Roblox: Lumber Tycoon 2 best wood that you can find

There are various types of wood in Lumber Tycoon 2, but we will talk about the most expensive ones.

It's not going to be easy to obtain it, since there's a lot of preparation.

It's a timed event to be in that cave. After a while, your character will die, so you can't pause - make sure to have half an hour.

Lumber Tycoon 2 is among the several Tycoon-themed Roblox experiences, and it has an active community thanks to frequent updates that have been brought to the game since its release in 2009. It has managed to garner over 1 billion visits, which is a clear testament to its massive popularity.

As the name might suggest, you have to establish a tycoon by selling the different types of wood in Roblox Lumber Tycoon 2. The particular activity will provide you with the in-game money that can eventually be utilized to expand the business even further.

This guide provides you with in-detail information regarding the best wood present inside Lumber Tycoon 2.

What is the best wood in Roblox Lumber Tycoon 2?

The Phantom Wood, otherwise recognized as the End Times Wood or the Lone Cave Wood, is widely considered to be the best wood present inside Roblox Lumber Tycoon 2. The reason behind this is that it has the highest value when sold at the Wood Dropoff. Essentially, the money per unit you receive for the log is $150, whereas the plank will fetch you a total of $420.

However, in line with the high value, the process of acquiring the Phantom Wood is arduous and would require you to put in a lot of effort. It wouldn’t be easy, and you would need to have a few prerequisites.

How to get Phantom Wood in Roblox Lumber Tycoon 2

Before going ahead with the detailed process of receiving the Phantom Wood, you must ensure that you have access to the following:

Preserved Enlarged Ostrich Eye: Used to be available at Bob’s Shack. You can now only acquire it via trading.

Used to be available at Bob’s Shack. You can now only acquire it via trading. End Times Axe: Get it via training or by completing the Rukiryaxe quest on the day of Halloween

Get it via training or by completing the Rukiryaxe quest on the day of Halloween Light: The cave is quite dark, and the light is needed for visibility.

The cave is quite dark, and the light is needed for visibility. Sufficient Money: You would have to lower the Bridge for a decent amount of time, and you should have sufficient money ($300-$500) to achieve the same.

You would have to lower the Bridge for a decent amount of time, and you should have sufficient money ($300-$500) to achieve the same. Transportation: It would be beneficial to have a vehicle to help you travel efficiently.

Once you have access to these, you may refer to the steps outlined below to get the Phantom Wood in Roblox Lumber Tycoon 2:

Step 1: Go to the Bridge Booth and place the Preserved Enlarged Ostrich Eye into the circular hole present on the glass panes. You may then talk to the bridge operator and pay the bridge fee.

Go to the Bridge Booth and place the Preserved Enlarged Ostrich Eye into the circular hole present on the glass panes. You may then talk to the bridge operator and pay the bridge fee. Step 2: Get onto the Bridge and wait for it to lower until the Lone Cave. It would take a while, so you should patiently wait.

Get onto the Bridge and wait for it to lower until the Lone Cave. It would take a while, so you should patiently wait. Step 3: Once you are in the Lone Cave, follow the path on the right side, and it will take you to the unique tree. Given that the path is narrow, you should carefully drive.

Once you are in the Lone Cave, follow the path on the right side, and it will take you to the unique tree. Given that the path is narrow, you should carefully drive. Step 4: Chop the tree into smaller parts and ensure that it doesn’t fall into the abyss.

Chop the tree into smaller parts and ensure that it doesn’t fall into the abyss. Step 5: Load your vehicles with the pieces of wood and take them back. You have two options to go back: the Safari Hole and the Bridge. Take the vehicle through the Bridge.

Load your vehicles with the pieces of wood and take them back. You have two options to go back: the Safari Hole and the Bridge. Take the vehicle through the Bridge. Step 6: You can then process Phantom Wood and sell it

Keep in mind that you will start taking damage after 25 minutes of being in the particular cave. Accordingly, you must complete the trip within that time.

Furthermore, accomplishing this would be easier on private servers - the public servers might have other players disturbing you or the tree already cut.

You can also check out our other guides on Roblox, like “How to get gems in Toilet Tower Defense.”