Anime Rangers X tier list
Updated on September 5th, 2025 - Added: Sjw, Beru, Igris, The Dancer, Perfect Soldier, Proud Soldier, Confident Soldier
Ah, gachas - we certainly love to hate them, don't we? From the thrill of pulling S-tier characters to the despair of getting dupes, summoning is as compelling as it is infuriating, but how exactly do you know which ones to roll for?
While we can't help you boost your favour with Lady Luck, we can definitely help you rank the best ones just in case you do get lucky - which is where our Anime Rangers X tier list comes in.
Starting with the most powerful and all the way down to the Rare units (which are kinda "meh"), we've ranked them all on Anime Rangers X tier list. Of course, we also added the ones from the latest events, since you're probably curious whether or not you should try your hand in those events (or perhaps skip them entirely - there's no shame in that).
First things first: let's start with something important.
Which are the best units in Anime Rangers X?Since the meta can change at any time, and it also depends on what you're trying to play, the best units can differ. For instance, in some challenges, you might find units like Lullaby or Thunder Goddess exceptional, while for others, not so much.
Of course, it also depends on whether you have them or not - that's a completely different matter.
Now, before we dive into the actual Anime Rangers X tier list, it's also good to know which units are passable in the early stages, since this tier list ranks them according to the late game.
Best early game unitsAs you kick off your adventure, you won't have some super duper Mythic or Secret units just yet, so the best you can do is to make some of the Legendary or Epic units fit into your roster. The ones you should keep an eye out for are:
- Saiya Warrior (Super)
- Otaku (Speed)
- Bunny Girl
- Hero on Wheels
- Cyborg
As for the Rare ones (in case you're simply unlucky in the gacha), just use whatever you have and then swap them out for better ones later on.
Now, let's dive into the tier list!
S+ tier | S tier | A tier | B tier | C tier
1
S+ Tier
S+
|Name
|SJW, Crimson Owl, Soul King, Pink Sniper, Vampire Emperor (Heaven), Fingernail Saint
(Fourth Form), Chainsaw Devil, Ichigoat (True), Hana (True Release), Shin (Reverse), Lullaby (Domination), Thunder Goddess, Cursed Love, Control Devil, Lullaby, Blood Queen, Primal Fusion, Ice General, The Almighty, Virtual Sniper, Himo, Blood Devil, Flame Captain, Last Survivor, Priest of Heaven, Shadowborne, Pride (Sun), JACKPOT, Immortal Captain, Lord Slime, Silver Reaper (OWL), Fire Fist, Eclipse Sorcerer, Bunny (Full Moon), Ura (Kai), Shadow Knight, Funny President
(Heart Wagon), Blood Scythe, Feral Fang
- Feral Fang is great with Shadowborne, and it has amazing movement speed
- Shadowborne is one of the strongest DPS/Tank units in Anime Rangers X, since every third ability is an AoE that hits everyone. Shadowborne also boosts his evasion with each enemy kill.
- JACKPOT is top-tier because of the invincibility. He has amazing stats (balanced), and thus, he can also scale well.
- Ura (Kai) is one of the best healers in the current meta. He can increase the enemy's damage taken.
2
S Tier
|Name
|Beru, Igris, Solar Fist, Golden Will (Requiem), Spin Master (Golden), Virus Shade, Yuno, Rage Breaker, Virtual Swordswoman, Erase King (Requiem), Umbrella Fang, Stitchblade (Reaper), Black Mask (Scorpion), Legendary Saiyan (Super), Demon Slayer (Sun Breathing), Knight King (Chaos), Vampire Emperor (Vampire)
- Solar Fist is outstanding thanks to his reduced cooldown after 10 takedowns, but also because of the low cost. It's just not in the S+ tier because other Secret units are more "wow".
- Yuno is a great support with (relatively) cheaper upgrades. She can also inflict CC in the form of a freeze.
- Erase King (Requiem) is similar to Yuno in a way, but he freezes enemies every 5 casts. He is versatile and can act as Support or DPS depending on the situation.
3
A Tier
|Name
|Perfect Soldier, Crow Ninja (Crow), King of Shadows (Monarch), Limitless Sorcerer, Molten Phantom, Killer, Azure Demon, The Shark, King Curses, Black Mask (Painweaver), Killer Candy, Crow Ninja, Green Tornado, King Ant, Thunder Sword
- Molten Phantom has an amazing kit, but has relatively low DMG compared to some other units in the higher tiers. He has good DPS and can slow down the strongest enemy, but that's pretty much it.
- King Curses is an amazing Mythic you can try to get at the beginning. He is reliable early on, since his Bleed can do a lot of DoT.
- Killer Candy is also a DoT unit. She can deal good damage, but falls off in the late game. She has a higher range than King Curses.
4
B Tier
|Name
|Proud Soldier, Dancer, Voidmask, Fat Shadow, One Arm Pirate, Tank Top Hero, Cursed Fist, Bunny Girl, Saiyan Warrior (Super), Otaku (Speed), Black Leg (Hellfire), Leaf Ninja (Sage), Eternal Avenger (Cursed), Silent Sting, Porcoro (Dragon), Cyborg (Ultimate), Confident Soldier
- Voidmask has potential, but is extremely expensive and very hit-or-miss. He has a chance to one-shot weaker enemies, but that's about it.
- Bunny Girl is a great healer, despite being just a Legendary. She is cheap to deploy and reliable, but can't quite keep up in the late game.
- Leaf Ninja (Sage), as well as all the other Legendaries on this list, are quite okay-ish in the early game, but later on, they all tend to fall off slowly. Some of them can still keep up, but not too much.
5
C Tier
|Name
|Star Boy, Silver Rapier, Masked Pyre, Crimson Butcher, Black Mask, Stitchblade, Tidal Tyrant (Infernal), Vampire Emperor, Otaku, Shadow Reaver, Hawk Swordsman, Doctor Pirate, Light Admiral, Thunder God, Iron Inquisitor, Cyborg, Hero on Wheels, Sand Ninja, Killer, Speed Ninja, Demon Slayer, Porcoro, Eternal Avenger, Turtle Master, Tidal Tyrant, Leaf Ninja, Demon Sister, Sunshine, Pink Ninja, Chao, Pirate Hunter, Hepburn, Sniper King, Black Leg, Rubber Pirate, Prince, Saiyan Warrior
None of the units in the C tier is exactly noteworthy for the late game. You will use some of these Legendary units at the beginning if you're lucky enough to get them, but other than that, you probably won't even have a reason to keep them in your inventory.
You have many better options, so spending resources on these units is pointless.
