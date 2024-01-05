Haze Piece is one of the most popular competitive games on Roblox. In this article, we will rank the best devil fruits based on their overall effectiveness, damage output, and mobility. Whether you are a new or returning player, our tier list will help you determine which fruits you should master to win your battles easily and effortlessly.

However, as is the case with any tier list, it's crucial to approach the skill ratings with a degree of scepticism. These ratings are purely reflective of our opinions, and what proved effective for us may not necessarily yield the same results for you.

If you find a particular fruit appealing and enjoyable, use it! It's not always about dominating the meta; play the game for the enjoyment it brings. Instead, consider our Haze Piece Fruit tier list a starting point. Experiment with various fruits and strategies to discover what suits your playstyle.

If you are a true Roblox fan who loves to try different experiences, you'll be thrilled to learn we have some similar guides. We have a GPO fruits tier list, a Kaiju Universe tier list, and a tier list for Reaper 2, to name a few. Of course, we invite you to look around if you're playing one of the experiences we haven't mentioned here.

Here’s a breakdown of the tier rankings:

S-tier : Very Strong

: Very Strong A-tier : Good

: Good B-tier : Average

: Average C-tier: Weak

With that out of the way, let's get into our Haze Piece fruit tier list.