Chronicle of Infinity codes to redeem (April 2022)

If you want to stay in the loop with all the latest Chronicle of Infinity codes, then you're in the best possible place. This article will give you a comprehensive list of active redeem codes for the game, so you never have to search for hours across social media in order to find them.

Active Chronicle of Infinity codes

ProtectCoi

Expired

COI555

COI6688

COI999

COISYS

COiWEEK

At the moment these are all the active codes for Chronicle of Infinity. Make sure you redeem them before their expiration date, so you won't miss any of the rewards they offer!

How to redeem codes in Chronicle of Infinity?

Step 1: Head over to the main game interface and select the Perks button on the top right side of the screen.

Step 2: In the new window, tap on the Pack Code option.

Step 3: Type in your active CoI code and then tap on Confirm.

If you are not sure how to redeem the codes, simply follow the steps below.

These codes offer plenty of in-game goods and they are often released via the game's social media accounts, most notably the Facebook account. They are not active for a long period of time, most of them expire when the new ones get released, so you need to act quickly!

Where can you find more codes?

Did we miss some codes? Then leave us a comment down below and we'll make sure to add it to the list!