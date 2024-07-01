Anime Crossover Defense codes (July 2024)

Anime Crossover Defense is a popular tower defence game on Roblox where you collect your favourite anime characters, upgrade them and battle. Anime Crossover Defense codes are the easiest way to grab in-game freebies and get new characters.

We've listed down all the active Anime Crossover Defense codes that you can use right now to get rewards like Gems, Helixes, Shards, Orbs and more. You would also want to bookmark this page as we'll regularly update our list of gift codes as and when new ones get released.

Before jumping into action, make sure to check out our code coverage on other popular Roblox games. Type Soul codes and Attack on Titan Revolution codes are just some of our covered games, but there are many others you can use.

Anime Crossover Defense codes

SorcUpd - 1k gems, 10 crystal helix

- 1k gems, 10 crystal helix Valk - 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes

- 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes Sebbyastian - 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes

- 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes MozKing - 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes

- 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes KingLuffy - 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes

- 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes Fish - 200 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes, 90 Star Shards, 1 Cupcake, 1 Legendary Rift Orb, 1 Ramen, 1 Rift Orb, 2 Sushi Rolls

- 200 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes, 90 Star Shards, 1 Cupcake, 1 Legendary Rift Orb, 1 Ramen, 1 Rift Orb, 2 Sushi Rolls StarCodeVanilla - 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes

- 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes ZerozKingner - 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes

- 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes BlamSpot - 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes

Expired codes

CurseUpd - 1,000 Gems

Console - 1,000 Gems

Bean - Gems and Helixes

MiniUpdate - 1,000 Gems, 10 Crystal Helixes

100kmembers - 1,000 Gems, 30 Crystal Helixes

1mvisits - 1,000 Gems, 10 Crystal Helixes

10k - 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes

15k - 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes

Release - 1,000 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes, 90 Star Shards

How do you redeem Anime Crossover Defense codes?

Follow these steps to redeem the codes:

Launch Anime Crossover Defense on your PC or Mobile and wait for it to load

You'll spawn in the lobby; go down the stairs to the codes section

Simply walk over the green highlighted area

Copy and paste any of the active Anime Crossover Defense codes from our list above into the text box

Click on the redeem code button

How do I get more Anime Crossover Defense codes?