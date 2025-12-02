Garden Tower Defense codes (December 2025)

While there are no zombies to fend off here, you do need to deploy all manner of plants to keep your defence intact. Wouldn't you love to get a head start with these Garden Tower Defense codes?

Updated on December 2nd, 2025 - new codes added

If you've been tower-defence-ing long enough as a fan of the genre, then you've probably already had the chance to play Plants vs Zombies (because who hasn't?).

Now, Garden Tower Defense might not have hordes of the undead charging towards you relentlessly, but it does have tons and tons of plants that you can similarly deploy, upgrade, and use to your advantage to end incoming enemy waves.

What it does differently is that it gives you plants as "units". Those plants play different roles (which you can learn all about on our Garden Tower Defense tier list!), and it's up to you to devise a proper strategy to take on each individual map layout. And because we simply love to help out whenever possible, we've got a handy list of Garden Tower Defense codes just for you.

These should give you lots of Seeds (or seed packs) you can use at Gerald Gnome's summon shop to try and acquire new plants, so if you're eager to claim them all, let's get right to it!

Active Garden Tower Defense codes

SANDBOX - 500 Seeds (new!)

ADMIN - 750 Seeds (new!

500 Seeds (new!) 750 Seeds (new! RANKED - 500 Seeds

500 Seeds CHAMPION - 750 Seeds

- 750 Seeds REVIVE - 500 Seeds

500 Seeds CARRY - 750 Seeds

- 750 Seeds TRADER - 200 Candy Corns

200 Candy Corns STAR - 250 Candy Corns

- 250 Candy Corns INFERNO - 150 Candy Corns

- 150 Candy Corns TESLA - 250 Candy Corns

- 250 Candy Corns WITCH - 150 Candy Corns

150 Candy Corns GHOSTSHROOM - 250 Candy Corns

- 250 Candy Corns HALLOWEEN - 150 Candy Corns

- 150 Candy Corns PUMPKIN - 200 Candy Corns

- 200 Candy Corns Spooky - 50 Candy Corn

- 50 Candy Corn 1v1 - 750 Seeds

750 Seeds Shroom - 500 Seeds

500 Seeds Rainbow - 500 Seeds

500 Seeds Nuke - 750 Seeds

- 750 Seeds Animev2 - 500 Seeds

500 Seeds Eggplant - 750 Seeds

750 Seeds BlackClover - 500 Seeds

500 Seeds Anime - 600 Seeds

- 600 Seeds DJLeafdrop - 500 Seeds

500 Seeds AdminHype - 750 Seeds

- 750 Seeds XPGTD - 250 Seeds

250 Seeds QUESTY - 500 Seeds

- 500 Seeds GTDRBX - 250 Seeds

- 250 Seeds sunflower - 250 Seeds

250 Seeds newmap - 250 Seeds

- 250 Seeds 1M - 500 Seeds

- 500 Seeds glitch - 250 Seeds

- 250 Seeds matrix - 150 Seeds

- 150 Seeds survive - 150 Seeds

- 150 Seeds levels - 250 Seeds

- 250 Seeds luckluck - 150 Seeds

- 150 Seeds clover - 150 Seeds

- 150 Seeds waste - 150 Seeds

Expired

garden

slime

mystery

plaza

buzz

honey

sunny

tropical

vibes

endless

enchanted

golem

How to redeem codes in Garden Tower Defense

Step 1 : Open the Shop on the left side of the screen.

: Open the on the left side of the screen. Step 2 : Go to the Codes tab.

: Go to the tab. Step 3: Type in your code, then hit Claim!

If you don't know how to redeem these goodies, simply follow these steps:

How to get more codes and Seeds?

New Garden Tower Defense codes are shared on the Discord server, but you don't have to search far and wide, though - we can check all that for you and add every single code we find to this list!

If you want some more rewards, however, you can join the Discord server for some free seeds. You can get them from Barry Bling (NPC) - he will give you 250 Seeds if you like the game and join the group!

