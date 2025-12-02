Bladers Rebirth codes [UPD 11]
Become a force in the fidget spinning world with the Bladers Rebirth codes that can earn you double Exp bonuses, free spins, and more.
Bladers Rebirth is a Roblox experience where you can build your own blade and level it up, to pull off some out-of-this-world spins. To make that a little easier, I bring you the latest Bladers Rebirth codes so you can get some free spins and double XP.
Once you've reaped those rewards, you might want to challenge other players in specially designed arenas when you're at a high enough level to figure out who the best of the best is. Complete all the quests you find from the NPCs, and soon enough, you'll be able to rebirth into a level that is over 9000 (quite literally - the maximum level is 9999)!
Active Bladers Rebirth codes
- 50MVISITS - 60 minutes of Double XP
- THANKYOU - 15 Spirit Spins
- Welcome - 30 minutes of Double XP
- BeginnerReward - 25 Spirit Spins
- Bonus - 60 minutes of Double XP
Expired codes
- UPDATE11 - 45 Spirit Spins
- SPRING - 120 minutes of Double XP
- CLOVER
- CUPID
- HEARTBREAKER
- UPDATE8
- MACROLIFT
- NEWYEAR
- NEWME
- 2025
- SPOOKY
- SNOWFLAKE
- GRINCH
- HALLOWEEN2024
- Kairo
- PHARAOHSCURSE
- VOLCANO
- UPDATE5
- HPBDMarsThePlanet
- 80K
- BEY24
- DELLANCEBESTDEV
- REBIRTH2
- FIREWORKS
- 20MILLION
- REBIRTHXP
- 10KPLAYERS
- DELLANCEBESTDEV
- MACROINGISBANNED
- 50KMEMBERS
- ODYSSEYSPONSOR
- 10MILESTONE
- 10MVISITS
- SOWWY
- SUMMER24
- ODYSSEYTOWER
- DELAYEDUPDATE
- RANKEDUPDATE!
How to redeem Bladers Rebirth codes?To redeem the codes, you can follow these steps:
- Step 1: Start the game
- Step 2: Open the Codes button located in the top right corner of the screen.
- Step 3: Type in one of the active codes.
- Step 4: Hit the Submit button.
How to get more codes?Since the developers are pretty active, we get updates regularly. New Bladers Rebirth codes are often released along with every update and major holiday, so if you don't want to miss a single one, you should save this page and check it often. We add all the new active codes to the list as soon as we get our hands on them.
