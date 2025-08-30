Anime Card Battle codes (August 2025)

Get hundreds of potions and dozens of chests with Anime Card Battle codes and buy all the cards you need to build the finest deck that anime worlds have ever seen!

The goal of Anime Card Battle is to open card packs and form a powerful deck so you can take on any enemy. It's fun and engaging, and the codes the developers have issued make things a lot easier for those who are just getting started. Of course, codes will enable you to get cards, but the deck-building business is something you'll figure out yourselves!

Let's take a look at all the codes for Anime Card Battle, shall we?

New Anime Card Battle codes

ROBLOXDIDTHIS - 10 Legendary Chests

- 10 Legendary Chests 119MVISITS - Rewards

Rewards BEGINNERSLUCK - 5 Rare Chests

5 Rare Chests PRAYPLEASE - 12 Legendary Treasure Chest

12 Legendary Treasure Chest REWORK! - 5 Star Potions, 5 Corrupt Potions, Rare Treasure Chest

5 Star Potions, 5 Corrupt Potions, Rare Treasure Chest VALENTINESUPDATE! - Rewards

Rewards UPDATEDAY! - Rewards

Rewards UPDATE9! - Rewards

Rewards 100MVISITS! - x5 Speed Potions, x5 Luck Potions, x4 Star Potions, x3 Boss Potions, x4 Corrupt Potions

x5 Speed Potions, x5 Luck Potions, x4 Star Potions, x3 Boss Potions, x4 Corrupt Potions 80KLIKES! - 5x Speed Potions, 5x Luck Potions, 5x Star Potions, 5x Corrupt Potions

5x Speed Potions, 5x Luck Potions, 5x Star Potions, 5x Corrupt Potions 30KLIKES! - 7x Speed 3 Potion, 7x Luck 3 Potion, 3x Star Potion, 2x Boss Potion, 3x Corrupt Potion

- 7x Speed 3 Potion, 7x Luck 3 Potion, 3x Star Potion, 2x Boss Potion, 3x Corrupt Potion FOLLOWEXVAR! - 1x Speed Potion 3, 1x Luck Potion 3

- 1x Speed Potion 3, 1x Luck Potion 3 50KLIKES! - 7x Speed 3 Potion, 7x Luck 3 Potion, 3x Star Potion, 2x Boss Potion, 3x Corrupt Potion

- 7x Speed 3 Potion, 7x Luck 3 Potion, 3x Star Potion, 2x Boss Potion, 3x Corrupt Potion 60KLIKES! - 7x Speed 3 Potion, 7x Luck 3 Potion, 3x Star Potion, 2x Boss Potion, 3x Corrupt Potion

- 7x Speed 3 Potion, 7x Luck 3 Potion, 3x Star Potion, 2x Boss Potion, 3x Corrupt Potion 70KLIKES! - 7x Speed 3 Potion, 7x Luck 3 Potion, 3x Star Potion, 2x Boss Potion, 3x Corrupt Potion

- 7x Speed 3 Potion, 7x Luck 3 Potion, 3x Star Potion, 2x Boss Potion, 3x Corrupt Potion 50MVISITS! - 4x Speed 3 Potion, 4x Luck 3 Potion, 3x Star Potion, 1x Boss Potion, 3x Corrupt Potion

- 4x Speed 3 Potion, 4x Luck 3 Potion, 3x Star Potion, 1x Boss Potion, 3x Corrupt Potion 60MVISITS! - 4x Speed 3 Potion, 4x Luck 3 Potion, 3x Star Potion, 1x Boss Potion, 3x Corrupt Potion

- 4x Speed 3 Potion, 4x Luck 3 Potion, 3x Star Potion, 1x Boss Potion, 3x Corrupt Potion 70MVISITS! - 4x Speed 3 Potion, 4x Luck 3 Potion, 3x Star Potion, 2x Boss Potion, 3x Corrupt Potion

- 4x Speed 3 Potion, 4x Luck 3 Potion, 3x Star Potion, 2x Boss Potion, 3x Corrupt Potion 80MVISITS! - 4x Speed 3 Potion, 4x Luck 3 Potion, 3x Star Potion, 2x Boss Potion, 3x Corrupt Potion

