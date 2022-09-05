Shadow of Death 2 gift codes for Souls, Tokens, Tickets and more (September 2022)

- checked for new codes

If you are looking for working Shadow of Death 2 gift codes, you have come to the right place.This post is basically a list of all the working Shadow of Death 2 gift codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards such as souls, tokens, essence, tickets, keys, blood, and much more.

We will also keep updating this post with new Shadow of Death 2 gift codes as and when they are released. So don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new gift codes before others. If you're looking for more gifts, you can take a look at the My Heroes: Dungeon Raid redeem codes, Ant Legion codes or Time Princess codes.

List of all working Shadow of Death 2 gift codes

Currently, there are no working Shadow of Death 2 gift codes. We will update this list as soon as new codes are released.

Expired codes

SOD2TYSM - Use this code to get 1,500 Souls, 15 Tokens, 40 Essences x3 types, 10 Tickets and 5 Keys

- Use this code to get 1,500 Souls, 15 Tokens, 40 Essences x3 types, 10 Tickets and 5 Keys ARENACPS76 - Use this code to get 50 Arena Tickets and 300 Soul

- Use this code to get 50 Arena Tickets and 300 Soul SOD2DDAY - Use this code to get 500 Soul, 10000 Blood, 20 Arena Tickets and 5 Shadow Tokens

- Use this code to get 500 Soul, 10000 Blood, 20 Arena Tickets and 5 Shadow Tokens APRIL BLOOD TOWER

SOD2HOTFIX

COMPENSATION303

How to redeem codes in Shadow of Death 2 gift codes?

Launch Shadow of Death 2 and go to the setting by clicking on the gear icon located in the upper right-hand side of the screen

A new window will open, here click on the gift code button

Now, copy and paste any of the active Shadow of Death 2 gift codes from above in the text area

Click on the acquire button to collect your free rewards

Redeeming Shadow of Death 2 gift codes is a simple process. But if you haven't redeemed codes before, don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem gift codes in Shadow of Death 2:

About Shadow of Death 2