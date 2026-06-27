Something Evil Will Happen codes (June 2026)

A dozen terrible events will await you in this survival game, and to tip the scales to your side, use these codes for Something Evil Will Happen to stop it from happening!

Updated on June 27th, 2026 - checked for codes

It's funny how sometimes you just have a feeling of impending doom - that's exactly what you get here, but this time, for good reason. The game is out to get you (you, as in, just your Roblox character, don't worry), and your goal is to try and survive.

Usually, we'd recommend Something Evil Will Happen codes to make this slightly easier. However, while they occasionally provide update-specific rewards, most of the time, these consist of banners that you can showcase. But it's also nice to get something for free, right? And don't worry, you won't need any fancy currency or whatnot to get better in Something Evil Will Happen, since it all comes down to luck.

First, let's check out the codes, then we'll talk more about this.

Active Something Evil Will Happen codes

INFINITEDOSH - rewards

rewards iwantcandy - banners

banners DAVELANDCHICKENPOSTULATE - rewards

rewards PRIDE - all pride banners

Expired

THANKYOU100K

SCARYNIGHTS202

CREEPYCRAWLY

EVILUPDATE25

WICKEDFOREST

FRIGHTFEST

MIDNIGHTTERROR

BOOGEYMANISCOMING

MAY302025

HAUNTEDMARCH

SHADOWLURKER

How to redeem codes in Something Evil Will Happen

Step 1 : Open the " + " menu on top of your HP bar (in the bottom left corner of the screen).

: Open the " " menu on top of your HP bar (in the bottom left corner of the screen). Step 2 : Type one of the active codes into the textbox that appears at the top of the window.

: Type one of the active into the textbox that appears at the top of the window. Step 3: Hit Enter.

Here's how you can redeem the codes right now:

How to get more codes?

About Something Evil Will Happen

New codes for Something Evil Will Happen are released on the developers' X account . If you don't feel like scouring the internet, though, you should simply save this post and come back to check it regularly. We will update you with the new codes as soon as they are released.Depending on the difficulty, that might be against cats and dogs raining from the sky (literally), meteors, or even laser beams projected from the sky. Yep, you heard it. It's a survival-meets-Final-Destination kind of experience that is as fun as it is scary.

It's mainly scary because you don't know what is about to happen... and once you embrace it, that's when it starts being super fun!