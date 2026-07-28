Restaurant Tycoon 3 codes (July 2026) - For the master chef in you

You'll need these Restaurant Tycoon 3 codes to upgrade your menu, hire more staff, and, of course, take your restaurant to the next level!

The equivalent of Diner Dash in Roblox is Restaurant Tycoon, and since we've already covered Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes, it's only natural that we do the same for Restaurant Tycoon 3!

The concept is the same: you will take your customers' orders, cook their dishes, and save that money until you can afford some upgrades. In time, you'll be able to cook lots of dishes specific to your restaurant's theme (or region), but also decorate the restaurant in the way that you want.

These Restaurant Tycoon 3 codes will give you lots of advantages, mainly cash and Diamonds, which are the currencies you need the most.

Let's dive in.

Active Restaurant Tycoon 3 codes

alora - 1.1x Cash Multiplier for 10 minutes

- 1.1x Cash Multiplier for 10 minutes UltrawEats - 1 Ultraw Pack (Ultraw Poster, Ultraw Trophy, Ultraw Statue)

Expired

vivaldi

relaxing9

cake3

africa

easter2026

moon1

craig

spoon3

diva

star2

frosting2

ube1

light26

rig2

cookin

tiki7

pizza123

dineanddash

FULMOON

Seniac

WeirdBlox

SANTY22

Photon

ultraweats

01

Vitolinocode

vip123

horse2026

heart5

toytime

classic16

tuna5

gift123

snowball

bacon

thanks5

outrage

spotlight

birthday

spook1

milkshake

jukebox

Gullible100

itsfree

10million

ALPHA

RT3

EarlyBird

How to redeem codes in Restaurant Tycoon 3

Step 1 : Open the Shop located on the bottom side of the screen.

: Open the located on the bottom side of the screen. Step 2 : Scroll all the way down until you see the Codes option.

: Scroll all the way down until you see the option. Step 3 : Type in your code .

: Type in your . Step 4: Press Submit.

Follow the steps below if you're new to the game and don't know how to redeem rewards yet:

Rewards not working?

How to get more freebies?

Sadly, most of these are short-lived. They are only valid for a short time, so if something appears as "Invalid", then it's most likely expired. Since these are not case-sensitive, that's the only reasonable explanation - well, either that, or there was a typo when you tried to input the code.New ones are released regularly, but that means the old ones will also expire. I suggest you redeem them ASAP, because we'll add any new ones we find to this list as soon as they're out.

Oh, and since I've already mentioned Restaurant Tycoon 2 at the beginning, there are plenty of new features added to 3, which the devs explained in great detail in their blog post.

We also have more freebies for you to claim in our Merge a Black Hole codes and Pull a Lucky Fish codes!