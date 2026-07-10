Sell Lemons beginner's guide - Six tips to go from a humble stall to a citrus empire
Our Sell Lemons beginner's guide will teach you how to sell citrus fruit with the best of them.
If your dream is to be a millionaire (or billionaire), all you have to do is sell lemons. Plain and simple. In Roblox's Sell Lemons, that's the goal, and in this guide, I will show you all the right steps to achieving just that - tenfold.
From making the right upgrades to finding all the right places to collect additional money, I went through it all, and now I'm sharing all the things I've learned along the way. Of course, being an incremental game, it's going to take some time to get to the top, but it's not impossible.
In case this is your first time diving into such an experience, you might be tempted to max out your lemon stall - but is that such a good idea? Or is it even possible? All that, and much more, I've shared on the following pages.
Let's dive in.
Tip #1 - Invest all your profits into the lemon stall at first
Since this is your number one moneymaker at the beginning, you want to upgrade everything you can. It's going to take some time for it to really kick off, but once it does, you'll know.
I recommend you slowly upgrade all the features on your lemon stand, and unlock whatever new ones you can in the meantime. Of course, don't forget to automate it by hiring a seller.
Tip #2 - Find the trees scattered across the map and shake them down for money
If you take a look across the map, you'll notice some lemon trees. Those can give you additional income when you harvest them, so all you have to do is go up to them and collect the lemons.
You'll also be able to find various other loot, which is highlighted - it's important to know that the loot scales with your income/level, so the more progress you've made, the better it'll be. For instance, it won't give you one billion at the start when you're barely able to make a few thousand. Just keep that in mind for when you need an extra boost of cash.
Tip #3 - Try to invest in your highest earners first
The lemon stall is good at the start, but it's nothing compared to some other features that you unlock later on. The best strategy is investing in the feature that gives you the most money back.
With more unlockable features, generating money will take more time, but the profits are also going to be exponentially higher. You should always have these three things in mind:
- Automate anything you can
- Always prioritise upgrading your highest earners
- It's better to wait a few seconds for a bigger upgrade than to spend everything on a lower one
Tip #4 - Don't give up - it all takes time
Since Sell Lemons is an incremental idler, you will need to be patient. It will be virtually impossible to unlock everything within 5 minutes of playing, so you need to think about it from a slightly different perspective.
Whenever you can automate something, that feature will keep making you money even while you're offline. So, ideally, you want to do that first, before closing the game. On your first playthrough, try to unlock the garage automation before logging off for the day. You'll come back the next day to a lot of cold, hard cash.
Tip #5 - Explore the sewers
The sewers might seem a little bit odd at first, but once you get to explore them, you'll learn that a lot of good things are hidden there. In the sewers, you will find four mazes to complete.
By completing it, you will be able to get two keys (Sewer Key and UFO Key) that unlock some much-needed boosts. You should try doing this whenever you're comfortable, because these boosts are well worth it.
Make sure you explore the sewers thoroughly!
Tip #6 - Extra tips!
Since there are a ton of things you can do in Sell Lemons, I've added a few noteworthy tips for you:
- When you get a phone deal, try to negotiate it - if the offer seems low, try to bump it up! Those deals can give you a lot of money if you make a good decision, so read the chat carefully.
- When you're able to achieve Rebirth, do it! It's going to reset all of your progress, but it will give you a huge boost, so you'll reach your previous stage sooner than you might think.
- Once you achieve Rebirth, make sure to select Remote Buy. This should be your first power because it will let you make any upgrade from virtually anywhere. You won't be tied to one place.