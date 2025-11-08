Death Ball codes (November 2025)

Death Ball is one of those Roblox experiences that becomes more appealing the more you play. All you have to do is play some form of dodgeball with everyone. There's no twist? Oh, okay, fine. There is more to it. You also have weapons and special skills you can use to ensure your opponent's elimination! And to help you get more items, we've got a nice collection of Death Ball codes that you can use to claim free Gems!

With these Gems, you can then go ahead and buy some exclusive packs, and best of luck to you! Hopefully, they'll be lucky and you will get some much-needed Mythical or Godly items.

Active Death Ball codes

DBTIME - 15,000 Crystals (new!)

15,000 Crystals (new!) FREEGEMS - 500 Crystals

500 Crystals GHOSTMODE - 500 Crystals

500 Crystals DRPLAGUE - 500 Crystals

500 Crystals RANKEDFFA - 500 Crystals

500 Crystals COOKEDCHIKIN - 500 Crystals

500 Crystals OGISHERE - 500 Crystals

- 500 Crystals NOSTALGIA - 500 Crystals

- 500 Crystals GALAXY - 500 Crystals

- 500 Crystals BIZARRE - 50 Cosmic Orbs

- 50 Cosmic Orbs CLIMBNOW - 500 Crystals

500 Crystals SM4SH3D - 500 Crystals

500 Crystals RANKEDFIX - rewards

- rewards BUGFIXES - rewards

- rewards HOTFEET - 500 Crystals

- 500 Crystals FIREWALKER - 50 Dragon Orbs

- 50 Dragon Orbs FINALPLAYER - 50 Dragon Orbs

- 50 Dragon Orbs SIMPLLOBBY - 500 Crystals

- 500 Crystals MJRUPD - 500 Crystals

- 500 Crystals ELFECHOES - 50 Dragon Orbs

Expired codes

PATCHEDUP - 500 Crystals

SUNNYLOOT - 500 Crystals

COOKINN - 50 Shadow Orbs

LUVSMASH - 500 Crystals

BANANAWAR - 500 Crystals

DRAGONCALL - 50 Shadow Orbs

JUSTCAUSE - 500 Crystals

RAIDTHESEA - 500 Crystals

GARDENISBACK - 50 Shadow Orbs

SEAWAR - 50 Shadow Orbs

RANDUM - 500 Crystals

UPDTHREE - 500 Crystals

LetMeINNN - 150 Shadow Orbs

GONNAFLY - 500 Crystals

ROLLTHEFATE - 500 Crystals

GOAAALLL - 50 Crimson Orbs

GROWMYGARDEN - Crystals

BLUVSRD - 500 Crystals

ONELIFEONLY - 50x Crimson Orbs

FIXEDISH - 500 Crystals

HIIBRAWL - 60 Crimson Orbs

MULTIUNBOX - Refund (required the Multi Unboxing Pass)

FASTERAURA - Refund (required the Faster Aura Roll Pass)

CRYSTALZ - crystals

LAUNCHDBTWO - rewards

GLOOMY - rewards

jiro - 4000 Gems

xmas - 4000 Gems

IAMTHEMONARCH

100mil

derank

newyear

mech

divine

foxuro

sorrygems

spirit

kameki

thankspity

How to redeem Death Ball codes?

To redeem the codes listed above, there are some things you need to do beforehand. Here's the step-by-step process:

How to get more codes

New Death Ball codes are released from time to time, and they will most likely appear on the official Discord server. If you want to be on top of every single code, make sure you save this page and check it regularly because we're always adding newly released codes as soon as they're out!

