Roblox’ Blade Ball ability tier list

As you progress through the game, it will become challenging to pick the right abilities. We have ranked every Blade Ball ability, so you can pick the best one.

As a game platform with thousands of possible experiences, Roblox has some of the most diverse and interesting games imaginable for players. And one of the most popular has been Blade Ball, a simple but exciting experience that challenges players to parry a fast-moving ball towards other players. As the ball speeds up and more players make mistakes, eventually it comes down to just one winner. With a main mode and a variety of other interesting twists on the formula, there are always new ways to experience Blade Ball.

But it’s not just a player’s skill that can upset the dynamic in Blade Ball; the game also has a huge roster of unlockable weapons and - more importantly - abilities. These abilities offer new ways to play and take out your opponents, and we’ve ranked them from best to worst. To do so, we’ve looked at their reception, how they’re judged by the community and their rarity in-game. So, for the moment, we’ll be discarding some abilities that are not available in rotation or only in seasonal events - we’ll also be putting aside the D tier, as the nature of Blade Ball means that (unless an ability outright didn’t work) there wouldn’t be any place for D tier abilities due to the relatively short list.

We’ve judged the entries for this list based on their rarity, utility and general usefulness. While Blade Ball is definitely a game that has a great degree of complexity to it, it’s also ever-changing, so the best way to get to grips with these abilities is to jump in and try it for yourself. And if you need a boost, be sure to check out our article for Blade Ball codes and rewards too. Now click on that blue button and learn all about the best abilities in Blade Ball.