Jujutsu Infinite tier list - The most powerful abilities in the game

If you were looking for an accurate Jujutsu Infinite tier list of all the innates, then you've found it. After trying out (almost) all of these techniques, some of them proved to be more useful than others - and that's what you're here to find out, right?

- Added: Plant Manipulation

Jujutsu Infinite is one of these Roblox experiences inspired by the super popular anime/manga series Jujutsu Kaisen. It blends RPG and action elements into something many would consider up there with the best Roblox experiences ever. However, you need to really like the genre to feel that way.

In it, you can explore a vast open world, fight cursed spirits, but also other players. That's right, there is also a PvP aspect. If that all sounds good, then chances are you'll love this experience, and if you want to start off with the right technique, our Jujutsu Infinite tier list will come in handy.

Jujutsu Infinite tier list & best innates

We've already shared the latest Jujutsu Infinite codes , so make sure you claim those for lots of free Spins!When referring to the innates, it's basically the innate techniques: Infinity, Gambler Fever, Demon Vessel, and all that. In this article, you'll find a little bit about each one of them, so you will know exactly which ones you should be keeping.

Of course, to get new innates, you need to use your Spins, which is why I shared the codes above. But getting some of the best innates in Jujutsu Infinite will all come down to luck. It's not that easy to pull some of them, so when you happen to get one that's top-tier, make sure you keep it!

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the best innates in the game.

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.