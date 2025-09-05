Updated on September 5th, 2025 - Added: Sjw, Beru, Igris, The Dancer, Perfect Soldier, Proud Soldier, Confident Soldier

Ah, gachas - we certainly love to hate them, don't we? From the thrill of pulling S-tier characters to the despair of getting dupes, summoning is as compelling as it is infuriating, but how exactly do you know which ones to roll for?

While we can't help you boost your favour with Lady Luck, we can definitely help you rank the best ones just in case you do get lucky - which is where our Anime Rangers X tier list comes in.

Starting with the most powerful and all the way down to the Rare units (which are kinda "meh"), we've ranked them all on Anime Rangers X tier list. Of course, we also added the ones from the latest events, since you're probably curious whether or not you should try your hand in those events (or perhaps skip them entirely - there's no shame in that).

First things first: let's start with something important.

Which are the best units in Anime Rangers X?

Since the meta can change at any time, and it also depends on what you're trying to play, the best units can differ. For instance, in some challenges, you might find units like Lullaby or Thunder Goddess exceptional, while for others, not so much.

Of course, it also depends on whether you have them or not - that's a completely different matter.

Now, before we dive into the actual Anime Rangers X tier list, it's also good to know which units are passable in the early stages, since this tier list ranks them according to the late game.

Oh, and speaking of getting lucky, you do know you can give your fortune a little bit of a nudge in the right direction with these Anime Rangers X codes too, don't you?

Best early game units

Saiya Warrior (Super)

Otaku (Speed)

Bunny Girl

Hero on Wheels

Cyborg

As you kick off your adventure, you won't have some super duper Mythic or Secret units just yet, so the best you can do is to make some of the Legendary or Epic units fit into your roster. The ones you should keep an eye out for are:

As for the Rare ones (in case you're simply unlucky in the gacha), just use whatever you have and then swap them out for better ones later on.

Now, let's dive into the tier list!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.