Anime Saga tier list - Knowing your Remu from your Roku
Updated on September 5th, 2025 - Added: Urahara, Uryu, Toshiro, Orihime
Do you know who beats Goku in a 1v1? In this case, the answer is simple: everyone and everything. That's because Goku is called Roku, and he is just a mere Rare unit, which means you need to use someone a lot better if you want to stand a chance at completing a dungeon.
So, if you want to use the best, you'll need to check out our Anime Saga tier list to find out who those units are. With that knowledge, you'll have no problem blasting your way through the game's various dungeons.
There are a few different unit rarities, which are as follows:
- Mythical (the rarest and strongest units)
- Legendary (very strong units that can do almost everything Mythicals are capable of)
- Epic (pretty common to get from the gacha, not good, not bad, just "meh")
- Rare (the weakest units in Anime Saga)
For those not in the know, Anime Saga is a sort of tower defense, where you equip units and then head into a dungeon before sending them off to battle.
Deploy your strongest!The goal is to send your strongest units, because otherwise you'll end up getting overwhelmed by enemies and die. It's a sad story, but true. That's why you need to use units that deal good damage and are worth investing in. The more you feed them, the stronger they get.
Also, using a Reroll to change their traits will make them a lot stronger. You can get some free rerolls by redeeming these Anime Saga codes.
So, if you're eager to learn which ones you should deploy, I say we can dive straight into our Anime Saga tier list!
S+ Tier | S Tier | A Tier | B Tier | C Tier
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
S+ Tier
- Remu
- Chainsaw
- Rebellious Exorcist
- Flare
- Frierin
- Zid
- Tenguro
- Emberlyn
- Curse Manipulator
- Rohan
- Zoru
Remu is not available from the normal gacha, but she is one of the best. If you have her, then you probably already expected her to top our Anime Saga tier list. Chainsaw and Rebellious Exorcist are very good units, and they both have insanely good damage. Zoru and Rohan are Legendary units, but their kits are insanely strong. They can deal good AoE damage, and even though Roku is Rare and in the lowest tier, Rohan (a.k.a. Gohan) is the exact opposite.
S Tier
- Orihime
- Doma
- Okorun
- Giro
- Tige
- Mochi
- Agony
- Inos
- Flame Dealer
- Sairu
Inos is a fun unit to use. His skill is pretty strong for a Legendary, even though he is not as strong as Doma in terms of damage. I guess it all depends on how much you feed and upgrade him. Doma is strong because of his crowd control, just like Okorun, which makes them ideal when dealing with lots of enemies running at you and you need to slow them down while other units are attacking them.
A Tier
- Vogita
- Nezu
- Urahara
- Sake
- Uryu
I would personally prefer Sake and Nezu, since they can deal with enemies using their kit quite well - Nezu's moves can even land her in the S tier (at times), and Sake can stun enemies, which is useful.
B Tier
- Sanjo
- Cursed Corpse
- Toshiro
- Ichigan
- Tanjigo
- Itaduro
Most of these units you'll only use when you have nothing else available. However, given how many Gems you get from daily logins and simply by playing, you can easily get some of the Epics listed in a higher tier.
However, I should add that Sanjo is good for his crowd control, and so is Tanjigo, but otherwise, if you really need damage, use Ichigan. The rest are not that interesting.
C Tier
- Usoap
- Roku
- Luffo
- Noroto
Lastly, we have the Rare units that aren't any good (sadly). Don't waste your food on them - it's better if you farm whatever level you can using what you have and then try to summon, than waste your food upgrading one of these units.
And with that, we reach the end of our Anime Saga tier list. We've also covered other anime-themed Roblox games, including a Jujutsu Infinite tier list and Anime Rangers X tier list.