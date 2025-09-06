Legend of Kingdoms tier list and a reroll explanation

- Version: 0.0.8 - Latest Additions: Zhu Rong

Legend of Kingdoms is a relaxing gacha RPG that focuses on a simple formula: battle, more battle, and a little bit of gacha. With lots of levels to go through, you always want to be prepared with the strongest team possible, so here's our Legend of Kingdoms tier list to help you pick the best heroes!

I've been playing since release (as much as time allowed), and I did manage to get a few hundred summons under my belt. So, I tried out several heroes to see how well they perform. Before we dive into more details and the tier list, though, there are a couple of things we need to talk about.

Can you get the best heroes as F2P?

There are plenty of IAPs here - after all, it's a gacha - but that won't keep you from getting enough heroes to make some significant upgrades and progress in the story mode. You can get a lot of Jades and Recruit Tickets (like I mentioned earlier), and those will be enough to get you clearing the early levels without much hassle.

In the late game, it will be a little tougher, but if you give it enough time and do all of your dailies (and everything else you can), you will get enough heroes - maybe even some of the best heroes in Legend of Kingdoms. Who knows?

That being said, let's dive into the actual Legend of Kingdoms tier list!