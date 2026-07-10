Sell Lemons beginner's guide - Six tips to go from a humble stall to a citrus empire

Our Sell Lemons beginner's guide will teach you how to sell citrus fruit with the best of them.

If your dream is to be a millionaire (or billionaire), all you have to do is sell lemons. Plain and simple. In Roblox's Sell Lemons, that's the goal, and in this guide, I will show you all the right steps to achieving just that - tenfold.

From making the right upgrades to finding all the right places to collect additional money, I went through it all, and now I'm sharing all the things I've learned along the way. Of course, being an incremental game, it's going to take some time to get to the top, but it's not impossible.

In case this is your first time diving into such an experience, you might be tempted to max out your lemon stall - but is that such a good idea? Or is it even possible? All that, and much more, I've shared on the following pages.

Let's dive in.