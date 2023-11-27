Roblox’ Blade Ball ability tier list
As you progress through the game, it will become challenging to pick the right abilities. We have ranked every Blade Ball ability, so you can pick the best one.
As a game platform with thousands of possible experiences, Roblox has some of the most diverse and interesting games imaginable for players. And one of the most popular has been Blade Ball, a simple but exciting experience that challenges players to parry a fast-moving ball towards other players. As the ball speeds up and more players make mistakes, eventually it comes down to just one winner. With a main mode and a variety of other interesting twists on the formula, there are always new ways to experience Blade Ball.
But it’s not just a player’s skill that can upset the dynamic in Blade Ball; the game also has a huge roster of unlockable weapons and - more importantly - abilities. These abilities offer new ways to play and take out your opponents, and we’ve ranked them from best to worst. To do so, we’ve looked at their reception, how they’re judged by the community and their rarity in-game. So, for the moment, we’ll be discarding some abilities that are not available in rotation or only in seasonal events - we’ll also be putting aside the D tier, as the nature of Blade Ball means that (unless an ability outright didn’t work) there wouldn’t be any place for D tier abilities due to the relatively short list.
We’ve judged the entries for this list based on their rarity, utility and general usefulness. While Blade Ball is definitely a game that has a great degree of complexity to it, it’s also ever-changing, so the best way to get to grips with these abilities is to jump in and try it for yourself. And if you need a boost, be sure to check out our article for Blade Ball codes and rewards too. Now click on that blue button and learn all about the best abilities in Blade Ball.
S Tier abilities
- Infinity
- Super Jump
- Invisibility
- Blink
- Reaper
- Rapture
Abilities like Infinity and Super Jump rapidly change the way the game is played. Super Jump especially gets special mention because it exploits the lack of concentration players have to the ball coming in from above - which if you parry it when in the air means you can easily eliminate at least one other player.Rapture is easily the rarest ability in the game and thus one of the most powerful, essentially a game-winner if not at least a way to put yourself in contention for the win with a single use. However, it’s also incredibly rare, and essentially a reward for constant play and diligent wheel-spinning on the player’s part.
A Tier
- Dash
- Platform
- Quad Jump
- Shadow Step
- Forcefield
As one of the starting abilities, a Dash is widely agreed to be incredibly useful. Letting you get up close with your opponents and reduce their window of opportunity to parry the ball has great utility in the right hands. However, what prevents it from getting into the S tier is the fact that as a starting ability, it’s outclassed by others that offer more unique and useful abilities.Forcefield can indeed be useful as well, and is considered great for grinding or clashing (rebounding between two remaining players) at close range. However, it’s also something a player can easily become reliant on, whereas there are other abilities with both greater utility and more varied playstyles to build around them.
B Tier
- Wind Cloak
- Thunder Dash
- Freeze
- Swap
- Raging Deflect
- Telekinesis
- Pull
The lower tier, in this case B, does not necessarily have “bad” abilities so to speak. Given the simplicity of Blade Ball, it’s hard to make abilities that are outright useless. In many cases, however, there are significant cons involved, such as with Thunder Dash - which has one major drawback in not allowing a player to parry while using it, whereas the regular dash does.
Blade Ball abilities such as Swap also have the drawback of being useful only in certain situations. And if poorly timed, they can easily end up putting a player in a situation where they’re on the receiving end of the ball rather than smoothly dodging out of the way. However, we have seen it used to pull off some pretty impressive wins in some cases too.
C Tier
- Pulse
This tier contains the worst abilities in the game. There are other abilities not currently available or in rotation, but in this case, Pulse gets the lowest possible mark as it really only functions to take out players abusing abilities like Dash. So it can be useful in very specific circumstances, however, the cost involved and the fact it effectively shuts out any other abilities makes it too hyper-specific to place anywhere else. The high price for this ability only compounds the issue and means that even if you did want to experiment with it, it would be a major issue to acquire it in the first place.
With that, that's the list done! Blade Ball is a relatively new but extremely popular experience already.