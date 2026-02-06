Stickman Go tier list (February 2026) - Which class is for you?

With only a few classes to choose from, you might be wondering which is best. Well, wonder no more! Our Stickman Go tier list is here to help you out.

The beloved classic IP is back! Stickman GO is an idle RPG/MMO where you recruit superpowered companions before entering dangerous dungeons filled with deadly creatures. Since it features multiplayer elements, you can also team up with friends at any time to tackle challenges together. And, of course, there are plenty of offline rewards to claim whenever you launch the game.

If you're looking for even more rewards, we've got you covered with our Stickman GO codes list. In this article, you'll find active codes to grab free rewards, as well as a step-by-step guide on how to redeem them, so don't hesitate to check it out! But I suspect you're here for our Stickman Go tier list.

There are only four classes right now, and if you're wondering which one to choose, you're in the right place. In our Stickman GO tier list, we'll give you a complete overview of each class, including playstyles, abilities, strengths, and weaknesses.

The good news is that you can easily switch classes at the beginning of the game, allowing you to experiment freely. Later on, however, things become more restrictive, so you need to think ahead about the kind of hero you want to play. Now, let's dive into it.