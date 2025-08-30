Rivals codes (August 2025)

Updated on August 30, 2025 - cnew code added

If you love straight-up shooters, Roblox Rivals is one of the best out there. In it, you simply equip your weapon and dive straight into battle. Of course, you can also take that to the next level by using various cool wraps to make your weapons stand out.

That's where gift codes come in handy. With Rivals codes, you can get several free Community Wraps for random weapons, and from time to time, you can also get free Keys and even Charms!

The redeeming process is a bit more complicated, but we'll talk about that in more detail below. For now, let's dive into the Rivals codes (not to be confused with Blue Lock Rivals codes!).

Newest working Rivals codes

COMMUNITY16 - x1 Community Wrap (Random Weapon) (new!)

x1 Community Wrap (Random Weapon) (new!) FREE100 - 3 Keys

3 Keys COMMUNITY15 - x1 Community Wrap (Random Weapon)

Expired codes

COMMUNITY14

5B_VISITS_WHATTTTTT

COMMUNITY13

COMMUNITY12

COMMUNITY11

COMMUNITY10

COMMUNITY9

COMMUNITY8

THANKYOU_1BVISITS!

COMMUNITY7

COMMUNITY6

COMMUNITY5

COMMUNITY4

SORRY

COMMUNITY3

COMMUNITY2

BONUS

COMMUNITY

RELEASE

How to redeem Rivals codes?

Step 1 : Head over to the Rewards button on the bottom side of the screen.

: Head over to the button on the bottom side of the screen. Step 2 : Scroll all the way down until you see a code redemption box.

: all the way down until you see a code redemption box. Step 3: Type in your code and hit the Redeem button.

To redeem the codes, follow the steps below:

Why can't I redeem codes?

Play 10 duels (you need to do this before the Rewards button even appears)

Join the Group (Nosniy) and hit the Verify button (this option appears on top of the code redemption box.)

Follow the devs on X and join the Discord server (for good measure).

The process to redeem the Rivals codes is fairly simple, but you need to do a few things before you can even see the Rewards button. If you can't redeem the codes, make sure you have completed these tasks:

How to get more codes for Rivals?

Rivals codes are released whenever there's a new update, and they are released either on the Nosniy Games' X account or you can find them on the Discord server under the "game-codes" channel. We'll add codes here whenever we find new ones, though, so make sure you save this post and check back regularly!

