Bladers Rebirth codes [UPD 11]

Become a force in the fidget spinning world with the Bladers Rebirth codes that can earn you double Exp bonuses, free spins, and more.

- checked for codes

Bladers Rebirth is a Roblox experience where you can build your own blade and level it up, to pull off some out-of-this-world spins. To make that a little easier, I bring you the latest Bladers Rebirth codes so you can get some free spins and double XP.

Once you've reaped those rewards, you might want to challenge other players in specially designed arenas when you're at a high enough level to figure out who the best of the best is. Complete all the quests you find from the NPCs, and soon enough, you'll be able to rebirth into a level that is over 9000 (quite literally - the maximum level is 9999)!

Active Bladers Rebirth codes

50MVISITS - 60 minutes of Double XP

- 60 minutes of Double XP THANKYOU - 15 Spirit Spins

- 15 Spirit Spins Welcome - 30 minutes of Double XP

- 30 minutes of Double XP BeginnerReward - 25 Spirit Spins

- 25 Spirit Spins Bonus - 60 minutes of Double XP

Expired codes

UPDATE11 - 45 Spirit Spins

SPRING - 120 minutes of Double XP

CLOVER

CUPID

HEARTBREAKER

UPDATE8

MACROLIFT

NEWYEAR

NEWME

2025

SPOOKY

SNOWFLAKE

GRINCH

HALLOWEEN2024

Kairo

PHARAOHSCURSE

VOLCANO

UPDATE5

HPBDMarsThePlanet

80K

BEY24

DELLANCEBESTDEV

REBIRTH2

FIREWORKS

20MILLION

REBIRTHXP

10KPLAYERS

DELLANCEBESTDEV

MACROINGISBANNED

50KMEMBERS

ODYSSEYSPONSOR

10MILESTONE

10MVISITS

SOWWY

SUMMER24

ODYSSEYTOWER

DELAYEDUPDATE

RANKEDUPDATE!

How to redeem Bladers Rebirth codes?

Step 1: Start the game

Start the game Step 2 : Open the Codes button located in the top right corner of the screen.

: Open the button located in the top right corner of the screen. Step 3 : Type in one of the active codes .

: Type in one of the active . Step 4: Hit the Submit button.

To redeem the codes, you can follow these steps:

How to get more codes?

Since the developers are pretty active, we get updates regularly. New Bladers Rebirth codes are often released along with every update and major holiday, so if you don't want to miss a single one, you should save this page and check it often. We add all the new active codes to the list as soon as we get our hands on them.

Until new codes drop for Bladers Rebirth, you can check out the latest Anime Royale codes or Capybara Evolution codes - they're pretty neat!