Shrimp Game codes (August 2025)

Shrimp Game is one of the most popular experiences in Roblox, drawing inspiration from the incredibly popular Korean TV show Squid Game. In Shrimp Game, you can join in several games where the aim is simply to survive and win the ultimate prize: a lot of money!

In this article, we'll share the latest Shrimp Game codes, so if you're eager to get your hands on some of these rewards, do claim them as soon as possible!

Active Shrimp Game codes

RVMPTSR1

SHRIMP25

LUNAR_FOLLOWS

LUNAR_NEW_YEAR

LUNAR_SNAKE

I_LOVE_SHUTDOWNS

WORLD_TRADING_UPDATE

The codes below have been shared on the Discord server and have apparently "leaked".

Expired codes

Right now, there are no expired codes for Shrimp Game.

How to redeem codes in Shrimp Game?

How to get more Shrimp Game codes?

Why aren't they working?

Right now, the code redemption system has not been introduced, which means the codes cannot be redeemed. As I mentioned earlier, we'll update this guide as soon as there is some news regarding the codes and the code redemption system.If you're eager to learn more about upcoming codes or updates, as well as any other news, we will add them here. The devs release new codes on the Discord server, but if you don't feel like scrolling through everything, just save this page and check it regularly!Shrimp Game codes are now working because the devs added a method to redeem them on 20.02.2025. Otherwise, codes are only valid for a period of time, so if you can't redeem a code, chances are it has already expired.

