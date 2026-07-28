Restaurant Tycoon 3 codes (July 2026) - For the master chef in you
You'll need these Restaurant Tycoon 3 codes to upgrade your menu, hire more staff, and, of course, take your restaurant to the next level!
The equivalent of Diner Dash in Roblox is Restaurant Tycoon, and since we've already covered Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes, it's only natural that we do the same for Restaurant Tycoon 3!
The concept is the same: you will take your customers' orders, cook their dishes, and save that money until you can afford some upgrades. In time, you'll be able to cook lots of dishes specific to your restaurant's theme (or region), but also decorate the restaurant in the way that you want.
These Restaurant Tycoon 3 codes will give you lots of advantages, mainly cash and Diamonds, which are the currencies you need the most.
Let's dive in.
Active Restaurant Tycoon 3 codes
- alora - 1.1x Cash Multiplier for 10 minutes
- UltrawEats - 1 Ultraw Pack (Ultraw Poster, Ultraw Trophy, Ultraw Statue)
Expired
- vivaldi
- relaxing9
- cake3
- africa
- easter2026
- moon1
- craig
- spoon3
- diva
- star2
- frosting2
- ube1
- light26
- rig2
- cookin
- tiki7
- pizza123
- dineanddash
- FULMOON
- Seniac
- WeirdBlox
- SANTY22
- Photon
- ultraweats
- 01
- Vitolinocode
- vip123
- horse2026
- heart5
- toytime
- classic16
- tuna5
- gift123
- snowball
- bacon
- thanks5
- outrage
- spotlight
- birthday
- spook1
- milkshake
- jukebox
- Gullible100
- itsfree
- 10million
- ALPHA
- RT3
- EarlyBird
How to redeem codes in Restaurant Tycoon 3Follow the steps below if you're new to the game and don't know how to redeem rewards yet:
- Step 1: Open the Shop located on the bottom side of the screen.
- Step 2: Scroll all the way down until you see the Codes option.
- Step 3: Type in your code.
- Step 4: Press Submit.
Rewards not working?Sadly, most of these are short-lived. They are only valid for a short time, so if something appears as "Invalid", then it's most likely expired. Since these are not case-sensitive, that's the only reasonable explanation - well, either that, or there was a typo when you tried to input the code.
How to get more freebies?New ones are released regularly, but that means the old ones will also expire. I suggest you redeem them ASAP, because we'll add any new ones we find to this list as soon as they're out.
Oh, and since I've already mentioned Restaurant Tycoon 2 at the beginning, there are plenty of new features added to 3, which the devs explained in great detail in their blog post.
We also have more freebies for you to claim in our Merge a Black Hole codes and Pull a Lucky Fish codes!