HappyNewYear

FirstSpecialCode

WingTheGoat

GauntletsUpdate

ChristmasUpdate2026

OneMillionFavorites

How to redeem Dueling Grounds (Roblox) codes?

Step 1: Launch the game

Step 2: Click on Rewards (a button with a star icon on the left side of the screen)

Step 3: Enter your code in the Special Codes section, then redeem it.

You only need to follow a few simple steps to claim your rewards:

How to get more codes?

If you want to find additional codes, you'll need to join the game's official Discord server or check its Roblox page . Alternatively, you can bookmark this article and come back often, as we will update it regularly.

