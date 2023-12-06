How to get gems in Toilet Tower Defense

Tower defense games are quite popular within the Roblox community, with one of the unique and exciting available options being Toilet Tower Defense. It is developed by Telanthric Development and has garnered great numbers while keeping thousands of players constantly engaged.

Like most other Roblox experiences, Toilet Tower Defense also features in-game currencies, among which gems are probably the most important. They are helpful inside the game and allow you to purchase the Exclusive Spider Crate from the store section.

This guide provides all the details you need about obtaining gems within a very popular Roblox experience, Toilet Tower Defense.

Ways to get gems in Toilet Tower Defense

1) Via Quests

You can acquire gems in Toilet Tower Defense via the various available quests. Essentially, there are two kinds of quests – Daily and Weekly, and you can complete them to get your hands on the in-game currency.

The exact details of the different quests are as follows:

Place 25 units: Get 5 gems

Play the game for 60 minutes: Get 5 gems

Win 3 matches in the game: Get 5 gems

Play a total of 5 matches: Get 5 gems

Summon 10 units: Get 5 gems

Kill 1000 toilets: Get 5 gems

Summon any one epic unit: Get 5 gems

AFK Farm in the game for 360 minutes (6 hours): Get 20 gems

Kill a total of 10,000 toilets: Get 20 gems

Play for 180 minutes: Get 20 gems

Win 10 matches in the game: Get 20 gems

Place a total of 100 units: Get 20 gems

Play 20 matches: Get 20 gems

Summon any one legendary unit: Get 20 gems

Completing the daily quests will give you access to five gems, whereas the weekly ones offer 20 gems upon completion. With most of the requirements overlapping each other, you will be able to complete the weekly quests as a result of completing the daily ones.

At the time of writing, this is the only free method you can employ to get gems in Toilet Tower Defense.

2) Purchasing gems in Toilet Tower Defense

Besides completing the different quests that are made available, you can also directly purchase gems by spending Robux. Although this might not be feasible for everyone, those who can afford it can do so.

The steps to buy gems in Toilet Tower Defense are as follows:

Step 1: Open Roblox and head to Toilet Tower Defense on your device.

Open Roblox and head to Toilet Tower Defense on your device. Step 2: Once the game boots up, tap the “Shop” icon on the left side and scroll down to find the option to purchase the Gems.

Once the game boots up, tap the “Shop” icon on the left side and scroll down to find the option to purchase the Gems. Step 3: Select the top-up option out of the ones offered. Subsequently, complete the payment to get the specific number of gems.

Listed below is how much Robux you would need to get the gems:

Spend 299 Robux: Get 200 gems

Get 200 gems Spend 1399 Robux : Get 1000 gems

: Get 1000 gems Spend 4999 Robux: Get 4000 gems

Get 4000 gems Spend 9999 Robux: Get 10000 gems

This is it for the guide on obtaining gems in Toilet Tower Defense, and you will likely be aware of the avenues to get the currency. Besides this, if you are into other Roblox tower defense games, We have you covered, as always!