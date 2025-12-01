Crazy Ones codes for December 2025 - Grab gold, memory cards and exp
| Crazy Ones
Updated on December 1st, 2025 - checked for codes
Anime games are brilliant, but you know what's better? Dating anime games - and today we have a really fun one too! In this article, we're going to take a look at all the Crazy Ones codes that have been released so far.
When you redeem Crazy Ones codes, you will get free memory cards (some codes give 5-star memory cards, others give 4-star memory cards), and a lot of Gold and EXP (to upgrade the cards), which are super useful when facing the combat stages.
Active Crazy Ones codes
- DREAMSECRETARY (valid only on December 10th)
- PURRICELESSTOMOKO
- CRAZYHOTGIRLS
- HOTSWEATYBODIES
- CRAZYUNIPIN
- BACKINLOVE
- GIFTFROMHAKUO
Expired codes
- IDOLNIGHTSECRET (valid only on November 22nd)
- CHIKAIDOLPASS (valid only on November 23rd)
- IDOLCRUSH
- CHIKAHEARTIDOL
- CUTELILKITTY (valid only on November 16th)
- TOMOKOLOVEDAY
- LILGENIUS
- SMARTYSISTER
- HAKUODREAMDATE (valid only on November 09th)
- LOVETIMEWITHHAKUO (valid only on November 8th)
- CRAZYNIGHTHAKUO (valid only on November 10th)
- HAKUOASSIST
- WORKWITHHAKUO
- RELAXWITHKAHUO (valid only on November 2nd)
- HAKUOBODYGOALS (valid only on November 1st)
- HAKUOHOYCLASS
- CRAZYWORKOUTTIME
- THANKYOUBOSS (valid only on October 26th)
- HYOUKACORPPOWER (valid only on October 25th)
- HYOUKAPRAISE
- CEOAPPROVED
- CHILLWITHYOUKA (valid only on October 19th)
- STILLWORKINGBOSS (valid only on October 18th)
- MYHYOUKABOSS
- WIDERTHANSEA
- WEEKENDWITHHAKUO (October 5th only)
- IDOLROID (September 27th only)
- CRAZYIDOLCRUSH (September 28th only)
- CHIKAMECHA
- LOVELYIDOL
- CHIKADROID (expires September 23rd)
- CHIKAFANGIFT (September 7th only)
- CRAZYIDOL (September 6th only)
- SINGWITHCHIKA
- CHIKAFOREVERIDOL
- CRAZYFREE5STAR - 5-Star Tomoko Memory Card, Lazy Cat (Expires May 29)
- SATCHILL0525 - rewards
- CRAZYBONUS
- CRAZYBLESSINGS
- CRAZYONESDISCORD20K
- CRAZYSNIFFTHEGIRLS
- CRAZYMOMMYDEVOTION
- CTRAZYBAE
- CRAZYDOSE
- CRAZYGAMINGDOSE
- CRAZYONESHAKUO
- CRAZYUPDATEANIME
- CRAZYOTAKUANIME
- CRAZYONESHYOUKA
- CRAZIESSEA
- CRAZYONESFINDLOVE
- CRAZYONESDREAMLIFE
- CRAZYONESCHIKAONO
- CRAZYGACHAGAMING
- CRAZYCELESTIA
- CRAZYDEVSLOVESYOU
- CRAZYLEIN
- CRAZYONESTOMOKO
- CRAZYHAPPYSINGLE
- CRAZYFOREVERALONE
- CRAZYPROUDSINGLE
- CRAZYWETHAKUOPEACH
- CRAZYSINGLESDAY
- CRAZYONESGIRLFRIEND
- CRAZYGACHAGAMING
- CRAZYBANNERSYSTEM
- CRAZYSOURCANDY
- CRAZYANIMESTASION
How to redeem codes in Crazy OnesYou can redeem the active codes by following these steps:
- Step 1: Open the Menu in the top left corner of the screen (tap your profile icon).
- Step 2: Open the Settings.
- Step 3: Select the Redeem Code option.
- Step 4: Type in your code, then hit Confirm.
Remember that to unlock the Mailbox, you must pass Stage 2-1!
How to get more codes and rewards?New codes are usually released on Crazy Ones' official Facebook page, but some are shared exclusively on their Discord server. From time to time, there are also giveaways for additional goodies!
About Crazy OnesIn Crazy Ones, you play as the main character, and you have the entire anime world at your fingertips (literally). With beautiful animations, visuals, and most importantly, characters, you can date one or multiple characters to develop the plot into your ideal dating scene.
You'll be able to interact with much more than just the character. The environment is at your fingertips, similar to Love and Deepspace.
