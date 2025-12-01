Crazy Ones codes for December 2025 - Grab gold, memory cards and exp

Updated on December 1st, 2025 - checked for codes

Anime games are brilliant, but you know what's better? Dating anime games - and today we have a really fun one too! In this article, we're going to take a look at all the Crazy Ones codes that have been released so far.

When you redeem Crazy Ones codes, you will get free memory cards (some codes give 5-star memory cards, others give 4-star memory cards), and a lot of Gold and EXP (to upgrade the cards), which are super useful when facing the combat stages.

Active Crazy Ones codes

DREAMSECRETARY (valid only on December 10th)

(valid only on December 10th) PURRICELESSTOMOKO

CRAZYHOTGIRLS

HOTSWEATYBODIES

CRAZYUNIPIN

BACKINLOVE

GIFTFROMHAKUO

Expired codes

IDOLNIGHTSECRET (valid only on November 22nd)

CHIKAIDOLPASS (valid only on November 23rd)

IDOLCRUSH

CHIKAHEARTIDOL

CUTELILKITTY (valid only on November 16th)

TOMOKOLOVEDAY

LILGENIUS

SMARTYSISTER

HAKUODREAMDATE (valid only on November 09th)

LOVETIMEWITHHAKUO (valid only on November 8th)

CRAZYNIGHTHAKUO (valid only on November 10th)

HAKUOASSIST

WORKWITHHAKUO

RELAXWITHKAHUO (valid only on November 2nd)

HAKUOBODYGOALS (valid only on November 1st)

HAKUOHOYCLASS

CRAZYWORKOUTTIME

THANKYOUBOSS (valid only on October 26th)

HYOUKACORPPOWER (valid only on October 25th)

HYOUKAPRAISE

CEOAPPROVED

CHILLWITHYOUKA (valid only on October 19th)

STILLWORKINGBOSS (valid only on October 18th)

MYHYOUKABOSS

WIDERTHANSEA

WEEKENDWITHHAKUO (October 5th only)

IDOLROID (September 27th only)

CRAZYIDOLCRUSH (September 28th only)

CHIKAMECHA

LOVELYIDOL

CHIKADROID (expires September 23rd)

CHIKAFANGIFT (September 7th only)

CRAZYIDOL (September 6th only)

SINGWITHCHIKA

CHIKAFOREVERIDOL

CRAZYFREE5STAR - 5-Star Tomoko Memory Card, Lazy Cat (Expires May 29)

SATCHILL0525 - rewards

CRAZYBONUS

CRAZYBLESSINGS

CRAZYONESDISCORD20K

CRAZYSNIFFTHEGIRLS

CRAZYMOMMYDEVOTION

CTRAZYBAE

CRAZYDOSE

CRAZYGAMINGDOSE

CRAZYONESHAKUO

CRAZYUPDATEANIME

CRAZYOTAKUANIME

CRAZYONESHYOUKA

CRAZIESSEA

CRAZYONESFINDLOVE

CRAZYONESDREAMLIFE

CRAZYONESCHIKAONO

CRAZYGACHAGAMING

CRAZYCELESTIA

CRAZYDEVSLOVESYOU

CRAZYLEIN

CRAZYONESTOMOKO

CRAZYHAPPYSINGLE

CRAZYFOREVERALONE

CRAZYPROUDSINGLE

CRAZYWETHAKUOPEACH

CRAZYSINGLESDAY

CRAZYONESGIRLFRIEND

CRAZYBANNERSYSTEM

CRAZYSOURCANDY

CRAZYANIMESTASION

How to redeem codes in Crazy Ones

Step 1 : Open the Menu in the top left corner of the screen (tap your profile icon).

: Open the in the top left corner of the screen (tap your profile icon). Step 2 : Open the Settings .

: Open the . Step 3 : Select the Redeem Code option.

: Select the option. Step 4: Type in your code, then hit Confirm.

You can redeem the active codes by following these steps:

Remember that to unlock the Mailbox, you must pass Stage 2-1!

How to get more codes and rewards?

About Crazy Ones

New codes are usually released on Crazy Ones' official Facebook page, but some are shared exclusively on their Discord server. From time to time, there are also giveaways for additional goodies!In Crazy Ones, you play as the main character, and you have the entire anime world at your fingertips (literally). With beautiful animations, visuals, and most importantly, characters, you can date one or multiple characters to develop the plot into your ideal dating scene.

You'll be able to interact with much more than just the character. The environment is at your fingertips, similar to Love and Deepspace.