Jujutsu Infinite tier list - The most powerful abilities in the game
If you were looking for an accurate Jujutsu Infinite tier list of all the innates, then you've found it. After trying out (almost) all of these techniques, some of them proved to be more useful than others - and that's what you're here to find out, right?
Jujutsu Infinite is one of these Roblox experiences inspired by the super popular anime/manga series Jujutsu Kaisen. It blends RPG and action elements into something many would consider up there with the best Roblox experiences ever. However, you need to really like the genre to feel that way.
In it, you can explore a vast open world, fight cursed spirits, but also other players. That's right, there is also a PvP aspect. If that all sounds good, then chances are you'll love this experience, and if you want to start off with the right technique, our Jujutsu Infinite tier list will come in handy.
We've already shared the latest Jujutsu Infinite codes, so make sure you claim those for lots of free Spins!
Jujutsu Infinite tier list & best innatesWhen referring to the innates, it's basically the innate techniques: Infinity, Gambler Fever, Demon Vessel, and all that. In this article, you'll find a little bit about each one of them, so you will know exactly which ones you should be keeping.
Of course, to get new innates, you need to use your Spins, which is why I shared the codes above. But getting some of the best innates in Jujutsu Infinite will all come down to luck. It's not that easy to pull some of them, so when you happen to get one that's top-tier, make sure you keep it!
So, without further ado, let's take a look at the best innates in the game.
S+ tier | S tier | A tier | B tier | C tier
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S+ tier
- Infinity
- Gambler Fever
- Thunder God
- Star Rage
- Demon Vessel
Infinity is regarded as the best ability, which is why it is at the top of our Jujutsu Infinite tier list. It features numerous moves, including a Domain Expansion and Maximum Technique. It uses the Six Eyes Transformation, activated by three Black Flash Tokens, to boost abilities. Overall, it is THE innate you want to have.
Star Rage is a Special Grade ability with eight moves that include a Domain Expansion, Maximum Technique, and three chant techniques. Its passive, Mass Meter & Garuda, boosts moves like Jupiter, Terra, and Total Collapse by accumulating mass from damage dealt, creating a powerful aura with high-damage knockback moves.
2
S tier
- Curse Queen
- Volcano
- Projection
Volcano is a Legendary technique that deals high burst damage as well as damage over time. It has seven moves with an ultimate technique, domain expansion, and one chant. It's extremely fun to play.
Curse Queen will let you copy your opponents' moves, which can be a game-changer. If you are well aware of what enemy you'll be facing, you can steal their moves and use that against them.
3
A tier
- Plant Manipulation
- Soul Manipulation
- Hydrokinesis
- Blood Manipulation
- Puppet
- Blazing Courage
Soul Manipulation is one of the Special Grade techniques in Jujutsu Infinite. Its passive, Transformation Stacks, boosts Soul Touch damage based on stacks applied. Key moves include a stack-applying fist strike, a melee grab scaling with stacks, and a temporary invulnerability defence. It is amazing for single targets.
Hydrokinesis is a Legendary innate with six moves. Its passive ability, Wet, slows opponents and reduces their damage. Other moves include cursed water blasts, auto-targeting Piranha Shikigamis, a binding eel, and explosive attacks with bleed damage.
4
B tier
- Cryokinesis
- Ratio Technique
- Boogie Woogie
- Judgeman
- Straw Doll
Ratio Technique is about marking a target and then dealing increasingly more damage to it.
Cryokinesis is all about controlling your opponent with freezes and slows (crowd control), and dealing area damage.
Judgeman could be in a higher tier since it is extremely strong, but it is kind of unpredictable. If you are up against weaker enemies, it can work, but in end-game scenarios, it is not always a good idea.
5
C tier
- Cursed Speech
- Construction
- Tool Manipulation
- Cloning Technique
The C-tier innates listed here are the ones you should always try to reroll. They won't really be useful unless you are at the start of the game and have no more spins. These innates are honestly really weak, so do yourself a favour and don't try to make them work, because chances are, you won't.
And that's our complete tier list for Jujutsu Infinite with all of the innate abilities listed from the best to the worst. In case you're playing other Roblox games, do have a look at our Anime Royale tier list and Ninja Time tier list too!