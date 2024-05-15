Roblox: Sword Warriors codes for May 2024

Get Eternal Key, Enchant Card and other rewards from the Sword Warriors codes listed below

If you are seeking active Sword Warriors codes, you are in the perfect place. With this guide, we take a look at the list of the working codes that you can use to get free rewards inside the game. You would not have to put in any effort; all you would have to do is complete the redemption procedure, which would take no more than a few minutes.

Working Sword Warriors codes

ANGELHALO : Angel Halo

: Angel Halo NONON1OJ9KJ : Gold Eternal Key

: Gold Eternal Key MPOJ123JPJP3M : Gold Eternal Key

: Gold Eternal Key KB83IHUS462CO : Gold Eternal Key

: Gold Eternal Key VOAON1359B15GSB : 2x EXP for 30 minutes

: 2x EXP for 30 minutes UHO135SO35JXA57 : 2x EXP for 30 minutes

: 2x EXP for 30 minutes VDH1DJKFK1KKDVK1 : Enchant Card

: Enchant Card CNO63N13O1IU : Gold Eternal Key

: Gold Eternal Key OC456IHASDO3145H : 2x EXP for 30 minutes

: 2x EXP for 30 minutes IC45IQBK54XA : Transmogrified Card + Gold Eternal Key

: Transmogrified Card + Gold Eternal Key SOPJCP2MP1VA : Gold Eternal Key

: Gold Eternal Key HIYOUTUBE : Eternal Key

: Eternal Key PZQ4MKZ32 : SkillReset Card

: SkillReset Card KHOQ15SCXZ : 2x EXP for 30 minutes

: 2x EXP for 30 minutes COUNTERATTACK : 2x Gems for 30 minutes

: 2x Gems for 30 minutes FORKINGDOMZ : 2x EXP for 30 minutes

: 2x EXP for 30 minutes ZHIYINNITAIMEI : IKun

: IKun BERSERKERXHEART : 2x Gems for 30 minutes

: 2x Gems for 30 minutes SWORD : 2x EXP for 30 minutes

: 2x EXP for 30 minutes TRIP2MARS : Enchant Card

: Enchant Card OHNOAVD3J51KLNF : Gold Eternal Key + Enchant Card

: Gold Eternal Key + Enchant Card IABSC11OXH135Q : Transmogrified Card

: Transmogrified Card NOANLQ1LN41N: Transmogrified Card

Expired codes

BOSSIJBNCIQ5AS64

GOKEY03010300Q

Detailed guide on how to use Sword Warriors codes

It is an easy process to redeem the aforementioned Sword Warriors codes. In case you are unfamiliar with the process, you can refer to the steps that are outlined below:

Step 1: Open Roblox and access the Sword Warriors experience on your device.

Open Roblox and access the Sword Warriors experience on your device. Step 2: After the game opens up, you should tap on the “Options” button that is represented by a Gear icon.

After the game opens up, you should tap on the “Options” button that is represented by a Gear icon. Step 3: In the dialog box, you will find a text field where you must insert the codes.

In the dialog box, you will find a text field where you must insert the codes. Step 4: Finally, click the “Accept” button to complete the redemption process.

If the code is employed successfully, the rewards associated with it will get deposited into your in-game accounts.