Ice Fishing Simulator codes (November 2025)

To catch the biggest fish, you'll need the finest rods, bait and other equipment, which are easily obtainable through Ice Fishing Simulator codes.

I've always liked a good fishing game, and today we have a relaxing Roblox experience where you can set up your own little fishing spot and try to catch some big bass.

In Ice Fishing Simulator, you can purchase all sorts of fishing equipment and gadgets (including a drone!) to boost your chances of catching rarer fish, but since they all cost a lot of Coins or Gems, Ice Fishing Simulator codes should come in handy.

Let's dive right in, then, shall we, anglers?

Active Ice Fishing Simulator codes

SNOWMAN - 500 Gems

- 500 Gems VOIDFANG - 500 Gems

- 500 Gems THANKS - 5000 Coins

- 5000 Coins WildGuestGames - 500 Gems

- 500 Gems FISH - 500 Gems

- 500 Gems ICE - 5000 Coins

Expired codes

CHRISTMASDAY

HALLOWEEN

AUTORARITY

ACCESS

SPOOKY

ROTATE

MYTHIC

SNOW

How to redeem codes in Ice Fishing Simulator?

Step 1 : Open the Codes button on the left side of the screen.

: Open the button on the left side of the screen. Step 2 : Type in one of the active codes .

: Type in one of the . Step 3: Hit the Redeem button, and you're good!

This is a pretty straightforward game, so the process to redeem Ice Fishing Simulator codes is incredibly simple. Just follow these steps:

All the codes have an expiration date, so I suggest you claim them all ASAP if you don't want to miss getting some free Gems. I know I could use some!

How to get more Ice Fishing Simulator codes?

To stay up-to-date on all the latest codes, save this page and check it regularly. The developers release new codes regularly, mostly on their community Discord Server, and we're keeping an eye on it. We will add all the new codes as soon as they're released to this article!

Originally posted by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Shaun Walton.