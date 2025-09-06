Legend of Kingdoms tier list and a reroll explanation
| Legend of Kingdoms
Legend of Kingdoms is a relaxing gacha RPG that focuses on a simple formula: battle, more battle, and a little bit of gacha. With lots of levels to go through, you always want to be prepared with the strongest team possible, so here's our Legend of Kingdoms tier list to help you pick the best heroes!
I've been playing since release (as much as time allowed), and I did manage to get a few hundred summons under my belt. So, I tried out several heroes to see how well they perform. Before we dive into more details and the tier list, though, there are a couple of things we need to talk about.
Can you get the best heroes as F2P?There are plenty of IAPs here - after all, it's a gacha - but that won't keep you from getting enough heroes to make some significant upgrades and progress in the story mode. You can get a lot of Jades and Recruit Tickets (like I mentioned earlier), and those will be enough to get you clearing the early levels without much hassle.
In the late game, it will be a little tougher, but if you give it enough time and do all of your dailies (and everything else you can), you will get enough heroes - maybe even some of the best heroes in Legend of Kingdoms. Who knows?
That being said, let's dive into the actual Legend of Kingdoms tier list!
S+ tier | S Tier | A Tier | B Tier | C Tier | Reroll
1
S+ Tier
- Demon·Zhang Chunhua
- Demon·Gongsun Zan
- Demon Dian Wei
- Taoist·Zuo Ci
- Huang Yueying
- Zhu Rong
- Meng Jiangnu
- Demon·Dong Zhuo
- Zen-Zhang Liao
- Beauty - Bao Si
- Demon·Cao Zhi
- Demon Lu Bu - Feng Xian
- Demon Diao Chan - Bi Yue
- Demon·Cai Yan
- Psyche · Nezha
- Demon Dong Zhuo - Zhong Ying
- Saint Da Qiao - Da Qiao
- Saint Guan Yu - Yun Chang
- Saint Liu Bei - Xuan De
- Saint Zhuge Liang - Kong Ming
- Saint Zhao Yun - Zi Long
- Ma Chao - Meng Qi
- Zhao Yun - Zi Long
- Demon Chun Hua - Chun Hua
- Demon Cao Cao - Meng De
2
S Tier
- Nie Xiaoqian
- Demon·Guo Jia
- Gao Shun - Xian Zhen
- Zen·Xiahou Dun
- Xiahou Dun
- Lu Lingqi - Ling Qi
- Saint Sun Shangxiang - Shang Xiang
- Saint Sun Jian - Wen Tai
- Toxic·Hua Tuo
- Zhou Tai - You Ping
- Sun Luyu - Little Tiger
- Demon Sima Yi - Zhong Da
- Demon Zhen Fu - Luo Shen
- Saint·Zhou Yu
- Jia Xu - Wen He
- Xun You - Gong Da
3
A Tier
- Yuan Shao - Ben Chu
- Saint Sun Ce - Bo Fu
- Saint Zhou Yu - Gong Jin
- Lu Su - Zi Jing
- Huang Gai - Gong Fu
- Saint Zhang Fei - Yi De
- Pang Tong - Shi Yuan
- Huang Zhong - Han Sheng
- Yu Jin - Wen Ze
4
B Tier
- Tong Yuan - Xiong Fu
- Xu Chu - Zhong Kang
5
C Tier
- Qun - Female Archer
- Qun - Fighter
- Qun - Civil Officer
- Wu - Female Archer
- Wu - Fighter
- Wu - Civil Officer
- Shu - Female Archer
- Shu - Fighter
- Shu - Civil Officer
- Wei - Female Archer
- Wei - Fighter
- Wei - Civil Officer
All the heroes at the bottom of this Legend of Kingdoms tier list should only be used as fodder and nothing else. You can't really make them work into any team, and there is no point in doing that either. You can upgrade them so you can advance your main heroes, but don't bother levelling them up (even at the start).
6
Should you reroll in Legend of Kingdoms?
I don't suggest you reroll in Legend of Kingdoms, since it will get you nowhere. There are a couple of good starter heroes that you already get at the beginning, plus lots of recruit tickets from the story, login, events, and codes - you name it.
You can nab a few selective summons, too, so if you didn't score some of the best-ranked heroes from the normal gacha, you can use that to get whoever you're missing. You'll need all the heroes you can get (plus dupes) to upgrade your main ones, so rerolling will put you behind. Therefore, no, you shouldn't waste time rerolling. It's pointless. If you want to do something to improve your team, redeem these Legend of Kingdoms codes as they will give you a nice starting edge.