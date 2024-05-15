Roblox: Sword Warriors codes for May 2024
Get Eternal Key, Enchant Card and other rewards from the Sword Warriors codes listed below
If you are seeking active Sword Warriors codes, you are in the perfect place. With this guide, we take a look at the list of the working codes that you can use to get free rewards inside the game. You would not have to put in any effort; all you would have to do is complete the redemption procedure, which would take no more than a few minutes.
Working Sword Warriors codes
- ANGELHALO: Angel Halo
- NONON1OJ9KJ: Gold Eternal Key
- MPOJ123JPJP3M: Gold Eternal Key
- KB83IHUS462CO: Gold Eternal Key
- VOAON1359B15GSB: 2x EXP for 30 minutes
- UHO135SO35JXA57: 2x EXP for 30 minutes
- VDH1DJKFK1KKDVK1: Enchant Card
- CNO63N13O1IU: Gold Eternal Key
- OC456IHASDO3145H: 2x EXP for 30 minutes
- IC45IQBK54XA: Transmogrified Card + Gold Eternal Key
- SOPJCP2MP1VA: Gold Eternal Key
- HIYOUTUBE: Eternal Key
- PZQ4MKZ32: SkillReset Card
- KHOQ15SCXZ: 2x EXP for 30 minutes
- COUNTERATTACK: 2x Gems for 30 minutes
- FORKINGDOMZ: 2x EXP for 30 minutes
- ZHIYINNITAIMEI: IKun
- BERSERKERXHEART: 2x Gems for 30 minutes
- SWORD: 2x EXP for 30 minutes
- TRIP2MARS: Enchant Card
- OHNOAVD3J51KLNF: Gold Eternal Key + Enchant Card
- IABSC11OXH135Q: Transmogrified Card
- NOANLQ1LN41N: Transmogrified Card
Expired codesThe expired codes for Roblox Sword Warriors are as follows:
- BOSSIJBNCIQ5AS64
- GOKEY03010300Q
Detailed guide on how to use Sword Warriors codes
It is an easy process to redeem the aforementioned Sword Warriors codes. In case you are unfamiliar with the process, you can refer to the steps that are outlined below:
- Step 1: Open Roblox and access the Sword Warriors experience on your device.
- Step 2: After the game opens up, you should tap on the “Options” button that is represented by a Gear icon.
- Step 3: In the dialog box, you will find a text field where you must insert the codes.
- Step 4: Finally, click the “Accept” button to complete the redemption process.
If the code is employed successfully, the rewards associated with it will get deposited into your in-game accounts.