- 4x Speed 3 Potion, 4x Luck 3 Potion, 3x Star Potion, 2x Boss Potion, 3x Corrupt Potion 10MVISITS! - 5x Speed 3 Potion, 5x Luck 3 Potion, 4x Star Potion, 3x Boss Potion, 4x Corrupt Potion

- 5x Speed 3 Potion, 5x Luck 3 Potion, 4x Star Potion, 3x Boss Potion, 4x Corrupt Potion CHRISTMASISHERE! - 10x Speed 3 Potion, 10x Luck 3 Potion, 5x Star Potion, 1x Boss Potion, 5x Corrupt Potion

- 10x Speed 3 Potion, 10x Luck 3 Potion, 5x Star Potion, 1x Boss Potion, 5x Corrupt Potion TIEMFORPRESENTS! - 10x Speed 3 Potion, 10x Luck 3 Potion, 5x Star Potion, 1x Boss Potion, 5x Corrupt Potion

- 10x Speed 3 Potion, 10x Luck 3 Potion, 5x Star Potion, 1x Boss Potion, 5x Corrupt Potion BUGDEMOLISH! - 4x Speed 3 Potion, 4x Luck 3 Potion, 100x Snowflake, 2x Star Potion, 2x Boss Potion, 2x Corrupt Potion

- 4x Speed 3 Potion, 4x Luck 3 Potion, 100x Snowflake, 2x Star Potion, 2x Boss Potion, 2x Corrupt Potion TURKEYDAY! - 7x Speed 3 Potion, 8x Luck 3 Potion, 5x Star Potion, 1x Boss Potion, 5x Corrupt Potion

- 7x Speed 3 Potion, 8x Luck 3 Potion, 5x Star Potion, 1x Boss Potion, 5x Corrupt Potion EVOCHANGES! - 7x Speed 3 Potion, 7x Luck 3 Potion, 3x Star Potion, 2x Boss Potion, 3x Corrupt Potion

- 7x Speed 3 Potion, 7x Luck 3 Potion, 3x Star Potion, 2x Boss Potion, 3x Corrupt Potion SORRYABOUTDELAY! - 2x Speed 3 Potion, 2x Luck 3 Potion, 1x Star Potion, 1x Corrupt Potion

- 2x Speed 3 Potion, 2x Luck 3 Potion, 1x Star Potion, 1x Corrupt Potion UPDATE10! - 10x Speed 3 Potion, 10x Luck 3 Potion, 3x Star Potion, 1x Boss Potion, 5x Corrupt Potion

- 10x Speed 3 Potion, 10x Luck 3 Potion, 3x Star Potion, 1x Boss Potion, 5x Corrupt Potion HOTFIX8.1! - 3x Speed 3 Potion, 2x Luck 3 Potion, 2x Star Potion, 2x Boss Potion, 2x Corrupt Potion

- 3x Speed 3 Potion, 2x Luck 3 Potion, 2x Star Potion, 2x Boss Potion, 2x Corrupt Potion WELCOMENEWDEVS! - 5x Speed 3 Potion, 5x Luck 3 Potion, 3x Star Potion, 1x Boss Potion, 3x Corrupt Potion

- 5x Speed 3 Potion, 5x Luck 3 Potion, 3x Star Potion, 1x Boss Potion, 3x Corrupt Potion 2KTWITTERFOLLOWS! - 7x Speed 3 Potion, 7x Luck 3 Potion, 3x Star Potion, 2x Boss Potion, 3x Corrupt Potion

Expired codes

THANKS4PLAYING!

RELEASE!

1KLIKES!

2KLIKES!

500KVISITS!

1MVISITS!

6KLIKES!

5KLIKES!

...and a lot more expired codes!

How to redeem Anime Card Battle codes?

Step 1 : Open the Codes menu on the left side of the screen.

: Open the menu on the left side of the screen. Step 2 : Type in one of the active codes .

: Type in one of the . Step 3: Hit the Redeem! button, and the rewards will be added to your Items bag.

To redeem the codes, you can simply follow the easy steps I shared below:

How to get more codes for Anime Card Battle?

The devs usually release new codes whenever they finish an update or during a holiday. They also add them whenever they reach a new milestone (likes or visits), so we're keeping an eye on things and adding all the new Anime Card Battle codes here as soon as they've been released! However, if you're looking to go straight to the source, go to the ACB Discord channel and look around for giveaways!

Originally posted by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Shaun Walton.