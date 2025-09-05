Anime Saga tier list - Knowing your Remu from your Roku

If Goku isn't the best unit, you can't rely on lore knowledge. But fear not, we've made an Anime Saga tier list to help you battle through its many dungeons.

Updated on September 5th, 2025 - Added: Urahara, Uryu, Toshiro, Orihime

Do you know who beats Goku in a 1v1? In this case, the answer is simple: everyone and everything. That's because Goku is called Roku, and he is just a mere Rare unit, which means you need to use someone a lot better if you want to stand a chance at completing a dungeon.

So, if you want to use the best, you'll need to check out our Anime Saga tier list to find out who those units are. With that knowledge, you'll have no problem blasting your way through the game's various dungeons.

There are a few different unit rarities, which are as follows:

Mythical (the rarest and strongest units)

(the rarest and strongest units) Legendary (very strong units that can do almost everything Mythicals are capable of)

(very strong units that can do almost everything Mythicals are capable of) Epic (pretty common to get from the gacha, not good, not bad, just "meh")

(pretty common to get from the gacha, not good, not bad, just "meh") Rare (the weakest units in Anime Saga)

For those not in the know, Anime Saga is a sort of tower defense, where you equip units and then head into a dungeon before sending them off to battle.

Deploy your strongest!

The goal is to send your strongest units, because otherwise you'll end up getting overwhelmed by enemies and die. It's a sad story, but true. That's why you need to use units that deal good damage and are worth investing in. The more you feed them, the stronger they get.

Also, using a Reroll to change their traits will make them a lot stronger. You can get some free rerolls by redeeming these Anime Saga codes.

So, if you're eager to learn which ones you should deploy, I say we can dive straight into our Anime Saga tier list!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.