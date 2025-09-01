Midnight Chasers codes active in September 2025
In most racing games, you don't always get to pick and play the car of your dreams - maybe it's not available, or perhaps you can't afford it. That couldn't be further from the case in Midnight Chasers. And to make things even better, we have plenty of codes to make your four-wheeled dreams come true.
By claiming the Midnight Chasers codes we've shared, you'll get a lot of Cash, which is the main currency used to buy or customise cars. You need to save quite a lot of Cash if you plan on buying some top-rated cars, so redeeming every code will definitely help.
Active Midnight Chasers codes
- ThanksFor290k - Cash (new!)
- ThanksFor280k - Cash
- ThxFor20Mil! - 30,000 Cash
- Thanksfor260k - Cash
- Thanksfor245k - Cash
- MileStonez - 30,000 Cash
- Thanks4Goals - 20,000 Cash
- GeneralKiko - 10,000 Cash
Expired codes
- Thanksfor200k - Cash
- ThanksFor190k - Cash
- ThanksFor185k - Cash
- ThanksFor180k - Cash
- ThanksFor175k - Cash
- ThanksFor170k - Cash
- ThanksFor165k - Cash
- ThanksFor160k - Cash
- ThanksFor150k - Cash
- ThanksFor145k - 20,000 Cash
- ThanksFor140k - 20,000 Cash
- ThanksFor130k
- ThanksFor135k
- ThanksFor125k
- SorryForDelay
- ThxFor5Mil!
- SorryForBreakingGame
- ThanksFor105k
- ThanksFor110k
- ThanksFor115k
- ThanksFor100k
- ThanksFor98k
- ThanksFor96k
- ThanksFor94k
- ThanksFor70k
- ThanksFor82k
- ThanksFor88k
- ThanksFor49k
- ThanksFor48k
- ThanksFor47k
- ThanksFor46k
- ThanksFor45k
- ThanksFor43k
- ThanksFor42k
- ThanksFor41k
- ThanksFor40k
- ThanksFor39k
- ThanksFor38k
- ThanksFor37k
- ThanksFor36k
- ThanksFor35k
- ThanksFor34k
- ThanksFor33k
- ThanksFor32k
- ThanksFor31k
- ThanksFor30k
- ThanksFor29k
- ThanksFor28k
- Funds4RevMouse
- ThanksFor25000
- ThanksFor19000
- ThankYouAll
- LetsCelebrate
- Free2xBoosts
- Release
- ThanksFor50k
- ThxFor20Mil!
- ThanksFor53k
- ThanksFor54k
- ThanksFor55k
- ThanksFor56k
- ThanksFor57k
- ThanksFor60k
- ThanksFor62k
- ThanksFor66k
- HappyNewYear
- ThanksFor84k
- GameIsBack
How to redeem codes in Midnight ChasersIf you don't know how to redeem the codes yet, follow these steps:
- Step 1: Open the Store button in the bottom left corner.
- Step 2: Tap on the Codes tab.
- Step 3: Type in your code, and then hit the Redeem button.
How to get more Midnight Chasers codes?The developers release new codes with every "like" milestone. So, if you want to get new Midnight Chasers codes quicker, you can simply share the game with your friends and have them like/follow it. Whenever a new code is released, the old ones expire, so you want to keep a close eye on our list.
About Midnight ChasersIn Midnight Chasers, just like in GTA, there are some RPG elements, although not that many, which are NFS-inspired. You can drive your car however you want on the freeway, race others, customise your ride, and make all sorts of upgrades.
I found it especially exciting since I don't often see my favourite car in most racing games (the Audi TT), so I was pleasantly surprised to see it in stock. Of course, I bought it, and it made the game 100x better. So, if you are a fan of a particular car that is less-known, although it has a different name in Midnight Chasers (BMW = Beam, Audi = Aux, you get the gist), if you know what it looks like, you'll probably be able to find it easily.
Oh, and the racing element is extremely fun! You actually have to dodge past others, avoid crashing, and mind your manners as a driver. Of course, you can try going ham and crashing into everyone, but I advise against it.
