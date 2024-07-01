Anime Crossover Defense codes (July 2024)
Anime Crossover Defense is a popular tower defence game on Roblox where you collect your favourite anime characters, upgrade them and battle. Anime Crossover Defense codes are the easiest way to grab in-game freebies and get new characters.
We've listed down all the active Anime Crossover Defense codes that you can use right now to get rewards like Gems, Helixes, Shards, Orbs and more. You would also want to bookmark this page as we'll regularly update our list of gift codes as and when new ones get released.
Anime Crossover Defense codes
- SorcUpd - 1k gems, 10 crystal helix
- Valk - 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes
- Sebbyastian - 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes
- MozKing - 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes
- KingLuffy - 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes
- Fish - 200 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes, 90 Star Shards, 1 Cupcake, 1 Legendary Rift Orb, 1 Ramen, 1 Rift Orb, 2 Sushi Rolls
- StarCodeVanilla - 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes
- ZerozKingner - 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes
- BlamSpot - 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes
Expired codes
- CurseUpd - 1,000 Gems
- Console - 1,000 Gems
- Bean - Gems and Helixes
- MiniUpdate - 1,000 Gems, 10 Crystal Helixes
- 100kmembers - 1,000 Gems, 30 Crystal Helixes
- 1mvisits - 1,000 Gems, 10 Crystal Helixes
- 10k - 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes
- 15k - 300 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes
- Release - 1,000 Gems, 5 Crystal Helixes, 90 Star Shards
How do you redeem Anime Crossover Defense codes?
Follow these steps to redeem the codes:
- Launch Anime Crossover Defense on your PC or Mobile and wait for it to load
- You'll spawn in the lobby; go down the stairs to the codes section
- Simply walk over the green highlighted area
- Copy and paste any of the active Anime Crossover Defense codes from our list above into the text box
- Click on the redeem code button