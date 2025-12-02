Anime Shadow 2 codes (December 2025)

With these Anime Shadow 2 codes, you can get your hands on a bunch of boxes and potions to boost your chances of grabbing exclusive units - and who wouldn't want that?

Updated on December 2nd, 2025 - checked for new codes

Following in the footsteps of Anime Shadow, Anime Shadow 2 plays in a similar way, but it has a lot more features. Just like in Anime Shadow, you can spin your stars to try and unlock some new and stronger units. Then, you can equip the best ones and send them into battle.

And what's better than deploying units that fight in your place while you simply stand by and watch? That's the essence of these Anime Shadow 2 codes, so you can grab exclusive units and tons of rewards that will give you a head start!

Active Anime Shadow 2 codes

AVATARS - 10 Small Boxes, Damage Potion, 3 Gold Boxes, Coins Potion, Luck Potion, 3 Mystery Boxes

- 10 Small Boxes, Damage Potion, 3 Gold Boxes, Coins Potion, Luck Potion, 3 Mystery Boxes SORRYGUYS - 10 Small Boxes, 2 Coin Potions, 2 Luck Potions, 2 Damage Potions, 3 Mystery Boxes, 3 Gold Boxes

- 10 Small Boxes, 2 Coin Potions, 2 Luck Potions, 2 Damage Potions, 3 Mystery Boxes, 3 Gold Boxes UPDATE2 - 10 Small Boxes, 2 Coin Potions, 2 Luck Potions, 2 Damage Potions, 3 Mystery Boxes, 3 Gold Boxes

- 10 Small Boxes, 2 Coin Potions, 2 Luck Potions, 2 Damage Potions, 3 Mystery Boxes, 3 Gold Boxes RELEASE - Coins Potion, Luck Potion, Damage Potion, 7 Small Boxes, 1 Like Box

- Coins Potion, Luck Potion, Damage Potion, 7 Small Boxes, 1 Like Box 20MVISITS - 7 Small Boxes, 1 Like Box, 1 Mystery Box

- 7 Small Boxes, 1 Like Box, 1 Mystery Box 200KLIKES - 7 Small Boxes, 1 Gold Box, 1 Mystery Box

- 7 Small Boxes, 1 Gold Box, 1 Mystery Box 100HOURS - can only be redeemed once you have the 100 hour badge

Expired

VIPCRATEFIX

GRIMOIREUPDATE

DIVINES

SRRY4HUGEDELAY

NEWPASSIVES

SUB-TRAITS

AUTOROLLFIXED

SRRYFORBUGS

Tomorrow

15MVISITS

Beta1.5

NINJA

FIX

SUMMERQOL

TOWER

SUMMER

TOONRISE

Ichigu

5MVISITS

25KPLAYERS

Gear7

100KLIKES

OfflineFarming

FORGIVENESS

LimitedCode

How to redeem Anime Shadow 2 codes

Step 1 : Open the Shop on the left side of the screen.

: Open the on the left side of the screen. Step 2 : Scroll all the way down until you see the " Codes " section.

: all the way down until you see the " " section. Step 3: Type in your code, then hit the Redeem button.

You can follow the steps below to learn how to redeem all the active goodies.

How to get more codes?

Codes not working?

That's simple - just save this page and check it regularly. Whenever the devs release new ones, we add them to this list!Sometimes, a code will appear as invalid or expired - that is usually the case if you type the code wrong. All of the codes for Anime Shadow 2 are case-sensitive, so you should be careful how you write them.

Now, if you happen to like this type of Roblox experience, you might be interested in our latest Garden Tower Defense codes or our redeem codes for Brainrot Evolution for more freebies!