Death Ball codes (November 2025)
Death Ball is one of those Roblox experiences that becomes more appealing the more you play. All you have to do is play some form of dodgeball with everyone. There's no twist? Oh, okay, fine. There is more to it. You also have weapons and special skills you can use to ensure your opponent's elimination! And to help you get more items, we've got a nice collection of Death Ball codes that you can use to claim free Gems!
With these Gems, you can then go ahead and buy some exclusive packs, and best of luck to you! Hopefully, they'll be lucky and you will get some much-needed Mythical or Godly items.
Active Death Ball codes
- DBTIME - 15,000 Crystals (new!)
- FREEGEMS - 500 Crystals
- GHOSTMODE - 500 Crystals
- DRPLAGUE - 500 Crystals
- RANKEDFFA - 500 Crystals
- COOKEDCHIKIN - 500 Crystals
- OGISHERE - 500 Crystals
- NOSTALGIA - 500 Crystals
- GALAXY - 500 Crystals
- BIZARRE - 50 Cosmic Orbs
- CLIMBNOW - 500 Crystals
- SM4SH3D - 500 Crystals
- RANKEDFIX - rewards
- BUGFIXES - rewards
- HOTFEET - 500 Crystals
- FIREWALKER - 50 Dragon Orbs
- FINALPLAYER - 50 Dragon Orbs
- SIMPLLOBBY - 500 Crystals
- MJRUPD - 500 Crystals
- ELFECHOES - 50 Dragon Orbs
Expired codes
- PATCHEDUP - 500 Crystals
- SUNNYLOOT - 500 Crystals
- COOKINN - 50 Shadow Orbs
- LUVSMASH - 500 Crystals
- BANANAWAR - 500 Crystals
- DRAGONCALL - 50 Shadow Orbs
- JUSTCAUSE - 500 Crystals
- RAIDTHESEA - 500 Crystals
- GARDENISBACK - 50 Shadow Orbs
- SEAWAR - 50 Shadow Orbs
- RANDUM - 500 Crystals
- UPDTHREE - 500 Crystals
- LetMeINNN - 150 Shadow Orbs
- GONNAFLY - 500 Crystals
- ROLLTHEFATE - 500 Crystals
- GOAAALLL - 50 Crimson Orbs
- GROWMYGARDEN - Crystals
- BLUVSRD - 500 Crystals
- ONELIFEONLY - 50x Crimson Orbs
- FIXEDISH - 500 Crystals
- HIIBRAWL - 60 Crimson Orbs
- MULTIUNBOX - Refund (required the Multi Unboxing Pass)
- FASTERAURA - Refund (required the Faster Aura Roll Pass)
- CRYSTALZ - crystals
- LAUNCHDBTWO - rewards
- GLOOMY - rewards
- jiro - 4000 Gems
- xmas - 4000 Gems
- IAMTHEMONARCH
- 100mil
- derank
- newyear
- mech
- divine
- foxuro
- sorrygems
- spirit
- kameki
- thankspity
How to redeem Death Ball codes?To redeem the codes listed above, there are some things you need to do beforehand. Here's the step-by-step process:
- Step 1: As soon as you launch the game, you need to win one match so you can actually access the general area (that first area is like a tutorial).
- Step 2: Open the Menu in the top left corner of the screen.
- Step 3: Go to the Codes tab.
- Step 4: Type in one of the active codes.
- Step 5: Hit the Redeem button.
How to get more codesNew Death Ball codes are released from time to time, and they will most likely appear on the official Discord server. If you want to be on top of every single code, make sure you save this page and check it regularly because we're always adding newly released codes as soon as they're out!
