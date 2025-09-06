Menu
Legend of Kingdoms tier list and a reroll explanation

By Cristina Mesesan
iOS + Android
| Legend of Kingdoms
Updated on September 6th, 2025 - Version: 0.0.8 - Latest Additions:  Zhu Rong

Legend of Kingdoms is a relaxing gacha RPG that focuses on a simple formula: battle, more battle, and a little bit of gacha. With lots of levels to go through, you always want to be prepared with the strongest team possible, so here's our Legend of Kingdoms tier list to help you pick the best heroes!

I've been playing since release (as much as time allowed), and I did manage to get a few hundred summons under my belt. So, I tried out several heroes to see how well they perform. Before we dive into more details and the tier list, though, there are a couple of things we need to talk about.

If you're looking for more tier lists, you might be interested in our Summoners Kingdom Goddess tier list, or maybe in the Rise of Kittens tier list we've created!

3000 draws for free in the game to get best heroes

Can you get the best heroes as F2P?

There are plenty of IAPs here - after all, it's a gacha - but that won't keep you from getting enough heroes to make some significant upgrades and progress in the story mode. You can get a lot of Jades and Recruit Tickets (like I mentioned earlier), and those will be enough to get you clearing the early levels without much hassle. 

In the late game, it will be a little tougher, but if you give it enough time and do all of your dailies (and everything else you can), you will get enough heroes - maybe even some of the best heroes in Legend of Kingdoms. Who knows?

That being said, let's dive into the actual Legend of Kingdoms tier list!

S+ Tier

demon lu bu portrait and skills
  • Demon·Zhang Chunhua
  • Demon·Gongsun Zan
  • Demon Dian Wei
  • Taoist·Zuo Ci
  • Huang Yueying
  • Zhu Rong
  • Meng Jiangnu
  • Demon·Dong Zhuo
  • Zen-Zhang Liao
  • Beauty - Bao Si
  • Demon·Cao Zhi
  • Demon Lu Bu - Feng Xian
  • Demon Diao Chan - Bi Yue
  • Demon·Cai Yan
  • Psyche · Nezha
  • Demon Dong Zhuo - Zhong Ying
  • Saint Da Qiao - Da Qiao
  • Saint Guan Yu - Yun Chang
  • Saint Liu Bei - Xuan De
  • Saint Zhuge Liang - Kong Ming
  • Saint Zhao Yun - Zi Long
  • Ma Chao - Meng Qi
  • Zhao Yun - Zi Long
  • Demon Chun Hua - Chun Hua
  • Demon Cao Cao - Meng De
Demon Lu Bu - Feng Xian is one of the best characters in the game right now. He can become invincible and deal lots of damage, so he is definitely worth investing in (if you get him). He is also a good damage dealer/front line.

Demon Diao Chan - Bi Yue is an Assassin who has incredibly high DPS. She can recover her own HP and inflict Bleeding too, which makes her great for pretty much any content you want to clear, so her top spot on our Kingdom of Legends tier list is well deserved.

Saint Da Qiao - Da Qiao is a Support, meaning she can provide good healing for the team as well as inflict CC on your opponents. She is good for buffing the front line and overall the entire team. A must-have in my opinion.

S Tier

saint sun shangxiang archer
  • Nie Xiaoqian
  • Demon·Guo Jia
  • Gao Shun - Xian Zhen
  • Zen·Xiahou Dun
  • Xiahou Dun
  • Lu Lingqi - Ling Qi
  • Saint Sun Shangxiang - Shang Xiang
  • Saint Sun Jian - Wen Tai
  • Toxic·Hua Tuo
  • Zhou Tai - You Ping
  • Sun Luyu - Little Tiger
  • Demon Sima Yi - Zhong Da
  • Demon Zhen Fu - Luo Shen
  • Saint·Zhou Yu
  • Jia Xu - Wen He
  • Xun You - Gong Da
Saint Sun Shangxiang - Shang Xiang is a ranged DPS (Shooter) who is great for clearing waves of enemies and boosting the team's Physical damage. She deals increased damage to targets that are on low HP.

Sun Luyu - Little Tiger is a hero you get from the start, and she is admittedly pretty decent. She's a Support who can offer shields and increase Fury gain, while also healing allies.

Demon Zhen Fu - Luo Shen is a great support, and maybe a slightly better pick than Sun Luyu, but also more difficult to get. She can greatly heal allies, offer mild CC in the form of slow and silence, and buff allies' ATK.

A Tier

yuan shao ben chu portrait
  • Yuan Shao - Ben Chu
  • Saint Sun Ce - Bo Fu
  • Saint Zhou Yu - Gong Jin
  • Lu Su - Zi Jing
  • Huang Gai - Gong Fu
  • Saint Zhang Fei - Yi De
  • Pang Tong - Shi Yuan
  • Huang Zhong - Han Sheng
  • Yu Jin - Wen Ze
Saint Zhou Yu - Gong Jin is a main DPS who, despite being SP, is a little bit middle-of-the-pack. He deals great damage, but there are better options (plus he takes a lot to cast).

Pang Tong - Shi Yuan is a Mage, just like Saint Zhou Yu, but his kit offers full offense. He is good, but tends to fall off towards the late game when you need a little bit more than just damage.

Huang Gai - Gong Fu poses like Lee Sin from LoL, but isn't all that similar. He can deal small AoE damage, and he gains increasing DMG Reduction. He has knockback and stun, so he is decent, but not the ideal choice for a front-line character.

B Tier

tong yuan xiong fu one of two worst heroes
  • Tong Yuan - Xiong Fu
  • Xu Chu - Zhong Kang
Tong Yuan - Xiong Fu and Xu Chu - Zhong Kang are two heroes that are way behind the rest in terms of power, so you shouldn't really upgrade them. At the start, you can use them as level 1, but then swiftly move away to some of the heroes in A tier or higher because the gacha is plentiful, and you will get something better either way.

C Tier

female archer used as fodder for other heroes
  • Qun - Female Archer
  • Qun - Fighter
  • Qun - Civil Officer
  • Wu - Female Archer
  • Wu - Fighter
  • Wu - Civil Officer
  • Shu - Female Archer
  • Shu - Fighter
  • Shu - Civil Officer
  • Wei - Female Archer
  • Wei - Fighter
  • Wei - Civil Officer

All the heroes at the bottom of this Legend of Kingdoms tier list should only be used as fodder and nothing else. You can't really make them work into any team, and there is no point in doing that either. You can upgrade them so you can advance your main heroes, but don't bother levelling them up (even at the start).

Should you reroll in Legend of Kingdoms?

I don't suggest you reroll in Legend of Kingdoms, since it will get you nowhere. There are a couple of good starter heroes that you already get at the beginning, plus lots of recruit tickets from the story, login, events, and codes - you name it.

You can nab a few selective summons, too, so if you didn't score some of the best-ranked heroes from the normal gacha, you can use that to get whoever you're missing. You'll need all the heroes you can get (plus dupes) to upgrade your main ones, so rerolling will put you behind. Therefore, no, you shouldn't waste time rerolling. It's pointless. If you want to do something to improve your team, redeem these Legend of Kingdoms codes as they will give you a nice starting edge.

Legend of Kingdoms
