Stickman Go tier list (February 2026) - Which class is for you?
| Stickman Go
With only a few classes to choose from, you might be wondering which is best. Well, wonder no more! Our Stickman Go tier list is here to help you out.
The beloved classic IP is back! Stickman GO is an idle RPG/MMO where you recruit superpowered companions before entering dangerous dungeons filled with deadly creatures. Since it features multiplayer elements, you can also team up with friends at any time to tackle challenges together. And, of course, there are plenty of offline rewards to claim whenever you launch the game.
If you're looking for even more rewards, we've got you covered with our Stickman GO codes list. In this article, you'll find active codes to grab free rewards, as well as a step-by-step guide on how to redeem them, so don't hesitate to check it out! But I suspect you're here for our Stickman Go tier list.
There are only four classes right now, and if you're wondering which one to choose, you're in the right place. In our Stickman GO tier list, we'll give you a complete overview of each class, including playstyles, abilities, strengths, and weaknesses.
The good news is that you can easily switch classes at the beginning of the game, allowing you to experiment freely. Later on, however, things become more restrictive, so you need to think ahead about the kind of hero you want to play. Now, let's dive into it.
1
S Tier – Swordsman
As its name suggests, the Swordsman is a melee fighter wielding a sword. If you enjoy aggressive gameplay, this class is your go-to choice. It has powerful attacks dealing massive damage, both against single targets and groups of enemies.
But that's not all, as the Swordsman is also very tanky. It can stay in the heart of the battlefield thanks to its defensive skills, making it a solid pick for almost everyone. The only exception might be those who prefer fast-paced combat, as this class is a bit slower than the others.
Overall, the Swordsman is the best class right now, so it's only natural for it to sit at the top of our Stickman GO tier list. It is suitable for both beginners and experienced players, across all game modes and throughout all content.
2
A Tier - Mage
Next up is the Mage, a class specialized in magic attacks. Its spells can quickly take down large groups of enemies thanks to strong burst damage, all while staying safely at mid-range. It can also inflict crowd control effects and is quite fast.
On the other hand, the Mage can be more challenging to play than the Swordsman. Since it relies on spells, it's crucial to keep an eye on mana and cooldown management. Don't let enemies get too close, and avoid spamming your spells!
The Mage is a powerful DPS class with strong AoE potential, making it a good pick if you want to progress quickly and clear events efficiently.
3
B Tier – Ranger
Just like the Mage, the Ranger should not be played in the heart of the battlefield. It is a ranged class, precise and fast, wielding a bow and arrows. Its attacks are effective at taking down a group of enemies, and if some of them approach too quickly, its high dodge rate can save the day.
However, just like the Mage, the Ranger is vulnerable at close range. Be careful to avoid ambushes, especially if you're not confident with your dodging skills yet. You may also want to choose another class if your goal is to clear fights quickly, as its damage output is lower than that of the other DPS classes.
Thanks to its speed and mobility, the Ranger is a strong pick for PvP content.
4
C Tier – Dancer
The Dancer is all about agility and support, while still dealing damage through strong combos. It moves gracefully across the battlefield, making it difficult for enemies to take it down. It is also the best team-oriented class, as it can heal and buff allies.
However, its damage output is the lowest in the game, so the Dancer is not recommended for players who prefer to play solo. It also requires good dodging skills to stay safe.
Since it is primarily a support class, the Dancer is a strong choice for multiplayer content such as guild battles, especially for players who enjoy helping their allies.
And that concludes our Stickman GO tier list! As mentioned at the beginning of this article, don't hesitate to experiment early on to find your preferred class, as you can switch easily at the start of the game.
