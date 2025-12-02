Own a Fish Pond codes (December 2025)

This lovely list of Own a Fish Pond codes can reward you with premium buckets, so you can kick back, relax, and watch your colourful fish swim by. Life is good, isn't it?

Updated on December 2nd, 2025 - checked for codes

Fishing is usually a relaxing sport (it is, indeed, an actual sport), and in Own a Fish Pond, you can enjoy it to the fullest. You can relax in your chair while you're slowly boosting the growth of your fish, and maybe even making some extra money on the side.

Mother fish can lay eggs, which then grow into more fish, and whenever you have some fully grown fish, you can sell them for money - which means that premium buckets of rare fish from these Own a Fish Pond codes can be pretty valuable, yes?

I personally managed to grab Lion Fish eggs from the premium buckets, so suffice it to say these codes aren't ones to miss.

And if you're keen on diving into more fishing-related shenanigans, we have a list of Ice Fishing Simulator codes and Fisch codes too!

Active Own a Fish Pond codes

WEEK2 - 1 Turtle Bucket

1 Turtle Bucket FALLWEEK1 - 1 Fall Event Rod

1 Fall Event Rod RIGHTPONDISBACK - 1 Mega Wrench

1 Mega Wrench SLIMECLARK - 1 Clark Plushie

- 1 Clark Plushie PLEASEFIXED - 1 Ink Bucket

- 1 Ink Bucket FIXDECOR2 - 1 Coralith Rod

- 1 Coralith Rod FIXDECOR - 1 Ink Bucket

- 1 Ink Bucket PONDDECORATIONISHERE - 1 Favorite tool

- 1 Favorite tool PONDDECORNEXTWEEK - Bucket

Bucket DECORATIONISCOMING - Bucket

Bucket SECRETSHOPUPD - Bucket

Bucket IWASTHERE - Fish, Bucket

Fish, Bucket IWASTHERETWO - Fish, Bucket

- Fish, Bucket IWASTHERETHREE - Fish, Bucket

- Fish, Bucket IWASTHEREOMG - Fish, Bucket

- Fish, Bucket KRAKENAWAKEN - 1 Ink Bucket

- 1 Ink Bucket FIXINGKRAKEN - 1 Red Horn Squid Egg

- 1 Red Horn Squid Egg KRAKENLING - 1 Ink Bucket

- 1 Ink Bucket INKED - reward

reward CONGRATSMOOKY - rewards

rewards UPGRADE - 1 Axolotl Bucket

1 Axolotl Bucket NEWEVENTTIMER - 1 Premium Bucket

1 Premium Bucket SOBLESSED - Premium Bucket

- Premium Bucket NEWEVENTTIMER - Premium Bucket

- Premium Bucket SOBLESSED2 - Premium Bucket

- Premium Bucket SOBLESSED3 - Premium Bucket

Expired

FISHINGUPDATE

WEFIXING

BLOOPBLOOPBLOOP

FISHINGFIXED

POLISHES

NESSIE

ECHOINGDEEP

SORRYWEDELAYEVERYTHING

DEEPSEA

WELOVEPOND

SUMMERSEASON

AXOPARTY

SUMMERWEEK2

SUMMERWEEK3

BUGFIXED

12MIL

SUMMEREND

How to redeem codes in Own a Fish Pond

Step 1 : Tap on the Codes button located on the top right corner of the screen.

: Tap on the button located on the top right corner of the screen. Step 2 : Type in your active code .

: Type in your active . Step 3: Hit the Redeem button.

Follow the steps below to redeem the aforementioned freebies:

How to get more codes?

Codes not working?

The devs release new Own a Fish Pond codes on their group and Discord community. We are checking everything for you though, so whenever a new code is out, you can rest assured we'll add it to this list!If a code appears as invalid, that's most likely because it wasn't written correctly. All the codes are case-sensitive, and you can't leave any spaces in front of or behind the codes.

Now, if you're looking for something a tad different from living the idyllic fishing life, why not have a look at our latest Anime Shadow 2 codes or our list of Garden Tower Defense codes for some plant-based fun instead?