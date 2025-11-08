Jujutsu Shenanigans codes (November 2025)

Become the king of this battle royale game with the in-game cash and other rewards you're going to claim with Jujutsu Shenanigans codes.

checked for codes

If you are also a fan of one of the best anime/manga ever written, Jujutsu Kaisen, then chances are you're probably looking for a Roblox experience where you can freely enjoy the setting. In that case, Jujutsu Shenanigans for you! But you probably already know that if you're here. You're actually after some free stuff, and I can't blame you.

I've shared all the latest Jujutsu Shenanigans codes for you, so you can redeem all the possible rewards, and I'll add more codes as soon as they drop. It's important to know that once a new code is released, it's only valid for a short time, so you don't want to miss any of them.

Let's check out all the gift codes, then, shall we?

Active Jujutsu Shenanigans codes

Right now, there are no active codes for the game. Come back later because we're checking for new codes regularly.

Expired codes

JJS1YEAR

MERRY_CHRISTMAS

RELEASE

370MVISITS

120MVISITS

20MVISITS

How to redeem Jujutsu Shenanigans codes?

Step 1 : Open the shop on the top side of the screen (first icon after Characters).

: Open the on the top side of the screen (first icon after Characters). Step 2 : Go to the Rewards tab.

: Go to the tab. Step 3: Type in your code, then hit the Redeem button.

If you don't know yet how to redeem the codes in the game, we have a step-by-step guide below:

How to get more codes in Jujutsu Shenanigans?

New Jujutsu Shenanigans codes are often released alongside major updates, and the devs share them in their Discord server. We are keeping an eye on that and adding the newly released codes here as soon as we have any!

You'll want to save this page and check it regularly because once a code's been released, it's only valid for something like three days (give or take), so if you want some freebies, you need to keep your eyes peeled for new releases!

While you do that, maybe you're interested in some more anime-inspired Roblox games? We have the latest Rogue Demon codes, and for those who love other genres, we have Clover Retribution codes, Survival Game codes, as well as many others!