Own a Fish Pond codes (December 2025)
This lovely list of Own a Fish Pond codes can reward you with premium buckets, so you can kick back, relax, and watch your colourful fish swim by. Life is good, isn't it?
- Updated on December 2nd, 2025 - checked for codes
Fishing is usually a relaxing sport (it is, indeed, an actual sport), and in Own a Fish Pond, you can enjoy it to the fullest. You can relax in your chair while you're slowly boosting the growth of your fish, and maybe even making some extra money on the side.
Mother fish can lay eggs, which then grow into more fish, and whenever you have some fully grown fish, you can sell them for money - which means that premium buckets of rare fish from these Own a Fish Pond codes can be pretty valuable, yes?
I personally managed to grab Lion Fish eggs from the premium buckets, so suffice it to say these codes aren't ones to miss.
Active Own a Fish Pond codes
- WEEK2 - 1 Turtle Bucket
- FALLWEEK1 - 1 Fall Event Rod
- RIGHTPONDISBACK - 1 Mega Wrench
- SLIMECLARK - 1 Clark Plushie
- PLEASEFIXED - 1 Ink Bucket
- FIXDECOR2 - 1 Coralith Rod
- FIXDECOR - 1 Ink Bucket
- PONDDECORATIONISHERE - 1 Favorite tool
- PONDDECORNEXTWEEK - Bucket
- DECORATIONISCOMING - Bucket
- SECRETSHOPUPD - Bucket
- IWASTHERE - Fish, Bucket
- IWASTHERETWO - Fish, Bucket
- IWASTHERETHREE - Fish, Bucket
- IWASTHEREOMG - Fish, Bucket
- KRAKENAWAKEN - 1 Ink Bucket
- FIXINGKRAKEN - 1 Red Horn Squid Egg
- KRAKENLING - 1 Ink Bucket
- INKED - reward
- CONGRATSMOOKY - rewards
- UPGRADE - 1 Axolotl Bucket
- NEWEVENTTIMER - 1 Premium Bucket
- SOBLESSED - Premium Bucket
- SOBLESSED2 - Premium Bucket
- SOBLESSED3 - Premium Bucket
Expired
- FISHINGUPDATE
- WEFIXING
- BLOOPBLOOPBLOOP
- FISHINGFIXED
- POLISHES
- NESSIE
- ECHOINGDEEP
- SORRYWEDELAYEVERYTHING
- DEEPSEA
- WELOVEPOND
- SUMMERSEASON
- AXOPARTY
- SUMMERWEEK2
- SUMMERWEEK3
- BUGFIXED
- 12MIL
- SUMMEREND
How to redeem codes in Own a Fish PondFollow the steps below to redeem the aforementioned freebies:
- Step 1: Tap on the Codes button located on the top right corner of the screen.
- Step 2: Type in your active code.
- Step 3: Hit the Redeem button.
How to get more codes?The devs release new Own a Fish Pond codes on their group and Discord community. We are checking everything for you though, so whenever a new code is out, you can rest assured we'll add it to this list!
Codes not working?If a code appears as invalid, that's most likely because it wasn't written correctly. All the codes are case-sensitive, and you can't leave any spaces in front of or behind the codes.
