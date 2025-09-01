Midnight Chasers codes active in September 2025

- new codes added

In most racing games, you don't always get to pick and play the car of your dreams - maybe it's not available, or perhaps you can't afford it. That couldn't be further from the case in Midnight Chasers. And to make things even better, we have plenty of codes to make your four-wheeled dreams come true.

By claiming the Midnight Chasers codes we've shared, you'll get a lot of Cash, which is the main currency used to buy or customise cars. You need to save quite a lot of Cash if you plan on buying some top-rated cars, so redeeming every code will definitely help.

Active Midnight Chasers codes

ThanksFor290k - Cash (new!)

Cash (new!) ThanksFor280k - Cash

- Cash ThxFor20Mil! - 30,000 Cash



- 30,000 Cash Thanksfor260k - Cash

Cash Thanksfor245k - Cash

Cash MileStonez - 30,000 Cash

- 30,000 Cash Thanks4Goals - 20,000 Cash

- 20,000 Cash GeneralKiko - 10,000 Cash

Expired codes

Thanksfor200k - Cash

ThanksFor190k - Cash

ThanksFor185k - Cash

ThanksFor180k - Cash

ThanksFor175k - Cash

ThanksFor170k - Cash

ThanksFor165k - Cash

ThanksFor160k - Cash

ThanksFor150k - Cash

ThanksFor145k - 20,000 Cash

ThanksFor140k - 20,000 Cash

ThanksFor130k

ThanksFor135k

ThanksFor125k

SorryForDelay

ThxFor5Mil!

SorryForBreakingGame

ThanksFor105k

ThanksFor110k

ThanksFor115k

ThanksFor100k

ThanksFor98k

ThanksFor96k

ThanksFor94k

ThanksFor70k

ThanksFor82k

ThanksFor88k

ThanksFor49k

ThanksFor48k

ThanksFor47k

ThanksFor46k

ThanksFor45k

ThanksFor43k

ThanksFor42k

ThanksFor41k

ThanksFor40k

ThanksFor39k

ThanksFor38k

ThanksFor37k

ThanksFor36k

ThanksFor35k

ThanksFor34k

ThanksFor33k

ThanksFor32k

ThanksFor31k

ThanksFor30k

ThanksFor29k

ThanksFor28k

Funds4RevMouse

ThanksFor25000

ThanksFor19000

ThankYouAll

LetsCelebrate

Free2xBoosts

Release

ThanksFor50k

ThanksFor53k

ThanksFor54k

ThanksFor55k

ThanksFor56k

ThanksFor57k

ThanksFor60k

ThanksFor62k

ThanksFor66k

HappyNewYear

ThanksFor84k

GameIsBack

How to redeem codes in Midnight Chasers

Step 1 : Open the Store button in the bottom left corner.

: Open the button in the bottom left corner. Step 2 : Tap on the Codes tab.

: Tap on the tab. Step 3: Type in your code, and then hit the Redeem button.

If you don't know how to redeem the codes yet, follow these steps:

How to get more Midnight Chasers codes?

About Midnight Chasers

The developers release new codes with every "like" milestone. So, if you want to get new Midnight Chasers codes quicker, you can simply share the game with your friends and have them like/follow it. Whenever a new code is released, the old ones expire, so you want to keep a close eye on our list.In Midnight Chasers , just like in GTA, there are some RPG elements, although not that many, which are NFS-inspired. You can drive your car however you want on the freeway, race others, customise your ride, and make all sorts of upgrades.

I found it especially exciting since I don't often see my favourite car in most racing games (the Audi TT), so I was pleasantly surprised to see it in stock. Of course, I bought it, and it made the game 100x better. So, if you are a fan of a particular car that is less-known, although it has a different name in Midnight Chasers (BMW = Beam, Audi = Aux, you get the gist), if you know what it looks like, you'll probably be able to find it easily.

Oh, and the racing element is extremely fun! You actually have to dodge past others, avoid crashing, and mind your manners as a driver. Of course, you can try going ham and crashing into everyone, but I advise against it.

