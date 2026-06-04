Re:Aura codes (June 2026) - Multiply your earnings with free pets!

Endlessly running is no easy task, which is why you'll need a whole bunch of freebies to help you on your journey. Let our Re:Aura codes lend you a hand!

There are a couple of words that would perfectly describe Re:Aura - running and grinding.

If that's your cup of tea, then you're in for a treat, because once you start playing, it will be pretty difficult to quit. The concept is simple, but it is actually a bit deeper than you might think.

You have to pick your Sin (Envy and Pride are among the best, but also the rarest), which will help you deal with the Insanity meter that slowly builds up as you climb the endless tower.

You'll use Pets to help you multiply your earnings and slowly boost your stats with the AP you gain. The trick is activating your Aura at the right moment and trying to allocate new skills. Once you master that, you can beat anyone.

Now, endless runners are fun if you're into that grind - and even more so when you know you're about to beat your previous high score.

Today, I have a bunch of Re:Aura codes for you, so you can get your hands on a free Natsuki Daniel pet, which grants you a 50% Yen boost and a 35% AP multiplier. Not only that, but you'll also get a lot of free Shards to help you reset your Sin and some free Aura rerolls!

Active Re:Aura codes

AURAMONSTER - 50 Shards

- 50 Shards NATSUKIDANIEL - 50 Shards, 1 Natsuki Daniel pet

- 50 Shards, 1 Natsuki Daniel pet DANIEL - 1 Natsuki Daniel pet

- 1 Natsuki Daniel pet 3KCCU - 1 Free Roll, 25 Shards

- 1 Free Roll, 25 Shards 2KCCU - 50 Shards

- 50 Shards UPDATE4 - 250 Yen, 20 Shards

- 250 Yen, 20 Shards FREEROLL - 1 Free Roll

- 1 Free Roll 1MILLION - 30 Shards

Expired

AURALESS

SOMESHARDS

380KVISITS

1400LIKES

How to redeem codes in Re:Aura

Step 1 : Tap the Redeem button located on the top left corner of the screen.

: Tap the button located on the top left corner of the screen. Step 2 : Type in your code .

: Type in your . Step 3: Hit Submit.

You can redeem your rewards by following these steps:

Freebies not working?

How to get more goodies?

These are not case-sensitive, but just to be on the safe side, you should try typing them exactly as we shared them. All the codes in this list should be working, and when they expire, we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.The devs release new codes whenever this experience reaches new milestones (more likes or active players), or around major updates. You can follow the socials for new Re:Aura codes, or just keep an eye on this article, because we're adding any new releases as soon as we see any.

And because we simply love to spoil you with free stuff, we've also created some fabulous lists of +1 Speed Keyboard Escape codes and Survive Zombie Arena codes for you!